In Dynasty mode, your success depends on how good you are at scouting those players early and getting them in your team. Indeed, it’s all about recruiting, so let’s find out all the best tips on how to recruit in College Football 25 Dynasty mode and how you can succeed.

Recommended Videos

In EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode, you will be the head coach of a school as you slowly rebuild their team with strong talents and potential star players. Each week, you can take a look at a “Prospect List” of talents where you can see their skills and preferences and, from there, you can add players to the recruiting board.

On the board, you can scout the players and see their skills in more detail, so you can decide if you want to offer them a scholarship and see which of them you can recruit. But of course, this is just how basic recruiting works, ao let’s see how to make the most of it with some simple tips.

Picking the Best School

Naturally, this is the backbone of how to start recruiting successfully. So, pick a school that is in a region that is filled with potential talents and also become familiar with your school’s Playing Style. Naturally, it is not very useful if you find a promising talent that won’t fit your school’s style or lives all the way across the other side of the country. They won’t want to play against their natural style, so they will probably not want to join you.

Also, it’s not a good idea to go up against a major school while fighting over a single talent. They probably will prefer joining a major school over you, especially if you have yet to win enough matches or made a name for yourself. Picking the right battles to fight is a great way to avoid spending time and resources on players that you would not have signed either way.

Image source: EA Sports

Each recruit has dealbreakers, things that they will never say yes to. In the Prospect list, you can see their dealbreakers, so it might be useful to see which players already have an interest in your school so that you know that you won’t be spending time and effort on players who are not going to join your school. Knowing your school’s style and the players’ dealbreakers will save you a lot of time in the future.

Train Your Coach as a Recruiter

As soon as you start, you should make sure to not only train your coach in both recruiting and motivating, but also start scouting as soon as possible. Depending also on the kind of player you want to recruit, for example, a Quarterback, there are also specific advanced talents (such as Advanced Look) that you might want to pick. But do not go all out just yet.

First, because the skill tree is pretty big, you definitely won’t be able to pick a lot of skills before a couple of seasons have passed. Before spending those points, it is important to not only decide which players you want to focus on but also take a very early look at the available prospects. This will give you an idea of how to spend those early skill points and decide which way you want to train your coach into a full-on recruiter.

Scout Your Prospects

As soon as you have spent those training points, have your recruiting board filled up and start scouting players as often as possible. Naturally, finding a three-star player who is going to play way above their league is not very common, but finding gem players is not as rare as one might think. Week to week, try to offer scholarships to promising players. While there’s only a limited number that can be accepted, you can offer way more than that number anyway, so do not be afraid to do so.

After offering a scholarship, do not just sit there but instead keep an eye on the overview of the player to see how much of a chance you have against other schools. You want to use options to gain influence over players, such as “send the house” or even “social media”, but since time is limited, you definitely want to use those options only on players that you might actually have a chance on.

Especially, try to look after those gem players. Busts might also be worth taking a look at, those players that might not turn out to be as good as you hoped. Try to always keep a look on your prospect list and add promising players to the recruiting board, so you can scout them as much as possible. It is also a good idea to keep your scouting varied, so you won’t have too many players of a single role taking up all the space. While it overall might feel like a bit of a grind, that’s how the road to building up a great team usually is.

That’s all we have for you on how to recruit in College Football 25 Dynasty. For more information, check out our guides on Football RNG codes and can you edit players in Football College 25.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy