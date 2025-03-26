Planetary Tower Defense Codes (March 2025) [TESLA]

Grab all the free Gold you need to buy the most powerful Units by using Planetary Tower Defense codes.

Updated: March 26, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The planet is in dire danger, and you’re its last hope against hordes of mean aliens who want nothing more than to see your world crumble. Use Planetary Tower Defense codes to grab all the free Gold and invest it in the bravest and strongest Units in the whole universe.

All Planetary Tower Defense Codes List

Working Planetary Tower Defense Codes

1600Likes: 16k Gold

Expired Planetary Tower Defense Codes

1400Likes

1300Likes

1200Likes

Related: Anime World Tower Defense codes

How to Redeem Codes in Planetary Tower Defense

Follow these steps to redeem your Planetary Tower Defense codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Planetary Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the bird icon at the top of the screen. Input a code into the Insert Code Here field. Receive your freebies automatically if the code is active.

Enjoy exploring our Roblox Codes section as you discover all the fantastic free rewards that you can grab this instant!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy