Best Skill & Weapon Combos in Solo Leveling Arise

As you level up and progress, you will become more and more concerned with the best skill and weapon combos in Solo Leveling Arise. Every one of your hard-earned draw tickets and skill level-up scrolls will go into upgrading them, and messing up these choices can be detrimental. So, to help you out, we have prepared a full breakdown of the topic.
Best Weapon and Skill Combinations in Solo Leveling Arise
The table below shows the best skill and weapon combos in Solo Leveling: Arise. Don’t be surprised that all of these are rune versions of the skills, as even the weakest rune skills flat-out beat any non-rune versions.
Also, only SSR weapons are included, as all R and SR ones simply become irrelevant later on. You can still use them for the early game, but their stats, which are extremely important to your character’s strength score, can’t compete with higher rarity gear.
|Weapon 1
|Weapon 2
|Basic Skill 1
|Basic Skill 2
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword
|Demon King’s Longsword
|Countering Break
|Reap
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword
|The Huntsman
|Earth Shock
|Flame Slash
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword
|Shadow Scythe
|Ascension Break
|Wildfire
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword
|Vulcan’s Rage
|Absorption
|Earth Shock
|Demonic Plum Flower Sword
|Theti’s Grimoire
|Cold Storm
|Countering Break
|Demon King’s Longsword
|The Huntsman
|Countering Break
|Ascension
|Demon King’s Longsword
|Shadow Scythe
|Countering Break
|Reap
|Demon King’s Longsword
|Vulcan’s Rage
|Countering Break
|Reap
|Demon King’s Longsword
|Theti’s Grimoire
|Countering Break
|Reap
|The Huntsman
|Shadow Scythe
|Eruption
|Crosshairs
|The Huntsman
|Vulcan’s Rage
|Effulgence
|Earth Shock
|The Huntsman
|Theti’s Grimoire
|Effulgence
|Earth Shock
|Shadow Scythe
|Vulcan’s Rage
|Illusion
|Whirlwind Rush
|Shadow Scythe
|Theti’s Grimoire
|Multiply
|Gale
|Vulcan’s Rage
|Theti’s Grimoire
|Multiply
|Gale
Do take this list as just recommendations and not a set of rules. Depending on what rarity runes or what other hunters you’re bringing, certain skills will fit more into your kit than others. Still, if you want to make your skill and weapon combos as good as they can be in Solo Leveling: Arise, this list is a perfect starting point.
Which Skills to Upgrade First
As you start upgrading skills, you’ll realize that the bonuses from each level aren’t that substantial and that, considering how often you use certain skills, they might not be worth it at all. However, QTE skills, especially Collapse and Death, can be triggered very frequently throughout the fight.
Moreover, the upgraded numbers on them make these skills ridiculously strong, and that’s exactly why you should invest your skill scrolls into them first. Shadow Step upgrades are just atrocious, so skip it until you have nothing else to upgrade.
Well, beating Igris or any other boss should be that much easier now that you know what the best weapon and skill combos are in Solo Leveling: Arise. If you want to learn more about the game or the Solo Leveling universe, we have a bunch more here on Twinfinite, including a fast reroll guide.