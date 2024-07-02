To take on the biggest challenges that Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has to offer, your Warrior of Light needs the best possible gear that they can get their hands on. Within that category is the Aesthetic Tomestone Gear, which thankfully you won’t have to go very far to get. If you’re wondering how to stock up on some, here’s our handy guide for how to get Aesthetic Tomestone Gear in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

Where & How to Get Aesthetic Tomestone Gear in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As you level up and progress through the Main Scenario Questline of Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail, you’ll likely notice the endless coffers of gear you get along the way to help bolster your character through tougher challenges across Tural.

However, that gear can only carry you so far, and if you want to truly dive into Dawntrail’s endgame content (e.g. – Extreme Trials, Lvl 100 dungeons, Arcadion Raids), you’ll need to get the best gear that Tural can provide. That comes in the form of Aesthetic Tomestone gear, which will become available to you upon completing the Dawntrail Main Scenario Questline.

Once you’ve reached that milestone, make your way back to Solution Nine and head to the Nexus Arcade area where you’ll find all of the area’s vendors. Among them you’ll want to visit Zircon the Tomestone Vendor who offers Aesthetic Tomestone Gear (item level 700) in exchange for the respective tomestones themselves.

The game gives you a flexible cap of 2,000 Aesthetic Tomestones with no weekly limit, which allows you to build up a substantial stock before you make your purchases. Aesthetic Tomestones can be acquired from participating in daily duty roulettes, high-level dungeons, trials, as well as the illustrious Arcadion Raids.

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as How to Unlock Warqor Lar Dor Extreme in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy