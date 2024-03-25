Idle Angels Tier List [Updated] (March 2024)

When I first started playing Idle Angels, I wanted to know what characters to invest in. However, the tier lists were outdated, and when I asked other players, they gave me very different answers. So, to spare you the trouble that I had, here is the definitive Idle Angels tier list.

Recommended Videos

Best Early Game Idle Angels Characters Tier List

Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook

If you are a new player, you might be intimidated by the number of characters in Idle Angels and the time it takes to get one that is SR tier or higher. That’s why it’s best to focus on ONLY one angel first. You should invest all the resources you have into them, and they will carry you to the mid-game.

So, here are the top tier early game Idle Angels characters you should focus on:

Rarity Best Characters SSR Enmusubi (2nd best SSR), Zodiac Rabbit (best SSR), Hades, Amaterasu, Erebus, Gaia, Nekomata SR+ Fuxi (best SR+, better than SSRs when 1+ star), Zhu Rong, Izu Dancer SR Nuit (best R+), Nike, Siren, Medusa R+ Anubis (best R+), Nyx, Belldandy R Irrelevant characters. N Irrelevant characters.

Early Game Characters That Are Useful for End Game

Enmusubi and Zodiac Rabbit are the only SSR characters you’ll carry over into the endgame, so investing in them is the wisest choice. Still, you can’t really go wrong with any SSR angels until you can get SSR+ ones. Also, the only lower rarity angel you should use over your SSR characters is 1+ star Fuxi, and you can keep her as your main DPS until you get to SSR+.

Best Late Game Idle Angels Characters Tier List

Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook Image Source: MUJOY via Facebook

Now, let’s look at the best SSR+ characters in Idle Angels. The order in which you get them matters, so you should first focus on getting a good DPS character. Again, you will only focus on that one. All resources you have should be reserved for this angel.

After that, you should get Hera and Horus. These two aren’t debatable, and literally every top player has them on their squad. You will then also get a solid support and a second DPS character.

So, with all of the above in mind, here is a tier list of the best SSR+ characters in Idle Angels:

Tier Best Characters S+ Hera, Horus, Himiko, Ares S Ember Dragon, Sim Cheong, Asura, Chaos, Chang’e, Ra, Hela (NEW) A Cupid, Capricornus, Gemini, Freyja, Frigga, Frost Dragon B Icarus, Storm Dragon, Loki, Pisces, Apollo, Venus C Heimdall, Athena, Zeus, Sakura Spirit

Again, remember the order in which you get these characters. If you need advice on anything game-related, the Idle Angels Discord server is a great place to start. There is a huge community of helpful players, and there is a huge database of resources, too.

Anyway, that’s it for our Idle Angels tier list. If this list was helpful and you want to learn what characters are best in other mobile games, we have plenty of those here on Twinfinite, including a list for Legend of Mushroom. Finally, remember to redeem Idle Angels codes whenever you can for extra freebies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more