How to Get EXP & Level Up Stats Fast in Solo Leveling Arise

If you’ve been grinding for a while and still not making much progress, then you’re probably wondering what the best ways to get EXP and increase your stats fast in Solo Leveling Arise are. Well, we compiled a list of strategies just below that are sure to help you out no matter what level you are right now.

Recommended Videos

Best EXP Farming & Level Up Strategies in Solo Leveling Arise

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are currently three stages of “progression” in Solo Leveling Arise, separated by chapters seven and 14. Depending on how well you did your rerolls, getting to the late game might be easy peasy. Still, we’ll cover each section in detail so even the unluckiest players can progress smoothly.

Early Game

Early game in Solo Leveling Arise lasts up until you clear chapter seven of the main story, and this is where your main source of EXP will be the story mode itself and the Activity Fund. You can do the Hunter Archive, Encore Missions, and Gates, etc. but they all give minuscule amounts of EXP, if any.

So, if you want to put in as little time as possible and get the most out of your gameplay, just make sure to clear the story chapters whenever you can and collect the Activity Fund. Use the Essence Stones you get into further rolling and upgrading your weapons and hunters to carry you into the mid-game.

Mid Game

Once you’ve made it past chapter seven or just reached level 22-ish, you’ll have a couple more options, but you’ll still be exhausting the story mode and the Activity Fund. The only difference is that you’ll now have access to the hard mode. It’s a lot more difficult than the normal story, but it’s the best source of EXP you’ll get in a while.

This is where you should also start clearing the Side Stories and focusing on the Gates. You’ll be here for a while, and literally every bit of EXP will count. This will, in turn, affect your main stats, which you should primarily invest in Strength, Agility, and Perception. Vitality should be your last option when it comes to stats in Solo Leveling Arise, as the healing you get from hunters and weapons should be enough to sustain you.

Late Game

Finally, once you’ve gotten to chapter 14 and probably exhausted everything you could’ve regarding story, it’s time to farm Power of Destruction. It’s currently the ultimate endgame this game has and has you fighting epic bosses from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Ultimately, you’ll still be clearing hard mode, Gates, etc., for EXP, but PoD will just be the icing on the cake. This is where the grind slows down the most, but it’s what happens in any gacha game after you clear basically everything.

Other Tips for EXP Farming in Solo Leveling Arise

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you really want to juice every little bit of EXP you can, then you should really start considering buying the Daily Growth Support. It costs $10.99 right now and it increases your EXP gain from the Activity Fund by 30%. This is massive, especially in the mid/late game.

That is about all we have on how to get EXP and level up stats fast in Solo Leveling Arise. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about the game, do check out other stuff we host here on Twinfinite. Our list of best weapon & skill combos, for example, is bound to come in handy.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more