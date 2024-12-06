Complete Go Go Muffin Class Guide – Best Classes, Best Builds, & More

Picking your class is the most important choice you’ll have to make at the start of your Muffin journey. It’ll shape your gameplay, Melomon choices, and so much more. To help you make that choice and progress your class, we made a complete Go Go Muffin class guide. Scroll down to check it out!

How Classes Work in Go Go Muffin

There are five classes (jobs) in Go Go Muffin: Acolyte, Scholar, Shadowlash, Swordbearer, and Wayfarer. All of these classes have their unique skills, talents, etc., and most importantly, Class Changes (CC). Here is an outline of all base classes and what kind of role they play in Go Go Muffin:

Core Class Class Changes

(Rebirths) Description Party Importance Oracle

(CC1)

Thaumaturge

(CC2) Acolyte is all about healing and buffing your party members. Together with the Swordbearer, it’s the most important class in the game for modes that aren’t DPS checks. 5/5 Sorcerer

(CC1)

Archmage

(CC2) Scholar is the mage class that focuses on AoE DPS. It’s fairly squishy, and playing it in party modes without a frontline and support will feel really bad. Its single-target DPS is also subpar compared to that of other classes. 3/5 Darkblade

(CC1)

Nightweaver

(CC2) Shadowlash is an assassin who focuses on sustained single-target DPS. It performs really well throughout all Class Changes, though it doesn’t have the versatility of the Acolyte and the Swordbearer. 4/5 Sword Adept

(CC1)

Swordmaster

(CC2) Swordbearer is the designated Tank class in Go Go Muffin. It requires a lot of manual gameplay, as randomly timed taunts and defensive buffs can make you virtually useless. It’s also one of the best DPS classes in the game if you choose to build it in that direction. 5/5 Ranger

(CC1)

Eagle Eye

(CC2) Wayfarer is the golden middle between the Swordbearer and the Scholar, as it has both AoE and single-target damage. It’s pretty good for all game content, though you shouldn’t expect to top the DPS chart at too many CC points. 4/5

Class Change (Rebirth)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Class Change (CC) or rebirth is the main mechanism of progression in Go Go Muffin. First, you start at CC0, and with each Class Change (CC1, CC2, CC3, …), you gain better stats, new map stages and modes, new class-exclusive passive, tactical, and core skills, new talents, etc.

The old class-exclusive skills you had will then become unusable and removed from the skill summon pool. Of course, non-class-exclusive skills will remain, and you’ll continue to use them until you get something better.

Also, the first Class Change quest starts at Level 55 and is completed once you reach Level 80. This whole process is time-locked on new servers, and there is no way for you to speed it up. Naturally, the level requirements and the power of skills increase with each following CC (CC).

What is the Best Class in Go Go Muffin?

Image via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord) – Dragon DPS ranking of each CC on China Server 1

The Go Go Muffin community likes to say that there are no best classes, but the in-game data disagrees (check the image above). Generally, the two best classes are Swordbearer and Acolyte, as both of them are a must for any game mode. Plus, the Swordbearer is a really solid DPS class in general.

Then, you have the three ‘pure’ DPS classes: Wayfarer, Shadowlash, and Scholar. Each one of those becomes the best in the game at certain CC breakpoints, though the Scholar seems to underperform the most. In a nutshell, if you do decide to go for a pure DPS class, just choose whichever one you think looks the coolest.

Best Class Loadouts in Go Go Muffin

Best Melomons (Pets) for Each Class

The most important thing about each Melomon (pet) in Go Go Muffin is its special skill, and depending on what class you are playing, some are going to give you a lot more value than others. So, here is the list of the best Melomons for each class:

Class Best Melomon 2nd Best Melomon 3rd Best Melomon

Shadow Raven (Healer)



Demon Hound (DPS)

Thunder (Healer)



Ice Valley Colt (DPS)

Smartie (Healer)



Blade Hound (DPS)

Demon Hound

Ice Valley Colt

Blade Hound

Demon Hound

Ice Valley Colt

Blade Hound

Blade Hound

Demon Hound

Ice Valley Colt

Demon Hound

Ice Valley Colt

Images via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord)

Best Skills for Each Class

Below are the overall best skill loadouts for each CC0 class. Of course, you can deviate from them and use alternative skills depending on the type of content you’re currently doing.

Class Best Passive Skills Best Tactical Skills Healer



DPS

Healer



DPS

Tank



DPS

Tank



DPS

Images via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord)

Best Story Partners for Each Class

Go Go Muffin developers created a nice way of progressing the story even if you’re going full support with an Acolyte, for example, and that’s the Partner system. The partner is there to help you with the things you can’t do (healing, tanking, DPS). Here is the ranking of the best partner classes you can go with depending on your class:

Class Best Partner 2nd Best Partner

Can You Change Your Core Class in Go Go Muffin?

Screenshot by Twinfinite

No, there is no way to change your core/starting class in Go Go Muffin. Instead, if you do want to try another class, you’ll have to create a completely new character. Note that codes you used on your other characters will be impossible to redeem on the new one.

Should You Save Skill Summons for Class Change?

Screenshot by Twinfinite

In general, you want to save as many Skill Summons for the next CC as you can as long as it doesn’t impede your progress. So, a good rule of thumb is to summon new skills only when you get stuck on a certain stage, and you know that a bit of extra DPS from upgraded skills would help you out.

Well, that covers all you need to know regarding classes in Go Go Muffin for now. As new CCs go out, we’ll update this post with extra information. Until then, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite for more gacha guides, including ones for GFL2 and Girls Evo!

