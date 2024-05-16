One of the biggest hurdles you’ll encounter as you progress is upgrading hunter-exclusive weapons. Pulling for them and hoping for the best is one way to go about it. However, it’s more reliable to craft them. Here is everything you need to know about how to get weapon crafting resources in Solo Leveling: Arise.

How to Farm Hunter Weapon Crafting Resources in Solo Leveling: Arise

To craft hunter-exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise, you’ll need two materials: Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs and Mana Power Crystals. There is also an alternative way via events but more on that later. First, let’s look at how to get designs and crystals.

How to Get Mana Rune Crystals

Acquiring Mana Power Crystals for weapon crafting in Solo Leveling: Arise really shouldn’t be a problem. You’ll get plenty of Mana Power Crystal Selection Chests from events, and you can even top up in the Weapon Exchange Shop. Plus, you can get even more in Battlefield of Time, so there is even less reason to worry about them.

How to Get Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs

On the other hand, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs are ultra hard to acquire in Solo Leveling: Arise. You can get a few by salvaging SSR weapons, which is not recommended. The only time you should start doing this is when you already have all weapons maxed out.

Next, you can earn them passively from events or buy them at the Weapon Exchange Shop. However, the latter will require you to salvage SR weapons for currency, which again isn’t recommended in the early game.

Lastly, you can get them by playing Battlefield of Time and earning seasonal currency, which you can then exchange for Weapon Designs. This is by far the most reliable and F2P-friendly method, and the one I recommend.

Other Ways to Get Dupe Hunter Weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise

Besides crafting, another great method of acquiring Exclusive Hunter Weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise is by completing event achievements and missions. Chances are that each event will reward you with at least one or two copies, which is massive. So, check daily/weekly/etc. missions whenever you can, and make sure you’re completing all of them for the biggest benefits and, most importantly, exclusive weapons.

Well, with all that info, you should now have a general idea of how to get more weapon-crafting resources in Solo Leveling: Arise. Finally, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more SLA-related guides, including how to make gold, which stats to level up, and all working codes.

