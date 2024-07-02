Just when you think the tropical adventure in Tural might be over, there are still plenty of new challenges and activities for you to do in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail after finishing the MSQ. One such challenge taking on the Extreme versions of the new primal trials, including Warqor Lar Dor. If you’re wondering how to take on Valigarmanda once more, here’s our handy guide for how to unlock Warqor Lar Dor Extreme in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

Where to Unlock Warqor Lar Dor Extreme in FFXIV Dawntrail

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Note: This guide contains spoilers regarding important characters and quests in Dawntrail. Read ahead with discretion.

One of the many things you can unlock upon completing the Main Scenario Questline for Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail is the Extreme variant of the primal trials you encountered earlier on. An “extreme” trial is essentially a more challenging version of the normal one, with a more complex variety of mechanics and adjustments to existing ones.

In the case of Dawntrail’s Extreme primal trials, they can be unlocked more by visiting a familiar face – The Wandering Minstrel. This time around, he’ll be hanging out near the For’ard Cabins Inn in Tuliyollal at (X:11.2, Y:14.6). Be aware that he won’t appear there until you’ve fully completed the Level 100 “Dawntrail” Main Scenario Quest.

Interact with him, and in classic fashion, he’ll ask to hear a tale about your adventures in Tural. Speak to him once more, and he’ll give you the option of telling him about either Valigarmanda or Zoraal Ja. In order to unlock Worqor Lar Dor Extreme, tell him about Valigarmanda.

Once you have, you’ll receive a prompt that Worqor Lar Dor Extreme has unlocked for you.

How to Prepare for Worqor Lar Dor Extreme

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

When it comes to undertaking any primal trial in Final Fantasy XIV, sufficient preparation is very important before attempting to undertake these difficult challenges, especially when doing them for the first time.

First of all, you need to make sure that you obtain the highest-quality gear possible for the job that you want to queue into the trial with. In the case of Warqor Lar Dor, you’ll want to focus on acquiring at least a few pieces of Aesthetic Tomestone gear to buff your character with. These gear sets can be purchased with Aesthetic Tomestones from the Tomestone Vendor at the Nexus Arcade area (X:8.6, Y:13.5) in Solution Nine.

The tomestones themselves can be obtained by completing daily roulettes, individual dungeons, participating in local “hunt trains” for Elite Hunt Marks in Tural’s open-world, areas, etc. The cap for Tomestones of Aesthetics is 2,000, so you’ll have plenty of space in your pocket to save them up.

This is especially important because Warqor Lar Dor Extreme requires a minimum item level of 690 (as seen above) just to enter.

You’ll also want to meld some Tier XII and XI materia into the slots of those new gear pieces as soon as possible, as it will significantly improve their stats. Additionally, bringing some stat-buffing meals to consume before the fight begins will boost your character even further. These can be purchased via any Market Board.

Whenever you feel ready to enter Warqor Lar Dor Extreme, go to the ‘Raid Finder’ under the ‘Duty’ tab, where you should see the trial listed among the options. Be warned that this method will queue you with random players.

The better and more universally embraced option for taking on Extreme trials is putting a customized group together in the Party Finder. There you can invite people based on their jobs, the progress they’ve made in the fight thus far, and give the group a clear idea of what to expect from eachother before going in.

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as All FFXIV Dawntrail Mounts & How to Get Them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy