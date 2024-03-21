Solo Leveling Arise Fast Reroll Guide

If you are a true gacha gamer, then rerolling 17 times to get a good start is business as usual for you. However, if you have to beat a 30-minute tutorial each time, then you’ll want to cull down the grind as much as possible. To help you with that, here is our Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide.

How to Reroll Your Account in Solo Leveling Arise

To start rerolling accounts in Solo Leveling Arise, you’ll first have to download it on your phone or use an emulator for PC. I haven’t tested iOS yet, but Android definitely works. Next, you have to create a Guest account when logging in (if you can do it on iOS, then it should work as well).

Level The Accounts

Now, once you’re logged in, you’ll have to play the tutorial to Act 2 (you’ll only do this once). At some point during that act, you’ll also get an auto-fight/auto-play option, which will speed things up a bit. Every time after it, you’ll just be able to skip the gacha.

Roll The Gacha

You’ll roll the Selection Draw and pick these hunters for rate up:

Baek Yoonho

Min Byung Gu

Lim Tae Gyu

Emma Laurent

Spend all the currency you have on extra pulls (you’ll get six after the tutorial) because there is no bonus if you pull ten. Also, all of these characters are top-tier in Solo Leveling Arise, and you won’t go wrong by rolling for any of them

Odds are like this: there is a 50% chance you’ll get at least one SSR in six rerolls. So, prepare to spend a couple of minutes per reroll and at least half an hour for the tutorial.

Reset Your Solo Leveling Arise Account to Reroll

Finally, click on the side menu, go to Options, select Account Settings, and find the Reset Account option. If you are logged in as a guest, it should be above the Delete button. Reset your account and choose the Skip Tutorial option after it! Then, rinse and repeat the process until you get the characters you want, and make sure to bind the account at the end for safety.

Well, that sums up everything you’ll need to start rerolling your Solo Leveling Arise account. If you need help rerolling in other games or some other info, do check out all the other stuff we host here on Twinfinite. We even have a codes article for Solo Leveling Arise, which will surely come in handy.

