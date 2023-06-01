The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes
A little extra help in the fight alongside Meliodas and the gang.
One of the highlights of mobile gaming is that the biggest games usually give players codes to redeem for extra items. For being a loyal player or following the game on various social media platforms, you get access to extra stuff to help you succeed. However, keeping track of all the codes can be a little tough. Fortunately, we know where to look and have compiled them for you. Thus, we bring you the list of all active and expired codes for the Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross.
All Active Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes
As of June 1, 2023, there are eight active codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross to help you get a leg up on gacha collecting. These codes could potentially get you a high rarity of Ban or Meliodas.
- 7dsMonde: 10 Recovery Potions
- 7dsdia: 10 Diamonds
- 7dselmel: Three SSR Evolution Pendants
- 7dsgift4u: 10 Diamonds
- 7dsgownad: 1,000,000 Gold
- 7dsmail: Five Super Awakening Coins
- 7dsnewgift: One SSR Ticket
- 7dswelove: One SSR Ticket
All Expired Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes
There are 28 codes for Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross that have previously expired. We don’t have the full information on what they would’ve been redeemed for, but you can at least save yourself from wasting time on a dead code.
- 20221124: Unknown Reward
- 3000dlmerci: Unknown Reward
- 7DS100: Unknown Reward
- 7DS1Year: Unknown Reward
- 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS: Unknown Reward
- 7dstogether: Unknown Reward
- Assassin: Unknown Reward
- dem0n: Unknown Reward
- DRAWER: Unknown Reward
- Eikthyrnir: Unknown Reward
- Festival: Unknown Reward
- fiatlux: Unknown Reward
- GC3halffesta: Unknown Reward
- ITBE2020: Unknown Reward
- Knights: Unknown Reward
- LIKE7DS: Unknown Reward
- LOVE7DS: Unknown Reward
- LvMeli: Unknown Reward
- Peccatum1866: Unknown Reward
- royalblood: Unknown Reward
- SHARE7DS: Unknown Reward
- Sunshine: Unknown Reward
- Thanks: Unknown Reward
- THE1ULTIMATE: Unknown Reward
- Thefestival: Unknown Reward
- thxfullcounter: Unknown Reward
- VOTE7DS: Unknown Reward
- whatcode: Unknown Reward
How to Redeem Codes in The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross
If you are just starting out, you will need to complete the beginning tutorial to be able to access the game’s menus.
Once complete, you can open the Menu and select the Misc option. You’ll want to then select Coupons and click on Escanor to open up the text box needed to redeem any of the above active codes.
If you’re having trouble, Netmarble has an informative step-by-step image to walk you through it.
These are all of the currently active and expired codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross. Hopefully, they will bring you the luck you need to get the characters you want most.
About the author
- Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins Trailer Introduces the Sin of Gluttony
- Which Seven Deadly Sins Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
- 7 Anime Like The Seven Deadly Sins if You’re Looking for Something Similar
- How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Online
- Seven Deadly Sins Represented in Video Games