Anime Training RNG Codes (September 2024)

Let's get some free rewards!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 06:51 am

Looking to get some free rewards and potions? Then you might be interested in getting your hands on all the latest and working Anime Training RNG Codes. Keep reading to find out how you can use them and which rewards you will get.

All Anime Training RNG Codes

Anime Training RNG Codes (Working)

  • WELCOME: Luck potion
  • thankyou: Luck potion
  • Trade: Luck potions x2
  • Quests: Luck potions x2

Anime Training RNG Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.
The Codes text boxes in Anime Training RNG
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Anime Training RNG

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes in the game:

  • Launch Anime Training RNG in Roblox
  • Find the “ABX” booth, where you can use codes.
  • It is in the safe zone, on the right from where you start.
  • Approach it, and paste codes in the final textbox on the screen.
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Anime Training RNG Codes

In order to get more codes for the game, you might want to join the Discord server of the developers. You might also want to follow the developers’ account on X. Another great way to get all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That’s why we always recommend that you copy and paste the codes directly from this page to the game, without typing them again. Still, if the codes still won’t work, then chances are they might have expired since publishing them.

That’s all we have for you on Anime Training RNG Codes. For more codes for other exciting Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Anime Fighting Simulator codes and our Anime Vanguards tier list.

