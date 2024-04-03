When Is the Solo Leveling Arise Reset Time?

Wondering when the Solo Leveling Arise reset time is? Every day, there’s a blanket wipe that changes certain in-game elements. This ensures there’s always something new, even for hardcore players. In this guide, we’ll explain when that reset takes place each day, and what you can expect to see changing.

What the Solo Leveling Arise Reset Time Is

The daily Solo Leveling Arise reset time is 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

This is the same every day, so you can log into the game at this time to see everything new added or switch up in the rotation. If you’ve recently been on the game but find the reset content hasn’t loaded, fully shut down Solo Leveling Arise from your multitasking and try again. Then, you’ll automatically log back into the servers, and it should work as normal.

On top of that, make sure you’ve got the most recent Solo Leveling Arise update installed. If your mobile device isn’t set to automatically update apps, there’s every chance you need to download the next patch before being able to access the game’s servers.

What Happens in the Solo Leveling Arise Reset?

The main change in a Solo Leveling Arise daily reset is a new array of dungeons to tackle. These are random arenas that you can complete a fixed amount of per day. If you’ve already completed all of one day’s dungeons, the daily reset is your way of accessing more.

This is also when the daily log-in reward resets. Alongside Solo Leveling Arise codes, this is a good way of getting extra items, just for logging in. On top of this, the reset also changes the daily quest, which you can only tackle for the 24 hours that follow. If you want to unlock everything the game has to offer, these daily quests are an invaluable resource.

That’s everything you need to know about the daily Solo Leveling Arise reset time! For more on the game check out our weapons tier list and characters tier list. We’ve also got a Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide, plus the best skill and weapon combos to use.

