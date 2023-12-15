Anime World Tower Defense Codes (December 2023)

Anime World Tower Defense is a thrilling strategy game that features many anime characters! I got to summon heroes from my favorite series and defend my base against the armies of the Corrupted Hero. Every wave granted me cash to indulge in gacha and pull more units!

I cleared 20 waves, thanks to Anime World Tower Defense codes. By claiming free goodies, such as puzzles, I summoned ultra-rare heroes and defended my base more easily! Protect your ground and bring peace by getting your hands on these valuable freebies! If you enjoy strategizing and playing tower defense games, check out our Roblox SCP Tower Defense Codes article to redeem more codes and get other interesting freebies!

All Anime World Tower Defense Codes List

Active Anime World Tower Defense Codes

DreamIsland – 3k Puzzles and 30 Reroll Tokens (New)

– 3k Puzzles and 30 Reroll Tokens FinalProjectDestroyer – 3k Puzzles and 1 Miracle Shard (New)

Expired Anime World Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense

To redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes, simply follow the steps below:

Launch Anime World Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the Settings icon on the left side of your screen. Scroll down to the text box for codes in the pop-up window. Type the code into the text box. Press Enter and redeem your reward.

How Can You Get More Anime World Tower Defense Codes?

To stay updated on the latest releases of Anime World Tower Defense codes, bookmark this article. We search for codes regularly and revise our articles to remain current whenever there’s a new drop.

Occasionally checking our Working list can save you time and energy, but if you want to do some independent digging, you can also visit the developer’s social media platforms:

Why Are My Anime World Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

Invalid Code is an error message that can appear occasionally when entering Anime World Tower Defense codes. Problems with claiming freebies by redeeming codes usually happen because of these two reasons:

Typos are inevitable when typing in codes. You might easily miss a caps-locked letter, number, or symbol if you input codes by hand. For that reason, double-check your spelling or copy/paste the code directly into the text box using the code list from this article. Codes expire after some time. If you correctly type in the code and receive the message Code Expired, the code is, unfortunately, no longer active. Let us know if you run into an expired code in our article, and we will quickly update our lists.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime World Tower Defense

Anime World Tower Defense codes can provide you with essential goodies to summon more units, but they’re not the only method of claiming free rewards. On the left side of the screen, you’ll see an icon labeled Pass. When you click on it, you’ll see two different Tier lists. One is the Exclusive Summoner pass, which you need to pay to unlock, but there is also the Free Summoner pass, where you can claim goodies by increasing your EXP and unlocking new Tiers.

What Is Anime World Tower Defense?

Anime World Tower Defense is a tower defense Roblox game with unique mechanics. You can summon heroes from famous anime series and use them to stop armies of the Corrupted Hero who threatens to destroy the world. Strategize and place your units in the best spots to defeat opponents and win cash from each successfully cleared wave. Summon better units with puzzles and upgrade them at the Laboratory for even more success on the battlefield!

If you enjoy games with similar mechanics and want to find codes for your other faves, check out our Roblox Codes section to get your hands on more useful rewards!