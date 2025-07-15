Primeval Earth Codes (July 2025)

Updated: June 15, 2025
We added new codes!
Travel back into the past to an era when giants roamed the Earth. Keep in mind that you’re in an eat-or-be-eaten world, so get well-prepared with Primeval Earth codes. You’ll be in trouble if your bars drop to zero, so pack a ton of free Fossils for your trip.
All Primeval Earth Codes List
Working Primeval Earth Codes
- river: 1k Fossils
- 4kmembers: 5.44k Fossils
- rohsal: 1.5k Fossils
- fera: 1.5k Fossils
- 2kfollowers: 1k Fossils
Expired Primeval Earth Codes
- 10mvisits
- kharni
- update4.1
- GAMESCOM
- dilopho
- easter
- primeval2
- chrystian
- limitedtime
- favorite24k
- favorite
- bloodmoon
- sorry
- onemilion
- bigupdate
- likes1000
- ftwitter
- ksdja
- likes600
- likes300
- likes200
How to Redeem Codes in Primeval Earth
Follow our guide below to learn how to redeem Primeval Earth codes:
- Run Primeval Earth on Roblox.
- Click the gift box icon in the main menu.
- Enter a code into the Insert Code text box.
- Press Confirm to get your rewards.
Published: Jul 15, 2025 05:56 am