The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes
Image Source: Netmarble
A little extra help in the fight alongside Meliodas and the gang.
One of the highlights of mobile gaming is that the biggest games usually give players codes to redeem for extra items. For being a loyal player or following the game on various social media platforms, you get access to extra stuff to help you succeed. However, keeping track of all the codes can be a little tough. Fortunately, we know where to look and have compiled them for you. Thus, we bring you the list of all active and expired codes for the Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross.

All Active Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes

As of June 1, 2023, there are eight active codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross to help you get a leg up on gacha collecting. These codes could potentially get you a high rarity of Ban or Meliodas.

  • 7dsMonde: 10 Recovery Potions
  • 7dsdia: 10 Diamonds
  • 7dselmel: Three SSR Evolution Pendants
  • 7dsgift4u: 10 Diamonds
  • 7dsgownad: 1,000,000 Gold
  • 7dsmail: Five Super Awakening Coins
  • 7dsnewgift: One SSR Ticket
  • 7dswelove: One SSR Ticket

All Expired Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes

There are 28 codes for Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross that have previously expired. We don’t have the full information on what they would’ve been redeemed for, but you can at least save yourself from wasting time on a dead code.

  • 20221124: Unknown Reward
  • 3000dlmerci: Unknown Reward
  • 7DS100: Unknown Reward
  • 7DS1Year: Unknown Reward
  • 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS: Unknown Reward
  • 7dstogether: Unknown Reward
  • Assassin: Unknown Reward
  • dem0n: Unknown Reward
  • DRAWER: Unknown Reward
  • Eikthyrnir: Unknown Reward
  • Festival: Unknown Reward
  • fiatlux: Unknown Reward
  • GC3halffesta: Unknown Reward
  • ITBE2020: Unknown Reward
  • Knights: Unknown Reward
  • LIKE7DS: Unknown Reward
  • LOVE7DS: Unknown Reward
  • LvMeli: Unknown Reward
  • Peccatum1866: Unknown Reward
  • royalblood: Unknown Reward
  • SHARE7DS: Unknown Reward
  • Sunshine: Unknown Reward
  • Thanks: Unknown Reward
  • THE1ULTIMATE: Unknown Reward
  • Thefestival: Unknown Reward
  • thxfullcounter: Unknown Reward
  • VOTE7DS: Unknown Reward
  • whatcode: Unknown Reward

How to Redeem Codes in The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross

If you are just starting out, you will need to complete the beginning tutorial to be able to access the game’s menus.

Once complete, you can open the Menu and select the Misc option. You’ll want to then select Coupons and click on Escanor to open up the text box needed to redeem any of the above active codes.

If you’re having trouble, Netmarble has an informative step-by-step image to walk you through it.

Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Code Redemption Steps by Netmarble
Image Source: Netmarble

These are all of the currently active and expired codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross. Hopefully, they will bring you the luck you need to get the characters you want most.

Cameron Waldrop

Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.

