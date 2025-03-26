Forgot password
Planetary Tower Defense featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Planetary Tower Defense Codes (March 2025) [TESLA]

Grab all the free Gold you need to buy the most powerful Units by using Planetary Tower Defense codes.
Published: Mar 26, 2025 07:06 am

Updated: March 26, 2025

Added new codes!

The planet is in dire danger, and you’re its last hope against hordes of mean aliens who want nothing more than to see your world crumble. Use Planetary Tower Defense codes to grab all the free Gold and invest it in the bravest and strongest Units in the whole universe.

All Planetary Tower Defense Codes List

Working Planetary Tower Defense Codes

  • 1600Likes: 16k Gold

Expired Planetary Tower Defense Codes

  • 1400Likes
  • 1300Likes
  • 1200Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Planetary Tower Defense

Follow these steps to redeem your Planetary Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem Planetary Tower Defense codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Planetary Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click on the bird icon at the top of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the Insert Code Here field.
  4. Receive your freebies automatically if the code is active.

Enjoy exploring our Roblox Codes section as you discover all the fantastic free rewards that you can grab this instant!

