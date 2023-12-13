Guides

Summoners War: Chronicles Codes (December 2023)

Don't miss the freebies!

Summoners War Chronicles codes Image source: Com2uS

Updated December 13, 2023

Checked for new codes!

Looking for the latest Summoners War: Chronicles Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free fire scroll, gold, a breath of life, and other rewards. Summoners War: Chronicles is a popular mobile game in which players take on the role of three youthful magicians to embark on a journey.

All Summoners War: Chronicles Codes

Summoners War: Chronicles codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Summoners War: Chronicles codes for free rewards.

  • POWER04UP: 5 star Hero Rune Box x6 and Expedition Ticket x3 
  • AKA03ISELIA: Angelmon (Fire) x1 and Essence of Fire x20
  • AKA02KONAMIYA:  Angelmon (Water) x1 and Essence of Water x20
  • AKA01SHANNON: Angelmon (Wind) x1 and Essence of Wind x20 
  • GINGERBREAD19: Sky Stone x35,000
  • 2022XMAS: 5 star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind)
  • HELLO2023: Brilliant Jewelry Box x5
  • HNY2023SWCH: 5 star Rainbowmon x4
  • HAPPYVDAY0214: 3 star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1
  • 04COLLABAL: Premium EXP Potion x60
  • 05COLLABTOWER: Restoration Stone x1
  • 01EVOLVE12: 3 star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120
  • tunianzhaohuan: Energy x100, Mana x100000, Mystical Scroll x1
  • 0111YOURLD: 3 star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1 

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Summoners War: Chronicles Codes

Redeeming Summoners War: Chronicles codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:

  1. Go to the Coupon Exchange page.
  2. Find your CS Code in the Settings menu of the game.
  3. Enter the active coupon code on the Coupon Exchange page and select “Use Coupon.” The rewards will be sent to your mailbox.
  4. Go to your in-game mailbox and redeem the rewards you received.

That’s everything about the Summoners War: Chronicles Codes. For more news and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

Related Posts

About the author

Tarun Sayal

Experienced freelance gaming writer with 5 years of experience covering a wide range of gaming topics. From in-depth game reviews to strategy guides, I have a passion for all things gaming. Skilled in crafting engaging and informative content for both casual and hardcore gamers.

More Stories by Tarun Sayal

Comments