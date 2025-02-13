Slime Castle Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 13, 2025 We checked for new codes!

The slime kingdoms are in crisis, and your task is to evolve into a heroic slime by battling against evil humans. Explore different worlds, collect amazing equipment, and use Slime Castle codes for extra freebies like extra Gems, but try using them before they expire.

All Slime Castle Codes List

Working Slime Castle Codes

SLIME666: 200 Gems and 10 Epic Keys (New)

Expired Slime Castle Codes

There are currently no inactive Slime Castle codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Slime Castle

Redeeming Slime Castle codes (available on Google Play and App Store) for freebies will take only a few seconds if you follow our detailed steps below:

Launch Slime Castle — Idle TD Game on your device and complete the tutorial. Hit the settings button in the upper-right corner. Choose the Redeem Code tab from the drop-down menu. Insert a code into the text box. Hit the Confirm button to claim your freebies.

