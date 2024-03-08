Category:
Guides

Legend of Mushroom Trello Link

So many mushrooms!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 06:03 am
Legend of Mushroom official artwork featuring mushroom characters.
Image Source: Joy Nice Games

Legend of Mushroom is an idle RPG game where you can collect cute mushroom characters. Before you start your role-playing journey, you can visit the Legend of Mushroom Trello board to get some helpful information. Let’s look at how to find it!

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, there is no Trello board for Legend of Mushroom, but we will update this article should this change in the future.

In the meantime, we recommend joining the official Discord server if you want to read some beginner’s guide about the game.

You will need to create a Discord account, but the process of joining the server is very simple. Simply click the link above and accept the invite, and you will be given access to the server. Then, you can scroll down to the Guides & Resources section and select the Guide channel.

You will find a bunch of useful posts that can teach you about basic features in Legend of Mushroom. Here is the list of guides you can read:

  • How to claim gifts
  • Manor
  • Family (Guild)
  • Skill
  • Pal
  • Class
  • Tips for Magic Lamps
A group of characters running in Legend of Mushroom.
Image Source: Joy Nice Games

We highly recommend reading the Manor guide so you can learn how to grow your power passively. If you get stuck at a certain section, you can grow plants and mine minerals at your Manor to get stronger.

You may also want to read more about Family in Legend of Mushroom. They are basically guilds that you can join in the game. Becoming part of a Family lets you access the Family Shop, which sells various items, such as Speedup Coupons and Magic Lamp.

Lastly, you could check out the post about Classes to see future upgrade paths. If you picked Warrior and want to know what the Mage class looks like, you can see how Mages turn out in their final evolution in this section.

Besides joining the Discord Server, you can also follow Legend of Mushroom’s X account. The developer usually posts updates about the game and even shares codes that you can redeem to get free rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about the Legend of Mushroom Trello link. For more interesting content, check out our quiz on which iconic video game mascot you are.

related content
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Quests
fortnite chapter 5 season 2 cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Quests
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite ‘Servers Not Responding’ Error: What It Means & How to Fix It
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite ‘Servers Not Responding’ Error: What It Means & How to Fix It
Omar Banat Omar Banat and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (March 2024))
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (March 2024))
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Quests
fortnite chapter 5 season 2 cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Quests
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite ‘Servers Not Responding’ Error: What It Means & How to Fix It
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite ‘Servers Not Responding’ Error: What It Means & How to Fix It
Omar Banat Omar Banat and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (March 2024))
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (March 2024))
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 8, 2024
Author
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.