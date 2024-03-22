Solo Leveling Arise Weapon Tier List (March 2024)

The first thing you’ll roll for are characters, and that’s perfectly fine. However, once you’ve got all the ones you want, your next goal is to min-max weapons. So, to help you avoid making bad investments, here is the definitive Solo Leveling Arise weapon tier list.

Best Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List

The main ranking factors for the weapons are how easy they are to get and how good their skills are. Also, hunter-exclusive weapons’ ranking is such that the more they improve good hunters, the higher they rank (mediocre weapons for already bad characters are then just bad investments).

Player Weapon Tier List

First, let’s look at the tier list of all player weapons in Solo Leveling Arise:

S+ Tier Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR) – Extremely easy to use and amazing DPS. The overall best weapon in the game. Demon King’s Longsword (SSR) – You have to counter attacks for this weapon to work properly. It has a high skill ceiling, but the rewards are just too good.

S Tier Vulcan’s Rage (SSR) – Benefits a lot from being upgraded, and has high AoE burst damage. Shadow Scythe (SSR) – Life steal + great DPS. Its move set is also nice. The Huntsman (SSR) – Ramps up really well with its passives, but it doesn’t have much utility in its kit, besides an interrupt. Baruka’s Dagger (SR) – The best melee DPS SR weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. Changes the special skill at 1 star to make it more versatile, and at 5 stars you get a 40% increased Crit rate for 5 seconds after making a back attack. West Wind (SR) – The best ranged DPS SR weapon. Every passive skill is an upgrade and it scales really well with critical rate.

A Tier Kasaka’s Venom Fang (SR) – Gets a flat-out 30% interrupt chance on Core attacks at 1 star. Also applies really strong DoT. Radiru Family’s Longbow (SR) – It takes time to ramp up, just like Knight Killer, but this one just does more damage by default. Burning Demon’s Grimoire (SR) – Maybe the best non-SSR fire weapon. Great stats and passive skills, and it scales really well if you invest in mana. Frostbite Falchion (SR) – At 3 stars, you get to double cast the special skill which interrupts enemies. Great overall utility weapon. Black Hawk (SR) – Procs your QTE skills when you use the special attack. Also gets damage boosts if you can do perfect evades.

B Tier Orc’s Broadsword (SR) – Has really good passives, but you’ll need it to be on 5 stars to be really good, hence the low rank. Dragonscale Broadsword (SR) – Jack of all trades. It has good AoE, single-target DPS, and buffs, but it doesn’t excel at any of those. Knight Killer (SR) – DPS looks great on paper, but it needs time to ramp up, and chances are that you’ll kill the enemies before it reaches its full potential. Rock Golem Hammer (SR) – Good defensive weapon if you’re the tank, especially on 1 star. However, with all the good tanks in the game, it’s kind of wasteful to use it. Orb of Avarice (SR) – Another fire weapon with great damage, but this one has poor scaling. It’s good for early/mid game. Lizard Glaive (R) – The best burst R hunter weapon. If the resets hit, you can deal insane damage quickly, and you’ll only be limited by your mana. It’s really good for bosses, especially on 5 stars. Knight’s Sword (R) – The flat stats it gives are great for very early game, probably the best weapon in the game for that. However, it scales really poorly.

C Tier Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident (SR) – Solid DPS and AoE, but requires you to really be in melee. You have better options than this regarding SR weapons. Lustrous Dragon Sword (SR) – Its best passive skill is on 5 stars, making it a fairly bad investment. Kim Sangshik’s Sword (R) – Once upgraded to 5 stars, you’ll be casting 3-Million-Sword-Energy every ~10 seconds and getting an 8-second buff of 12% increased speed and AS, plus a 50% DEF shield and a 50% bonus to damage from basic attacks. Probably the best pure DPS R player weapon.

D Tier Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow (R) – Poison reduces healing by 70% which is good against enemies that regen a lot. However, there aren’t many of those early on, and you’ll quickly get a better weapon. Demon Knight’s Spear (SR) – A stat stick. The only redeemable feature is that it’s an SR. Lycan Slayer (R) – Similar DPS to Kim Sangshik’s Sword, but the real damage boost comes only at 5 stars. Ice Elf’s Bow (R) – Utility looks cool on paper, but you get so much more of it from hunters that this thing is simply redundant.

F Tier Theti’s Grimoire (SSR) – Absolute garbage passive skills combined with the fact that it is an SSR and hard to upgrade. Razan’s Bane (R) – Its DoT is bad, and it has no other redeeming qualities. Grave Keeper’s Scythe (R) – Good for clearing packs of enemies, and that’s about it. Sandstorm Cube (R) – Only good effect unlocked on 5 stars and still not as good as other weapons.



Hunter Weapon Tier List

Next, here is the tier list of all hunter weapons in Solo Leveling Arise:

S Tier Unparalleled Bravery (SSR) – Actually turns Seo into a god-tier hunter. If you can get both these and her to 5 stars, she is easily the best DPS in the game. On a Different Level (SSR) – Massively buffs Woo Jinchul and easily makes him an S-tier character. However, you’ll need to invest a lot both into the weapon and him to get there. Solid Logic (SSR) – Read its effect as a flat-out 10% crit rate increase for all party members when on 5 stars. It makes Bora even more viable.

A Tier Intercept (SSR) – Fairly underwhelming weapon for Lim Tae Gyu. Still, it gets stronger the longer the fight. Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul (SSR) – Considering how strong Yoonho is right now, these gloves aren’t really that special. Night-Thoughts (SSR) – Good damage increase for Emma, but nothing too special. An Open Hand (SSR) – Fairly similar to Night-Thoughts. Eternal Slumber (SSR) – Typo in the item description right now, but a good overall support weapon for Byung Gu.

B Tier Equivalent Exchange (SSR) – Stat increases for Choi Jong In, and that’s about it. Steel Bow (SR) – 24% Crit damage increase. Good for DPS characters. Steel Dagger (SR) – Depending on how much crit you’re stacking, it might either be better or worse than the bow. Ancient Grimoire (SR) – Upgraded Essence of Magic. Essence of Magic (R) – Probably the best R hunter weapon because of its Power gauge regeneration increase.

C Tier Steel Shield (SR) – A minor upgrade over the R shield. Bow (R) – Crit damage increase is nice if you have no better weapons. Dagger (R) – Basic Attack damage increase. Shield (R) – Good on tanks if you’ve got nothing better.

D Tier Steel Staff (SR) – QTE activations aren’t that common to make this weapon good. Steel Longsword (SR) – Bit better than the regular sword, but still garbage.

F Tier Core Axe (SR) – Same as the hatchet. Hatchet (R) – Core Attack damage increase. If only you could spam it more to make this worthwhile. Sword (R) – Absolutely useless. Staff (R) – Absolutely useless.



Well, that does it for our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list. Rolling for weapons should be much easier now that you know which ones are meta. If this tier list was helpful, know that we have more for all other popular gacha games, including Monster Never Cry and Idle Angels.

