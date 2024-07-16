College Football 25 Best Pipelines & What They Do

While recruiting is one of the most important things to build up a strong team, pipelines also come into play strongly when choosing talents. So let’s go over the College Football 25 best pipelines and what they do , so you can use them to your advantage.

Pipeline is a mechanic in Dynasty Mode that will come into play strongly when recruiting. It will basically have a major influence and will dictate what players you are able to attract to your team. You will be called to select a primary Pipeline, therefore a “region” or area, when you are creating your coach, along with your coordinator.

If your Pipeline matches the Pipeline from a particular College, then you will be getting more recruits from that particular area. But keep in mind though, that while the Pipeline mechanic is one of the main factors. it is not the only one, as other elements will still come into play when trying to recruit players, such as your Facilities or your overall Prestige.

But how do you choose which Pipeline to select when you start out? It depends on what your plans are for Dynasty Mode. If you are planning to just stick to your starting team and not work with another, then it makes sense to select a Pipeline that makes sense for that specific area or region, so that you can attract players from that area. If you are planning to move around while playing Dynasty, then you might consider other options as well. It all depends on you.

It is also possible to change Pipeline later, if you so choose, so don’t get too attached to your choice. While it is important, it is still editable later.

There are over 40 Pipelines to choose from in College Football 25, and their strength will varily depend on the game and future updates, so those are not set in stone. The major difference this year is that many states are combined into one, for example Big Apple for the New York state area or New England which includes Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachussets, Maine and New Hampshire.

Still, we would recommend to stick with the following pipelines if you are planning to attract the best players in the nation:

Central Florida (Tampa, Orlando, etc)

North Florida (Jacksonville, Tallahasee)

South Florida (Miami)

East Texas (Houston and its area)

Metro Atlanta (Atlanta city area)

North Texas (Dallas area)

Southwest Texas (San Antonio and El Paso)

That’s all we have for you on Pipelines in College Football 25. For more guides on the game, check out how to recruit and can you edit players.

