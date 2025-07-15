Forgot password
Primeval Earth promo art
Image via TEA – Studios
Primeval Earth Codes (July 2025)

Become a T-Rex with the power of Primeval Earth codes!
|

Published: Jul 15, 2025 05:56 am

Updated: June 15, 2025

We added new codes!

Travel back into the past to an era when giants roamed the Earth. Keep in mind that you’re in an eat-or-be-eaten world, so get well-prepared with Primeval Earth codes. You’ll be in trouble if your bars drop to zero, so pack a ton of free Fossils for your trip.

All Primeval Earth Codes List

Working Primeval Earth Codes 

  • river: 1k Fossils
  • 4kmembers: 5.44k Fossils
  • rohsal: 1.5k Fossils
  • fera: 1.5k Fossils
  • 2kfollowers: 1k Fossils

Expired Primeval Earth Codes 

  • 10mvisits
  • kharni
  • update4.1
  • GAMESCOM
  • dilopho
  • easter
  • primeval2
  • chrystian
  • limitedtime
  • favorite24k
  • favorite
  • bloodmoon
  • sorry
  • onemilion
  • bigupdate
  • likes1000
  • ftwitter
  • ksdja
  • likes600
  • likes300
  • likes200

How to Redeem Codes in Primeval Earth

Follow our guide below to learn how to redeem Primeval Earth codes:

How to redeem Primeval Earth codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Primeval Earth on Roblox.
  2. Click the gift box icon in the main menu.
  3. Enter a code into the Insert Code text box.
  4. Press Confirm to get your rewards.

To get more free rewards for other fun games on the platform, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

