RNG Strongest Hero Codes [UPD] (November 2024)

Updated: November 20, 2024 We added all working codes!

Like in most other RNG experiences, the grind in RNG Strongest Hero is heavy, and boosts are always welcome. But can you get them for free? Yes, you can! Scroll down to find the list of all active codes for the RNG Strongest Hero Roblox experience, and redeem them to get gems, potions, exclusive heroes, and more!

All Active RNG Strongest Hero Codes

obby : Gives 300 Gems, 10 Power III Potions, 1/256 Sakura Hero (New)

: Gives 300 Gems, 10 Power III Potions, 1/256 Sakura Hero Welcome : Gives 300 Gems, 10 Power III Potions, 1/888 Rokuro Hero (New)

: Gives 300 Gems, 10 Power III Potions, 1/888 Rokuro Hero Thanks : Gives 500 Gems, 5 Power II Potions, 5 Astral Fragments II, 5 Astral Fragments I, 1/256 Sakura Hero (New)

: Gives 500 Gems, 5 Power II Potions, 5 Astral Fragments II, 5 Astral Fragments I, 1/256 Sakura Hero RNGHeroSquad: Gives 1,000 Gems, 5 Cooldown III Potions, 5 Astral Fragments II, 1/2,000 Kanzaki Hero (New)

Expired Codes

Halloween

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Strongest Hero

Click on Store on the left. Select the Codes tab in the top right. Double-click and copy (Ctrl + C) a code from the list. Type or paste your code into the input field. Hit enter on your keyboard or click Get Reward to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled code : Codes for RNG Strongest Hero are case-sensitive. So, copy-paste them to avoid spelling errors.

: Codes for RNG Strongest Hero are case-sensitive. So, copy-paste them to avoid spelling errors. Already claimed code : You will get a message saying “Expired code” if you try to redeem a code more than once.

: You will get a message saying “Expired code” if you try to redeem a code more than once. Expired code: You will get a message saying “Invalid code” if the code you tried to redeem is expired.

How to Get More Codes for RNG Strongest Hero?

The best places to look for more codes are the game’s Roblox page and the Star Ocean 2024 Discord server. Check out the official Discord search guide to learn how to find them more easily. Also, note that there is a codes channel on the Discord server, though it’s not always up-to-date.

That does it for our list of codes for RNG Strongest Hero. To find codes for other RNG experiences, including Jule’s RNG and Character RNG, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

