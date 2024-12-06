Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Different character classes using their skills in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Complete Go Go Muffin Class Guide – Best Classes, Best Builds, & More

If you want those 0-second matchmaking times, go with Swordbearer!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 08:09 pm

Picking your class is the most important choice you’ll have to make at the start of your Muffin journey. It’ll shape your gameplay, Melomon choices, and so much more. To help you make that choice and progress your class, we made a complete Go Go Muffin class guide. Scroll down to check it out!

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

How Classes Work in Go Go Muffin

There are five classes (jobs) in Go Go Muffin: Acolyte, Scholar, Shadowlash, Swordbearer, and Wayfarer. All of these classes have their unique skills, talents, etc., and most importantly, Class Changes (CC). Here is an outline of all base classes and what kind of role they play in Go Go Muffin:

Core ClassClass Changes
(Rebirths)		DescriptionParty Importance
Acolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinOracle
(CC1)
Thaumaturge
(CC2)		Acolyte is all about healing and buffing your party members. Together with the Swordbearer, it’s the most important class in the game for modes that aren’t DPS checks.5/5
Scholar class insignia in Go Go MuffinSorcerer
(CC1)
Archmage
(CC2)		Scholar is the mage class that focuses on AoE DPS. It’s fairly squishy, and playing it in party modes without a frontline and support will feel really bad. Its single-target DPS is also subpar compared to that of other classes.3/5
Shadowlash class insignia in Go Go MuffinDarkblade
(CC1)
Nightweaver
(CC2)		Shadowlash is an assassin who focuses on sustained single-target DPS. It performs really well throughout all Class Changes, though it doesn’t have the versatility of the Acolyte and the Swordbearer.4/5
SwordbearerSword Adept
(CC1)
Swordmaster
(CC2)		Swordbearer is the designated Tank class in Go Go Muffin. It requires a lot of manual gameplay, as randomly timed taunts and defensive buffs can make you virtually useless. It’s also one of the best DPS classes in the game if you choose to build it in that direction.5/5
Wayfarer class insignia in Go Go MuffinRanger
(CC1)
Eagle Eye
(CC2)		Wayfarer is the golden middle between the Swordbearer and the Scholar, as it has both AoE and single-target damage. It’s pretty good for all game content, though you shouldn’t expect to top the DPS chart at too many CC points.4/5

Class Change (Rebirth)

Class Change menu button in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Class Change menu button in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Class Change menu button in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Class Change (CC) or rebirth is the main mechanism of progression in Go Go Muffin. First, you start at CC0, and with each Class Change (CC1, CC2, CC3, …), you gain better stats, new map stages and modes, new class-exclusive passive, tactical, and core skills, new talents, etc.

The old class-exclusive skills you had will then become unusable and removed from the skill summon pool. Of course, non-class-exclusive skills will remain, and you’ll continue to use them until you get something better.

Also, the first Class Change quest starts at Level 55 and is completed once you reach Level 80. This whole process is time-locked on new servers, and there is no way for you to speed it up. Naturally, the level requirements and the power of skills increase with each following CC (CC).

What is the Best Class in Go Go Muffin?

CN server class DPS performance on Dragons in Go Go Muffin
Image via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord) – Dragon DPS ranking of each CC on China Server 1
CN server class DPS performance on Dragons in Go Go Muffin
Image via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord) – Dragon DPS ranking of each CC on China Server 1
CN server class DPS performance on Dragons in Go Go Muffin
Image via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord) – Dragon DPS ranking of each CC on China Server 1

The Go Go Muffin community likes to say that there are no best classes, but the in-game data disagrees (check the image above). Generally, the two best classes are Swordbearer and Acolyte, as both of them are a must for any game mode. Plus, the Swordbearer is a really solid DPS class in general.

Then, you have the three ‘pure’ DPS classes: Wayfarer, Shadowlash, and Scholar. Each one of those becomes the best in the game at certain CC breakpoints, though the Scholar seems to underperform the most. In a nutshell, if you do decide to go for a pure DPS class, just choose whichever one you think looks the coolest.

Best Class Loadouts in Go Go Muffin

Best Melomons (Pets) for Each Class

The most important thing about each Melomon (pet) in Go Go Muffin is its special skill, and depending on what class you are playing, some are going to give you a lot more value than others. So, here is the list of the best Melomons for each class:

ClassBest Melomon2nd Best Melomon3rd Best Melomon
Acolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinShadow Raven pet in Go Go Muffin
Shadow Raven (Healer)
Demon Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Demon Hound (DPS)		Thunder pet in Go Go Muffin
Thunder (Healer)
Ice Valley Colt pet in Go Go Muffin
Ice Valley Colt (DPS)		Smartie pet in Go Go Muffin
Smartie (Healer)
Blade Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Blade Hound (DPS)
Scholar class insignia in Go Go MuffinDemon Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Demon Hound		Ice Valley Colt pet in Go Go Muffin
Ice Valley Colt		Blade Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Blade Hound
Shadowlash class insignia in Go Go MuffinDemon Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Demon Hound		Ice Valley Colt pet in Go Go Muffin
Ice Valley Colt		Blade Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Blade Hound
SwordbearerBlade Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Blade Hound		Demon Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Demon Hound		Ice Valley Colt pet in Go Go Muffin
Ice Valley Colt
Wayfarer class insignia in Go Go MuffinDemon Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Demon Hound		Ice Valley Colt pet in Go Go Muffin
Ice Valley Colt		Blade Hound pet in Go Go Muffin
Blade Hound
Images via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord)

Best Skills for Each Class

Below are the overall best skill loadouts for each CC0 class. Of course, you can deviate from them and use alternative skills depending on the type of content you’re currently doing.

