Echocalypse Codes (December 2023)

If you’re after Echocalypse codes for the long-running gacha game, we’re here to help. Developed by Yoozoo, codes tend to drop fairly frequently to supply player with free boosts. Read on to see whether there are any codes right now for you to use!

All Echocalypse Codes

Echocalypse Codes (Working)

No working Echocalypse codes right now

Echocalypse Codes (Expired)

VIRGOLIBRA : Virgo and Libra avatar frame

: Virgo and Libra avatar frame jd93jp92sa : Mission Data IV x10 Generic Bio-Chip III x5

: Mission Data IV x10 Generic Bio-Chip III x5 gn8yz39k : Shifter Material x1 SSR Fragment Selection Chest x10

: Shifter Material x1 SSR Fragment Selection Chest x10 UC7K9SX56W : Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest x10 Iridimorphite x60

: Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest x10 Iridimorphite x60 KIKISGIFT : Nurture Solution III x10, Echo Crystal Flake x1

: Nurture Solution III x10, Echo Crystal Flake x1 ECHO1STANNIV

1STANNIV4

1STANNIV3

1STANNIV2

1STANNIV1

GUINESGIFT : Shifter Material (Elemono Augment material) x1 Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10

: Shifter Material (Elemono Augment material) x1 Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 NILESGIFT : Chimera Mod Protocol x20 Crystalline Cells x200

: Chimera Mod Protocol x20 Crystalline Cells x200 OATHOFLOVE : Levia’s Oath Outfit “Captivating Melody” via Oath Levia, Chiraha, Nile Avatars

: Levia’s Oath Outfit “Captivating Melody” via Oath Levia, Chiraha, Nile Avatars 87FNX2JL3FNV : Crystalline Cells x200 Mission Data IV x5

: Crystalline Cells x200 Mission Data IV x5 MOUNTAINSDAY : Conch Shell x300 (Anubis Event Currency) Furniture Landscape Painting Fenriru Emoji Set

: Conch Shell x300 (Anubis Event Currency) Furniture Landscape Painting Fenriru Emoji Set DCTANABATA77 : Cancer avatar frame

: Cancer avatar frame 4DNX7U9LS34G : Honey Cake x300 + Echo Crystal Flake x1

: Honey Cake x300 + Echo Crystal Flake x1 TANABATA77 : Qixi Wish Note x20 (Affection Gift Item) Generic Bio-Chip III x5

: Qixi Wish Note x20 (Affection Gift Item) Generic Bio-Chip III x5 X7NSW9AK3DF6 : Generic Bio-Chip III x5

: Generic Bio-Chip III x5 F7SJVHE0Y3K2 : Firearm Magazine x500 (Vera Event Currency) Generic Bio-Chip III x5

: Firearm Magazine x500 (Vera Event Currency) Generic Bio-Chip III x5 DRAGONBOAT2023 : x2 Draw Master Selection Chest x2 Savory Zongzi (Action Point Recovery) x2 Sweet Zongzi (Action Point Recovery)

: x2 Draw Master Selection Chest x2 Savory Zongzi (Action Point Recovery) x2 Sweet Zongzi (Action Point Recovery) GOLDENWEEK2023 : Taurus avatar frame

: Taurus avatar frame CAMELIAFORU : Camelia emoji set

: Camelia emoji set NICE40KSEA : 400 Iridimorphite

: 400 Iridimorphite ARIES2023 : Aries avatar frame

: Aries avatar frame ECHOYGGDRASIL : 5 Artifact Identification Application, 1 Elementium S and 10 Multicore Artifact Matrix

: 5 Artifact Identification Application, 1 Elementium S and 10 Multicore Artifact Matrix SAKURALIFE : Pisces avatar frame

: Pisces avatar frame NICE30KSEA : 200 Iridimorphite and more

: 200 Iridimorphite and more THANKYOU

ECHO10KSEA : 500 Iridimorphite and more

: 500 Iridimorphite and more lowcostcosplay01 : 200 Iridimorphite

: 200 Iridimorphite ECHO777 : 20x Sil Bio-Chips, 100 Iridimorphite and other

: 20x Sil Bio-Chips, 100 Iridimorphite and other EARLYACCESS: Random Favorability Gift Chest, Tribute Points and Random SR Furnishings Chest

How to Redeem Codes in Echocalypse

Download Echocalypse from the app store of your choosing

Play through the tutorial, past character creation and combat, until you reach the main control room menu

Tap on your character icon, then Basic Data > Redeem Code

Paste in a code from our list, and check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked

How Can You Get More Echocalypse Codes?

The best place to look for more Echocalypse codes is on the game’s Discord server. You don’t need to register or verify your account. Once signed in, there’s a dedicated ‘Redeem Code’ channel, wherein all coupons are listed, both active and expired. If you switch notifications on for that channel, you’ll never miss a freebie.

On top of that, you can check out the Echocalypse X page, Facebook page, and official website. All are handy resources to learn more about the game, and could contain extra codes down the line.

Why Are My Echocalypse Codes Not Working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming Echocalypse codes, the likelihood is that they’ve expired. As you can see from our list, many coupons redeem fairly soon after releasing. Unless you get there very fast, you’ll be hit with an error message when you try to redeem.

Alternatively, make sure you’re typing in any active codes completely accurately. Echocalypse codes are case-sensitive, so double check before redeeming, or paste them in directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Echocalypse

Outside of codes, you can get plenty more free items in Echocalypse. Every single completed mission in the Expedition mode comes with a few resources as a prize, and you also get the occasional passive reward for clearing specific parts of the board. That’s alongside level-up rewards, gacha cases, and pre-registration rewards if you happened to play early. Just check your in-game mail to bag them!

What is Echocalypse?

Echocalypse is a gacha mobile game developed by Yoozoo. It’s based around a group of soldiers in a dystopian techno future, as they battle through waves of enemies to advance their own hyper-powered academy. Gameplay-wise, it’s what you’d expect from a gacha game, with turn-based fights and slowly replenishing super moves to last waste to your enemies.