How to Get More Summons in Legend of Mushroom

Looking to get more summons in Legend of Mushroom? This adorable idle RPG has taken the mobile scene by storm, as your heroic fungus battles against bosses and endless hordes of monsters. If you want to upgrade your skills and pets, you’ll need to get your hands on summon coupons, so let’s look at how to farm them.

How to Farm Legend of Mushroom Summons

Below, we’ve collated a few ways to get extra summon coupons in Legend of Mushroom. These are all F2P methods, so you won’t need to spend a penny on premium resources or gacha spins to get more. That’s always an option in a game like this, but not a part of our strategy in this guide.

Redeem Codes

This one’s a no-brainer: there are tons of codes available for Legend of Mushroom, and most of them provide a healthy dose of summon coupons. They tend to contain ten Pal Coupons and ten Skill Coupons, so redeeming all of them will give you at least 50 tokens to use on the Draw menu.

Complete Quests

Next, make sure to always focus on completing your current main objective, as denoted by the quest box in the bottom-right of the screen. These tasks are always the same kind of thing on an endless loop, scaling in difficulty as you progress.

Most of the time you’ll be asked to either reach the next level, defeat a certain number of enemies, or roll the magic lamp. Most of the time summon coupons are available as a reward, though not always. In any case, it’s usually five of either a Skill Coupon or Pal Coupon, which stacks up pretty fast if you grind through quests.

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Twinfinte

3,000 Draws Event

One of the limited-time banners to celebrate Legend of Mushroom’s launch is called 3,000 Draws. As no surprise, the overall rewards for completing all the objectives are huge doses of summons.

Rather than fulfilling certain criteria, the 3,000 Draws event provides summons when completing milestone levels. These vary between difficulty tiers, but it’s generally the tenth level of every other chapter (2-10, 4-10, 6-10, and so on). As you get through higher difficulty levels, these rewards increase from 30 tickets to 45 and eventually even 90, if you make it to Apocalypse difficulty.

Clearing Dungeon Levels

The one-off dungeon levels in Legend of Mushroom are time-limited gauntlets that are generally a lot easier than regular idle levels. Occasionally the aforementioned missions will instruct you to clear the next stage of a dungeon banner. Early on, this is either the Assault Lamp Thief dungeon or the Molten Ruins.

Clearing level 1 of a dungeon nets you one of each summon coupon, with this then increasing by one for each new stage you clear. It’s not the most efficient way to farm coupons, but a few extras will certainly never hurt.

Shroomie Battle Pass Rewards

Pretty much every game nowadays has a battle pass, and Legend of Mushroom is no different. Fortunately, there’s a free track on the Shroomie Battle Pass that provides free coupons for every two out of three levels. In between that, you can get some extra Diamonds as well, so it’s worth checking that menu sporadically to see how far you’ve leveled up.

Lucky Wheel Spins

For a more passive boost, don’t forget to spin the lucky wheel in Legend of Mushroom. You get five spins a day, with a five-minute cooldown between each one. One of each summon type is slotted on the wheel, so if you get lucky you can net a few extras.

All Summon Types in Legend of Mushroom

There are two different summon types in Legend of Mushroom, both of which take the shape of coupons. These are Pal Coupons and Skill Coupons, each providing a different buff to your team.

Pals are the pet companions that fight alongside you in battle, providing stat buffs and also dealing extra damage to your current enemy. When you spin for them in the summon menu, any duplicates you get will allow you to level up your existing Pals to make them more powerful.

The other type of summon comes via Skill Coupons. These are passive boosts to your abilities, altering metrics like your damage and health. As with Pals, any duplicates you summon can contribute towards upgrades.

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Twinfinite

How to Summon in Legend of Mushroom

Using your the summon coupons you’ve farmed in Legend of Mushroom involves going to the Shop menu. This is what you need to do:

From the main idle menu press the Shop icon in the bottom-left.

Tap the left-most icon on the bottom of the screen to bring up the claw machine. At the top of this screen, you can switch between Skills and Pals.

Spend the coupons you’ve earned on draws within the machine for new Skills or Pals. 15 draws cost 15 coupons and 35 draws cost 30 coupons.

Head back to the overall upgrades menu to level up using any duplicates you may have rolled.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using summons in Legend of Mushroom. For more on the game check out our Legend of Mushroom tier list for the best classes, plus some tips on leveling up fast.