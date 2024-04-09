Girls Evo: Idle RPG Tier List (April 2024)

Girls Evo has a recommended teams guide in-game, but there is little data to support it, and trusting those kinds of things blindly can ruin your progression. So, I analyzed the top-performing players from a bunch of servers and worked out which monster girls are the best. Scroll down below and see the results in our definitive Girls Evo: Idle RPG tier list.

All Girls Evo: Idle RPG Monsters Tier List

The tier list is in the table just below. I ranked all the girls based on their overall performance across all game content. So, it’s primarily a guide to which units you should invest in, not which are good for which game mode. Also, high pull-rate URs that outdo low-rate ones got a ranking boost, and the opposite got a downrank.

Tier List

Ranking Characters S++ Asura, Darkwave, Nightmare, Priest S+ Crimson, Darkwraith, Holy Light, Sana, Sue S Akash, Coldblade, Firedrake, Kitty, Lotus, Mirage, Ryver, Whitenight, Windrider A Aleister, Asuna, Diva, Ponda, Feather, Flame, Flash, Suvi, Waning B Akua, Aponi, Deathgod, Scorpiontail, Skyflamer, Spiritfox C Chaos, Firelizard, Fluffy, Icewhale, Milkshake, Shaka, Sheepy, Snowolf, Wingspirit D Crocoking, Dudo, Dolphinie, Heim, Martialita, Panther, Rapier, Tornado E All SR Monsters, Gaia, Houndfang, Rockie, Toxishark Girls Evo: Idle RPG Tier List

Which Monsters Should Go for First in Evo Girls?

The in-game guide you encounter in Girls Evo: Idle RPG suggests you invest in four of the top-tier girls from the list above, namely Akash, Crimson, Sana, and Sue. However, Sue and Sana have higher pull-rate alternatives that are good for their factions. Here is an ordered list of units I think are best investments early on, and that you should all get at least to eight or even 11 stars: Crimson – Best non-Dark/Light DPS in the game. Sana – Lower DPS than Crimson but better CC in her kit. Ryver – Best high-rate UR damage unit, and you can get him in bulk relatively easily. Coldblade – Great single-target damage and easily obtainable. Plus, like Ryver and other high-rates, you can use them as fodder later for the best characters. Diva – Great damage buffs and heals and, most importantly, extremely easy to get and upgrade. She is a support, though, so if you have Sue or someone already, prioritize them. Sue – Easier to get than other Wind high-rates because of the in-game events. Lotus, Mirage, and Windrider may be even stronger but harder to upgrade if you’re not a whale. Akash – Earth doesn’t have good teams at the moment, so it’s better to invest into Crimson or someone else first. Still, she is extremely strong as is. Aleister – Good tank and works well with Crimson in the team.

That’s it for our Girls Evo: Idle RPG tier list. All the info above should be enough to get you on the right path in-game. If you need help with other gachas, we’ve created tier lists for many of them here on Twinfinite, including Solo Leveling: Arise, Astra: Knights of Veda, and Idle Angels, so do check them out if you play those games.

