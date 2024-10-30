The Legend of Pamons Codes [Release] (2024-10-30)

Looking for the latest The Legend of Pamons codes? This mobile RPG has recently released on Android devices, with an iOS release expected in the near future. If you’re jumping in and want some free resources and items, redeeming codes is the best way to go about it.

Recommended Videos

All The Legend of Pamons Codes

The Legend of Pamons Codes (Working)

GUN (New)

HORSE (New)

UGJ2YW: 1m Gold Coins, Aura Essence x10, Ocean Ring Spirit

The Legend of Pamons Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Legend of Pamons

Fortunately, the redemption process in The Legend of Pamons is quite straightforward. You just need to remember to clear through all tutorial content until you have free access to the menus.

Boot up The Legend of Pamons on your mobile device and play through until you have free access to the menus.

From the main AFK page, press the Benefits button that sits below your character’s icon.

On the bottom, select CS Related from the various options.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Tap here to enter’ text box and press Claim.

Check your in-game mailbox to see what you’ve unlocked!

Image Source: Leniu Technology Co

How Do You Get More The Legend of Pamons Codes?

The best place to get codes is the game’s Facebook page. The devs often update it with new codes, also outlining when they’re expected to expire and what they unlock.

If you don’t use Facebook, you’ll want to bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play The Legend of Pamons. That’s because there doesn’t appear to be an X page, Discord server, or official website for the game yet. Instead, we’ll find all the relevant codes and drop them right here for you!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario right now is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. While there are regularly released codes in The Legend of Pamons, each one only seems to last for a week or so. Once it’s expired, there’s no way of redeeming it again, so be sure to get to each one as soon as you see it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing each code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. This includes adding any capitalization, special characters, or spaces within the code. Even a seemingly minor typo will cause the code to fail, so pasting them from our list might be easier.

Those are all the codes for The Legend of Pamons available right now! For more mobile content, check out our Lord of Nazarick tier list and codes guide, plus Pokemon TCG Pocket codes. We’ve also got Echocalypse codes, an Anime Vanguards tier list, and a Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy