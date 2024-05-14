As you get the Monarch of Shadows job, you’ll also unlock the Army of Shadows menu. Here you’ll find all of your shadow soldiers, together with the tools to upgrade them. But how do you get the materials? Here is everything you need to know about Traces of Shadow and how to get them in Solo Leveling: Arise.

What are Traces of Shadow in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Traces of Shadow are a resource in Solo Leveling Arise, which you use to extract (unlock) and promote individual shadows in your army. You unlock the first shadow, Igris, upon completing Chapter 9 of the Story (level 33), and after you clear Chapter 10 (level 37), you’ll get access to all the shadows and the modes needed to farm Traces of Shadow.

How to Get Traces of Shadow in Solo Leveling Arise

Story Mode

Story mode is the best source of Traces of Shadow in the game. You’ll get around five Traces for each stage, so be sure to clear all the chapters that you can, hard mode especially because it gives even more. Moreover, Story mode is also the best place to get EXP and level up. Therefore, clearing it out as much as possible should always be your top priority in SLA.

Battlefield of Time

Battlefield of Time is a mode you unlock after clearing Chapter 10 and is also a very good way of farming Traces of Shadow in Solo Leveling Arise. You can get them both from the weekly ranking rewards and from the Battlefield of Time exchange shop, which you access through the in-game store. Still, you won’t get as many as from the Story, though.

Gates

Lastly, the least important source of Traces of Shadow in SLA is Gates. The higher their level and the faster you clear them, the more Traces you’ll receive. Still, more often than not you won’t get any at all. So, my advice is not to focus too much on farming them for Traces. Instead, do them for the other resources you need.

That’s all we have on how to get Traces of Shadow in Solo Leveling Arise. If you incorporate all of the above tips into your gameplay, you should be able to gather your own army of shadows in no time. For other helpful info, such as who’s on the next banner or how to farm gold, be sure to stick to Twinfinite.

