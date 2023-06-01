The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes

Image Source: Netmarble

One of the highlights of mobile gaming is that the biggest games usually give players codes to redeem for extra items. For being a loyal player or following the game on various social media platforms, you get access to extra stuff to help you succeed. However, keeping track of all the codes can be a little tough. Fortunately, we know where to look and have compiled them for you. Thus, we bring you the list of all active and expired codes for the Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross.

All Active Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes

As of June 1, 2023, there are eight active codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross to help you get a leg up on gacha collecting. These codes could potentially get you a high rarity of Ban or Meliodas.

7dsMonde : 10 Recovery Potions

: 10 Recovery Potions 7dsdia : 10 Diamonds

: 10 Diamonds 7dselmel : Three SSR Evolution Pendants

: Three SSR Evolution Pendants 7dsgift4u : 10 Diamonds

: 10 Diamonds 7dsgownad : 1,000,000 Gold

: 1,000,000 Gold 7dsmail : Five Super Awakening Coins

: Five Super Awakening Coins 7dsnewgift : One SSR Ticket

: One SSR Ticket 7dswelove: One SSR Ticket

All Expired Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes

There are 28 codes for Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross that have previously expired. We don’t have the full information on what they would’ve been redeemed for, but you can at least save yourself from wasting time on a dead code.

20221124 : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward 3000dlmerci : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward 7DS100 : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward 7DS1Year : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward 7dstogether : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Assassin : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward dem0n : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward DRAWER : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Eikthyrnir : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Festival : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward fiatlux : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward GC3halffesta : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward ITBE2020 : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Knights : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward LIKE7DS : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward LOVE7DS : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward LvMeli : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Peccatum1866 : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward royalblood : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward SHARE7DS : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Sunshine : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Thanks : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward THE1ULTIMATE : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward Thefestival : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward thxfullcounter : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward VOTE7DS : Unknown Reward

: Unknown Reward whatcode: Unknown Reward

How to Redeem Codes in The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross

If you are just starting out, you will need to complete the beginning tutorial to be able to access the game’s menus.

Once complete, you can open the Menu and select the Misc option. You’ll want to then select Coupons and click on Escanor to open up the text box needed to redeem any of the above active codes.

If you’re having trouble, Netmarble has an informative step-by-step image to walk you through it.

Image Source: Netmarble

These are all of the currently active and expired codes for The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross. Hopefully, they will bring you the luck you need to get the characters you want most.

