Solo Leveling Arise Tier List (March 2024)

Looking for a Solo Leveling Arise tier list? Well, you’re in the right place. There are many hunters to pull for, and investing in weak ones can literally break your early game. So, if you want to learn what are the best characters this game has to offer, read on.

Solo Leveling Arise Best Characters Tier List

Before you move onto the tier lists, keep in mind that the game is new and that there will probably be character and weapon rebalancing in the future. Still, we ranked the hunters and the weapons based on their skill set, overall utility, and capability to do well through various content.

First off, here is the tier list of all hunters in Solo Leveling Arise:

S Tier Sung Jinwoo – He is the MC so all of the best skills and weapons in the game right now are on him. Min Byung Gu – The only SSR support right now and the best healer in the game. Baek Yoonho – The best tank in the game overall. The stats on his skills are just ridiculous. Choi Jong In – Best mage DPS + a lot of CC in his kit. Very good for combing enemies. Lim Tae Gyu – Very good break and DPS. He even has some buffs in his kit making him good in any comp. Emma Laurent – She is supposed to be a tank, but she is really a DPS with a lot of CC and burn in her kit. All of her attacks also break, so she is good at opening the fight.

A Tier Hwang Dongsoo – Almost all of his skills are just raw damage. He even beats some of the S tier characters in that regard, but his utility is lackluster. Lee Bora – She is a debuffer and a DPS. However, she doesn’t do either of those things well enough to be above A tier. Seo Jiwoo – She has a lot of skills with break and airborne, but she is straight-up worse than Yoonho. Woo Jinchul – Watered-down version of Yoonho and Seo Jiwoo. Probably the worst SSR tank in Arise.

B Tier Kim Chul – Best SR tank in Solo Leveling Arise with a lot of break in his kit. Consider him a Walmart version of Yoonho. Anna Ruiz – Similar to Lim Tae Gyu but with less break and less overall DPS. However, she can reduce enemy armor with poison zones, which gives her extra value. Han Song Yi – Works well with Anna and has a lot of combos in her kit. If you like to play rogues in MMOs she is for you. Jo Kyuhwan – A lot of burn in his kit which benefits some other characters. Good all-around hunter. Nam Chae Young – A lot of break, DPS, and interrupts. Great against skill-spamming enemies.

C Tier Kang Taeshik – Probably the purest DPS among the SR characters. Still, almost no utility in his kit. Park Heejin – DPS with a debuff cleanse in her kit. Pretty mid all in all compared to other SR DPS hunters. Hwang Dongsuk – More tanky than Kim Chul but worse in all other aspects. Still, the second best SR tank on this Solo Leveling Arise tier list. Song Chiyul – Has a lot of burn which works with some of the other burn-stacking hunters. Still, kind of underwhelming gameplay.

D Tier Lee Joohee – You get her for free for a reason. Overall bad healer and irrelevant buffer. Park Beom Shik – Jack of no trades. Yoo Jinho – All of his skills are just worse than those of other SR tanks. Kim Sangshik – Less break but more damage than Kim Chul. If you need a DPS there are better options than him, and the same goes for tanks.



That does it for our Solo Leveling Arise tier list. Knowing which characters to roll for should make your early game that much easier. Speaking of rolls, if you really want to make the most out of your beginner gameplay, check out our reroll guide. We’ve also got all the latest Solo Leveling Arise codes for you to redeem.

