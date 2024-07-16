How to Unlock Arcadion Raids in FFXIV & Earn Rewards

The first official patch of Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion (7.01) brings a sizeable batch of new content, and in the spotlight is the introduction of the Arcadion Raids. If you’re interested in flexing your battle prowess at this unique arena nestled in Solution Nine, here’s our handy guide for how to unlock and complete Arcadion Raids in FFXIV and earn rewards.

How to Unlock & Complete Arcadion Raids (Normal) in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

To unlock the first tier of the Arcadion Raid series (normal difficulty) in Final Fantasy XIV, bear in mind that you first need to have completed the Main Scenario Questline for Dawntrail, and have a combat class (either DoW or DoM) at Level 100. To help you prepare ahead of time, your chosen combat class will also need to have a minimum item level (or “ilvl”) of 685 for these raids.

Once you have all of that situated, head to Solution Nine and use the Main Aetheryte to teleport to The Arcadion district, where you should see the giant arena tower lit up and running. Look for a blue quest icon on your map and seek out the lala NPC named ‘Stylish Stranger’ at (X:19.1, Y:18.8). Speak to them to start the “A New Challenger Appears” Level 100 quest.

You’ll be taken inside the Arcadion tower itself to meet some of your potential new rivals in the arena. The Stylish Stranger, otherwise known as Metem, informs you that you’ll start your personal campaign in the so-called “light-heavyweight” tier.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Pick up the next quest from him called “The Claw in the Dark” (X:6.1, Y:6.0) inside the tower, and this will unlock the first fight of the tier, ‘AAC Light-heavyweight M1’. When you’re prepared, you can use Duty Roulette (scroll over to ‘Normal Raids – Dawntrail’) to queue for this challenge.

Upon successfully completing the first fight, you’ll be able to continue the Arcadion questline and unlock the subsequent three raids in the tier.

How to Obtain Rewards From Arcadion Raids in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As with previous tiers of eight-man raids in other expansions of Final Fantasy XIV, rewards for the Arcadion Raids function a little differently than other battle content. When you complete a fight within the tier, treasure coffers will spawn in the arena that contain ‘tokens’ for specific types of gear (e.g. – Light-heavy holoarmor) that you can ‘Need’ roll for alongside your party members.

If you win one of the tokens provided, you will not be able to roll on any subsequent tokens for that fight until the following weekly reset (i.e. – every Tuesday), so choose carefully. This restriction will be lifted in a future patch.

You can then take your tokens, if you have enough, to the miqote vendor NPC Hhihwi (X:8.7, Y:13.4) in the Nexus Arcade area to exchange them for the appropriate gear pieces. Note that you will need to have the correct amount of a certain type of token to receive the gear you want.

Gear Type Number of Tokens Required Head 2 x Light-heavy Holohelm Body 4 x Light-heavy Holoarmor Hands 2 x Light-heavy Hologauntlets Legs 4 x Light-heavy Holochausses Feet 2 x Light-heavy Hologreaves Accessories 1 x Light-heavy Holoearring

In addition, when you complete the fourth and final fight of the tier, you’ll automatically receive a Light-heavy Holoblade unique item. You can obtain these once a week, and collecting (number) of these will allow you to exchange them Hhihwi for a Universal Tomestone, which can be used to purchase a weapon.

Finally, you’ll also receive 20 x Aesthetic Tomestones from each fight in the tier, allowing you to earn a total of 80 x Aesthetic Tomestones from the Arcadion arena.

