All FFXIV Dawntrail Mounts & How to Get Them

If there’s one thing that players in Final Fantasy XIV love to obtain and show off, it’s Mounts, and there are plenty more to collect in the Dawntrail expansion. If you’re wondering where or how certain ones can be acquired, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide for all FFXIV Dawntrail Mounts and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How to Get All FFXIV Dawntrail Mounts

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Dawntrail has a vibrant variety of mounts to seek out and each has different requirements for unlocking them. Some are relatively easy to get, while others will take a considerable amount of time during your adventures through Tural.

Below we’ve listed all current mounts that can be found in FFXIV Dawntrail, what they cost (if applicable), and otherwise what requirements are needed to obtain them. This guide is an ongoing work in progress as we uncover more of the Dawntrail expansion, and it will likely expand as subsequent patches are released and more mount rewards are provided in new content, so be sure to check back for updates.

Some of these mounts will require reaching varying degrees of Main Scenario Quest completion among other requisites, so they will not all be readily available at the start of Dawntrail.

The following information may contain spoilers for Dawntrail NPCs and locations, so read ahead at your own discretion.

Mount Cost (Currency) How to Obtain Mountain Zu N/A FFXIV x Mountain Dew collaboration event (ends July 14, 2024)

Purchase qualifying bottled beverages to get point codes from bottle caps,

then redeem them via https://www.mtndewgaming.com/ to receive an email code.

Redeem that email code on Mog Station to receive the mount in-game. Ark N/A Provided with purchase of FFXIV Dawntrail Collector’s or Digital Collector’s Edition Ullr N/A Complete the “Dawnbright Hunter” achievement, which first requires completion of the “Dawn of a New A Game III” achievements and “Dawn of a New S Game III” achievements. Defeat A-Rank and S-Rank Elite Hunts in Dawntrail open-world areas. Automatoise 3,200 Sacks of Nuts Exchange 3,200 Sacks of Nuts at ( ) vendor for this mount.

Sacks of Nuts can be obtained by defeating A-Rank and S-Rank Elite Hunts in Shadowbringer, Endwalker, and Dawntrail open areas. Rroneek 100 Rroneek Horn Tokens Exchange 100 Rroneek Tokens at ( ) vendor for this mount.

Rroneek Tokens can be obtained by completing the ( ) World FATE at ( ). Mehwapyarra 12 Ttokrrone Scales Exchange 12 Ttokrrone Scales at ( ) vendor for this mount.

Ttokrrone Scales can be obtained by completing the ( ) World FATE at ( ). Wings of Ruin N/A Obtained via loot drop from the ( ) Extreme Trial Wings of Resolve N/A Obtained via loot drop from the ( ) Extreme Trial Alpaca N/A Obtained by completing the “Dawntrail” MSQ quest Oppressor N/A Obtained by reaching Level 25 in Crystal Conflict PVP Series 6 Outrunner N/A Obtained by completing the “A Life of Adventure VI” achievement, which first requires the completion of the “Mastering War VI” and “Mastering Magic VI” achievements. Ty’aitya 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers Obtained by exchanging 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers at the ( ) Gemstone Vendor.

Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers can also be purchased at the Gemstone Vendor for 100 Bicolor Gemstones each. Alternatively, they can be purchased from the Market Board as well. Air-Wheeler A9 7,500,000 Gil Can be purchased from the ( ) vendor for 7,500,000 Gil.

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as How to Claim FFXIV Free Fantasia.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy