Planetary Tower Defense Codes (March 2025) [TESLA]

Updated: March 26, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
The planet is in dire danger, and you’re its last hope against hordes of mean aliens who want nothing more than to see your world crumble. Use Planetary Tower Defense codes to grab all the free Gold and invest it in the bravest and strongest Units in the whole universe.
All Planetary Tower Defense Codes List
Working Planetary Tower Defense Codes
- 1600Likes: 16k Gold
Expired Planetary Tower Defense Codes
- 1400Likes
- 1300Likes
- 1200Likes
Related: Anime World Tower Defense codes
How to Redeem Codes in Planetary Tower Defense
Follow these steps to redeem your Planetary Tower Defense codes:
- Launch Planetary Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Click on the bird icon at the top of the screen.
- Input a code into the Insert Code Here field.
- Receive your freebies automatically if the code is active.
Enjoy exploring our Roblox Codes section as you discover all the fantastic free rewards that you can grab this instant!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Mar 26, 2025 07:06 am