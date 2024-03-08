Legend of Mushroom is the latest idle RPG taking mobile storefronts by storm. The premise is simple: you plod along as a lowly fungus, battling monsters to gradually level up and unlock new classes. If you find the progression a bit slow, here’s how to level up fast in Legend of Mushroom.

Recommended Videos

Legend of Mushroom Level Up Tips

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Twinfinite

Below, we’ve got a few tips on ways to speed up the leveling process in Legend of Mushroom. As with most games, you need to earn a fixed amount of XP to move on to the next level. Doing so will boost your core stats and help you reach new milestones. Let’s get into the tips!

Constantly Roll the Lamp

This one goes without saying, but constantly interacting with the lamp at the center of the UI is crucial to gradually level up in Legend of Mushroom. One tap provides you with a free piece of random gear, ranging from projectile weapons to new glasses. The game shows you its stats compared to your currently equipped gear, so you can determine whether or not to take it.

For the first few hours, spin the lamp as much as you can. It helps you get stronger weapons to blitz through combat more easily, and making you more resistant to damage. Equally, be sure to spend your coins and diamonds on upgrading the lamp, so the items it contains can be of a higher level.

Once you reach a high enough level, you unlock the ability to automatically roll the lamp, making it an entirely hands-off experience. The AI can be instructed to instantly sell low-level items, meaning you only need to do anything when you spin some gear that’s better than your current loadout.

Every time you sell an item you get XP, as well as winning a battle and defeating any enemy. As such, the more you use the lamp, the faster you’ll level up.

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Twinfinite

Upgrade Skills and Pals

Making sure your pals and skills are constantly as efficient as possible is crucial. Your skills determine the special attacks or status effects you can activate after a cooldown, and your pets are passive companions constantly fighting alongside you. As you play more Legend of Mushroom you unlock more slots for extra skills and pets, so in no time you’ll have a full roster working alongside you.

You unlock new skills and pals by spending coupons earned by leveling up, completing objectives, and redeeming codes. Every now and then tap the Skills and Pals menu and hit Enhance if it’s got a red circle next to it, denoting you can level one or more of your roster up. then hit Quick Equip for the game to automatically apply the strongest ones to your team.

Since a lot of the progression in the game is determined by completing stages, having the best loadout of pals and skills will help make the process even easier.

Grind Through Quests

Arguably the best way to continue progressing in Legend of Mushroom is to spend most of your time focusing on the quests in the bottom-left of the screen. These tasks are always of a similar structure, requiring you to defeat a fixed amount of enemies, spin the lamp a number of times, and so on. They’ll become second nature and often simply complete themselves as you play.

While most quests don’t directly reward you with XP for completing them, it’s a great way to get new gear so you can sell your old lot for XP. On top of that, it ensures you constantly have coupons for pal and skill spins, and coins to upgrade your lamp.

Those are our tips on leveling up fast in Legend of Mushroom! For more on the game be sure to redeem the latest codes, and check out our tier list for tips on the best classes to use.