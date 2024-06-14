Football RNG codes - a Roblox character in a football field
Football RNG Codes (June 2024)

Let's get some free money!
Collecting football cards is a fun hobby in real life, but it might be even better in this Roblox experience. But for faster collecting, you might be interested in all the latest Football RNG Codes. Keep reading to find out what they are and how to use them in the game!

Football RNG Codes (Working)

  • No codes are working at the moment, since the option to redeem them seems to be disabled.

Football RNG Codes (Expired)

  • FIRST: $250M cash
  • 1MVISITS: $300M cash
A roblox character on steps with cards in the distance
Image source: Roblox corp via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Football RNG Codes

Here is how it used to be possible to redeem codes in Football RNG:

  • Launch Football RNG in Roblox.
  • On the left side of the screen, as the last icon, you should see a cogwheel.
  • Click it and then find the Codes text box at the bottom.
  • Paste the code and click enter.
  • Enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Football RNG Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Football RNG codes, we definitely recommend that you join the Holblox Studio Discord server. The developers will probably let you know when the codes will be active again. Still, the best way to keep an eye out on whether Football RNG will make codes available again, without having to sift through many different Discord servers and messages, is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing. At the moment, though, codes in the game seem to be disabled.

That’s all we have for you on Football RNG codes. For more codes for other Roblox experiences, check out Cursed RNG codes and Roblox Accurate RNG codes.

