Best Offensive Playbooks in College Football 25

College Football 25 has a wide array of playbooks for you to choose from, but this also means it can be hard to nail down which are the best. That’s why we’re here to help you figure out what the best Offensive Playbooks are so that you can have the best experience possible.

There are a number of viable Offensive Playbooks in College Football 25, but the best ones play into the game’s meta of spreading out your team members to take advantage of your team’s running game.

In general, the best way to gain ground and constantly move toward a touchdown is to keep your players from clustering. This gives you more options for where and how you want to move the ball forward while also keeping your opponent from concentrating their defenses, resulting in consistent gains and progress toward scoring.

To that end, we listed some of the best Playbooks that offer offensive strategies which spread out your players.

Bear in mind that your mileage with any and all of them may vary, so it’s best to give them all a try to see which fits you best. Likewise, these Playbooks may rise and fall in terms of viability as the game’s lifespan progresses due to updates, players responding to the meta, and so forth. We’ll do our best to update this guide accordingly if and when this occurs.

Air Force

Air Force is a terrific choice as an Offensive Playbook, primarily because it has a variety of variations on plays which keep your players from grouping too closely.

Its Flexbone plays are diverse enough to get your players where they need to be to gain ground and score some touchdowns, and can ensure your team remains a force to be reckoned with for the majority of your matches. And even if your opponent manages to deal with these plays and put you on the back foot, you can switch it up with Shotgun plays to claw back some yardage and make up for any lost ground or momentum.

Players new and old will find this playbook plenty accessible for these reasons, and can make use of it for the duration of their time with the game.

Arizona

Arizona’s Offensive Playbook is perfect if you’re the kind of player who likes to respond accordingly to being on the back foot; and then decisively bury your opponent for their transgressions.

In most situations, this book’s Shotgun Trips TE play can get you where you need to be. This remains true whether you’re intent on scoring additional yards or desperately need to gain ground against the other team, and can see you to victory all on its own when used properly.

Outside of that, the book also offers some great options for when you find yourself in the red zone. Its Singleback plays can all help you get the ball through tighter defenses, and can be the difference between an easy score or a last minute failure.

Army

Army fills a lot of the same holes that Airforce does, but with some slight variations.

While it offers roughly the same options in terms of its Flexbone plays, Army does boast a lot more Shotgun formations. When used properly, this can mean you’re always ready to react if your opponent pulls ahead of you, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat before they ever start to close on you.

Keep this in mind, and weigh whether you prefer to pull ahead of your foes as fast as possible or wait until the time is right before you choose between Air Force or Army.

Alabama

Arguably one of the best Offensive Playbooks in the game is Alabama, and that’s because they have an answer to most any situation.

With it, you can gain ground and disorient your opponent with a wide range of plays through a nice player spread, tricky passes through and around your opponent’s players, and so much more. It’d honestly be hard for us to list some of its best plays because there are so dang many of them, and most all are viable for use whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned vet to the genre.

About the only downside is that there aren’t any other playbooks like it. As such, we wouldn’t recommend getting too comfortable with it in case you need to switch things up at a later point.

Charlotte

Charlotte is a bit of a Dark Horse option among the game’s Offensive Playbooks, and that’s thanks to the fact that it includes the Shotgun Tight Doubles formation.

Through this, you have a highly versatile means of responding to whatever defenses your opponent happens to have. Not only that, but its Zig Under play can allow you to take full advantage of the current Running game meta to spread out your players and get the ball past your opponents quickly and efficiently.

Even without this cornerstone, the book has plenty of options for you to toy around with, and we highly encourage you to do so.

Georgia

Georgia ranks up there with Alabama in terms of its versatility and viability, and this is thanks to its varied Shotgun options.

More specifically, its Shotgun Bunch plays are some of the best in the game. They can punch through a hardened and concentrated defense, circumvent more difficult situations via the likes of Spacing Switch, and otherwise make whatever defensive play your opponent chooses a moot point.

But even without this play, there’s plenty for you to make use of with this Offensive Playbook. Give it a shot, and we guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

UNLV

Sometimes it’s a good idea to find a way to break the meta of College Football 25, and the UNLV Offensive Playbook has some terrific ways to do just that.

Thanks to it’s incredibly wide array of Shotgun plays, this book allows you to branch out from the usual “Wide Spread of Players” approach to dance around the other team. You can punch right through the middle, circle around them, and so much more, which in turn means your opponent can’t lean on their tried and true method of spreading their own team out in response to whatever you do.

Bear in mind, however, that this also means you need to be capable of pulling off plays that aren’t within the wheelhouse of this game’s meta. Be wary of how this impacts your own ability to play, and be careful that you don’t fall into habits formed from other Offensive Playbooks.

Multiple

Looking for a Playbook that makes it as easy as possible to transition from Madden to College Football? Look no further than the Multiple Playbook.

This one offers a nice array of variety in its play options which you can use to react to most any situation. Whether you’re trying to catch up or bury your opponent as fast as possible, there’s something in this book’s arsenal that’ll prove viable.

Of particular note, though, are two specific plays that can quickly bridge the gap for anyone struggling with College Football 25’s meta compared to Madden. These are the Shotgun Trips TE and Shotgun Bunch plays, which are great for gaining some yards or scoring whether you’re down or ahead.

That does it for our list of the best Offensive Playbooks in College Football 25. Be sure to check out our other guides on the best Pipelines and how to recruit in College Football 25 Dynasty to have the best experience possible.

