Horse Race Codes [New Partner] (November 2024)

No one wants to waste hours trying to unlock horses and win trophies, right? So here are all the latest and working Horse Race codes. Keep reading to find out what you have to do to use them and what kind of rewards you can expect!

All Horse Race Codes

Horse Race Codes (Working)

RELEASE : Golden Potion

: Golden Potion NEW : Double Win Potion

: Double Win Potion Like3K: Super Luck Potion

Horse Race Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Horse Race codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Horse Race

It is quite simple to redeem codes in this game. Follow these steps:

Launch Horse Race in Roblox.

Find the “settings” icon (the gear) in the top right of the screen and tap on it.

You will find the Codes text box at the bottom of the options menu.

Copy and paste the code you want to use and click redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Horse Race Codes

While you can usually join a Discord server or follow social media pages, in this case, unfortunately, the developers seem to have neither of them. You can instead join the Roblox group if you want to make sure not to miss out on any updates, but that’s it.

We also recommend that you bookmark this page and check back often, as we will be updating it with all the latest codes.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In many cases, the problem with codes not being redeemed correctly is because of typos. That’s why we always recommend that you copy and paste the codes as they are from this page. Even an unnecessary space at the end or a wrong character will cause them to not work.

If you are sure that it is being written correctly, then chances are the code has expired since publishing it. Always make sure to redeem them as soon as you find them!

