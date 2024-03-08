Legend of Mushroom is an idle RPG game where you can collect cute mushroom characters. Before you start your role-playing journey, you can visit the Legend of Mushroom Trello board to get some helpful information. Let’s look at how to find it!

Recommended Videos

What is the Legend of Mushroom Trello Link?

Unfortunately, there is no Trello board for Legend of Mushroom, but we will update this article should this change in the future.

In the meantime, we recommend joining the official Discord server if you want to read some beginner’s guide about the game.

You will need to create a Discord account, but the process of joining the server is very simple. Simply click the link above and accept the invite, and you will be given access to the server. Then, you can scroll down to the Guides & Resources section and select the Guide channel.

You will find a bunch of useful posts that can teach you about basic features in Legend of Mushroom. Here is the list of guides you can read:

How to claim gifts

Manor

Family (Guild)

Skill

Pal

Class

Tips for Magic Lamps

Image Source: Joy Nice Games

We highly recommend reading the Manor guide so you can learn how to grow your power passively. If you get stuck at a certain section, you can grow plants and mine minerals at your Manor to get stronger.

You may also want to read more about Family in Legend of Mushroom. They are basically guilds that you can join in the game. Becoming part of a Family lets you access the Family Shop, which sells various items, such as Speedup Coupons and Magic Lamp.

Lastly, you could check out the post about Classes to see future upgrade paths. If you picked Warrior and want to know what the Mage class looks like, you can see how Mages turn out in their final evolution in this section.

Besides joining the Discord Server, you can also follow Legend of Mushroom’s X account. The developer usually posts updates about the game and even shares codes that you can redeem to get free rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about the Legend of Mushroom Trello link. For more interesting content, check out our quiz on which iconic video game mascot you are.