Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail offers a whole batch of new content, but perhaps most important of all is the introduction of a new questline. Here’s how to get started on FFXIV Dawntrail’s main scenario.

How to Start FFXIV Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest

There’s a few prerequisites you need to meet before you can get started on everything Dawntrail has to offer.

First, you’ll need to be at least Level 90 in at least one Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic class.

Next, you’ll need to have completed the existing main scenario all the way up to “The Coming Dawn”. This is the final mission of the Endwalker expansion, and you’ll need to be level 90 to attempt it.

Finally, you’ll need to own a copy of the expansion and have it registered to your account.

Once you’ve met the criteria, head to Old Sharlayan. You’ll need to speak to Ojika Tsunjika. Luckily, by now you should be familiar with this lalafell. Once you’ve spoken to him, you’ll be granted access to the quest “A New World to Explore”. Follow the questline and you’ll sail across the Indigo Deep to the new region, Tural.

We’re not quite sure at the moment exactly what we can expect in Tural. As such, it’s worth being prepared with plenty of items to tide you over, just in case you don’t have access to everything right away.

One thing you might want to do beforehand is visit Gridania to pick up the Pictomancer job, which you can pick up from Level 80. While its likely you’ll be able to return to Gridania after traveling to Tural, picking it up beforehand will give you some valuable experience in the job’s capabilities and skillset.

