Primeval Earth Codes (July 2025)

Become a T-Rex with the power of Primeval Earth codes!

Updated: June 15, 2025 We added new codes!

Travel back into the past to an era when giants roamed the Earth. Keep in mind that you’re in an eat-or-be-eaten world, so get well-prepared with Primeval Earth codes. You’ll be in trouble if your bars drop to zero, so pack a ton of free Fossils for your trip.

All Primeval Earth Codes List

Working Primeval Earth Codes

river : 1k Fossils

: 1k Fossils 4kmembers : 5.44k Fossils

: 5.44k Fossils rohsal : 1.5k Fossils

: 1.5k Fossils fera : 1.5k Fossils

: 1.5k Fossils 2kfollowers: 1k Fossils

Expired Primeval Earth Codes

10mvisits

kharni

update4.1

GAMESCOM

dilopho

easter

primeval2

chrystian

limitedtime

favorite24k

favorite

bloodmoon

sorry

onemilion

bigupdate

likes1000

ftwitter

ksdja

likes600

likes300

likes200

How to Redeem Codes in Primeval Earth

Follow our guide below to learn how to redeem Primeval Earth codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Primeval Earth on Roblox. Click the gift box icon in the main menu. Enter a code into the Insert Code text box. Press Confirm to get your rewards.

