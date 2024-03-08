Legend of Mushroom Tier List – Best Class Ranked

Looking for a Legend of Mushroom tier list? The idle RPG has taken the mobile scene by storm, with its cute visuals and simple gameplay loop. As you get to work upgrading your mushroom and leveling up, you’ll need to know which class is best to main. Our tier list will help you decide!

Legend of Mushroom Classes Tier List

Ranking Class Name S Swordsman, Axe Warrior, Beserker, Martial Sage, Warbringer, Sacred Hunter, Plume Monarch, Prophet, Darklord A Shadow Sniper, Adventurer, Claymore Wielder, Berserker, Sharpshooter, Shadow Hunter, Swordmaster, Warmonger B Wind Crossbower, Healer, Spellcaster, Archer, Mage, Dual Crossbower, Choronamncer, Storm Priest C Shroomie, Bishop, Holy Guide, Arrowgod

Check out the table above for our full ranking of all classes available in Legend of Mushroom. Many of those in the S and A tiers are top-level upgrades that will take hours of grinding to unlock, but they’re all worth it.

For most casual players, though, Swordsman and Axe Warrior are the most feasible options. Both are quite far along on the evolution chart we’ll explain below, but require much less in-game progress to earn.

Swordsman is a level 50 upgrade of the base Shroomie unit, boasting strong Counter damage and an inherently high DEF stat. As you get into more advanced stages and enemies become more frequent and hard-hitting, you’ll need that solid armor.

Axe Warrior is also a level 50 upgrade on Shroomie, and is even tankier than the Swordsman. Its Cocklebur Dance skill does a blistering 1270% AoE damage to all enemies on your screen, making it perfect for getting over the line in a boss fight.

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Twinfinite

How to Get New Classes in Legend of Mushroom

Unlike most gacha games, Legend of Mushroom doesn’t use a traditional gacha mechanic. Instead, the only way to unlock new classes is by following upgrade paths, all of which stem from the base Shroomie class.

Each upgrade requires you to reach a certain level with your character. At first you need to reach level 15 to upgrade Shroomie to Adventurer, then level 30 to choose either Warrior, Archer, or Mage. This then opens up diverging paths to go down: melee, ranged, or magic. Upgrades then take place at level 50, level 70, level 100, and finally when you reach the Awaken milestone.

As it’s a linear upgrade tree, once you’ve chosen to follow Warrior, Archer, or Mage you’re locked into that upgrade path. Choose wisely, because your only alternative is to completely restart Legend of Mushroom from scratch.

That's all for our Legend of Mushroom tier list!