ClassBest Passive SkillsBest Tactical Skills
Acolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinHealer
Radiance Descent Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Prayer Radiance Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Mark of Light Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Conduit of Light Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Invoker Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin
DPS
Radiance Descent Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Executor skill in Go Go Muffin Supreme Radiance skill in Go Go Muffin Judgement skill in Go Go Muffin Thorn Burst skill in Go Go Muffin		Healer
Group Healing Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Healing Touch Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin Restoration Acolyte skill in Go Go Muffin
DPS
Holy Reprimand skill in Go Go Muffin Light Core skill in Go Go Muffin Radiant Focus skill in Go Go Muffin
Scholar class insignia in Go Go MuffinHighly Flammable skill in Go Go Muffin Overload Magic skill in Go Go Muffin Solid Mana skill in Go Go Muffin Giant Fireball skill in Go Go Muffin Elemental Affinity skill in Go Go MuffinArcane Overload skill in Go Go Muffin Falling Stars skill in Go Go Muffin Extreme Break skill in Go Go Muffin
Shadowlash class insignia in Go Go MuffinCrescent Rush skill in Go Go Muffin Scavengers Feast skill in Go Go Muffin Shadow Assault skill in Go Go Muffin Shadow Blade Splash skill in Go Go Muffin Shadow Cleave skill in Go Go MuffinReturn to Simplicity skill in Go Go Muffin Shadow Acceleration skill in Go Go Muffin Afterimage Technique skill in Go Go Muffin
SwordbearerTank
Preseverance skill in Go Go Muffin Unstoppable Force skill in Go Go Muffin Stalwart Blood skill in Go Go Muffin Blade Armor skill in Go Go Muffin Fearless Vanguard skill in Go Go Muffin
DPS
Berserk skill in Go Go Muffin Unstoppable Force skill in Go Go Muffin Aggressive offense skill in Go Go Muffin Thunders Might skill in Go Go Muffin Lightning Burst skill in Go Go Muffin		Tank
Stalwart Shield skill in Go Go Muffin Banner of Courage skill in Go Go Muffin War Cry skill in Go Go Muffin
DPS
Power of Thunder skill in Go Go Muffin Thunder Clap skill in Go Go Muffin World Shaker skill in Go Go Muffin
Wayfarer class insignia in Go Go MuffinArrow Dance skill in Go Go Muffin Swift Arrows skill in Go Go Muffin Leaf Storm skill in Go Go Muffin Energized Arrow skill in Go Go Muffin Splitting Arrow skill in Go Go MuffinArrow Rain skill in Go Go Muffin Extra Quiver skill in Go Go Muffin Flow State skill in Go Go Muffin
Images via Pavel (Go Go Muffin Discord)

Best Story Partners for Each Class

Go Go Muffin developers created a nice way of progressing the story even if you’re going full support with an Acolyte, for example, and that’s the Partner system. The partner is there to help you with the things you can’t do (healing, tanking, DPS). Here is the ranking of the best partner classes you can go with depending on your class:

ClassBest Partner2nd Best Partner
Acolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinShadowlash class insignia in Go Go MuffinSwordbearer
Scholar class insignia in Go Go MuffinSwordbearerAcolyte class insignia in Go Go Muffin
Shadowlash class insignia in Go Go MuffinAcolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinSwordbearer
SwordbearerAcolyte class insignia in Go Go MuffinScholar class insignia in Go Go Muffin
Wayfarer class insignia in Go Go MuffinSwordbearerAcolyte class insignia in Go Go Muffin

Can You Change Your Core Class in Go Go Muffin?

Character select menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Character select menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Character select menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite

No, there is no way to change your core/starting class in Go Go Muffin. Instead, if you do want to try another class, you’ll have to create a completely new character. Note that codes you used on your other characters will be impossible to redeem on the new one.

Should You Save Skill Summons for Class Change?

Skill Summons menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Skill Summons menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Skill Summons menu in Go Go Muffin
Screenshot by Twinfinite

In general, you want to save as many Skill Summons for the next CC as you can as long as it doesn’t impede your progress. So, a good rule of thumb is to summon new skills only when you get stuck on a certain stage, and you know that a bit of extra DPS from upgraded skills would help you out.

Well, that covers all you need to know regarding classes in Go Go Muffin for now. As new CCs go out, we’ll update this post with extra information. Until then, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite for more gacha guides, including ones for GFL2 and Girls Evo!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content