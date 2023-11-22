Tower Defense X Codes (November 2023)

If you are a fan of the classic strategy genre, you can tune into Roblox’s newest entry from GDILIVES. We’re here to help you with this endeavor by showing all the Tower Defense X codes for this month.

All Available Tower Defense X Codes

Currently, you can use the following codes for Roblox’s Tower Defense X:

johnroblox: 350 Gold

Codes will mainly derive from the Tower Defense X official group page, where the creator, GDILIVES, posts about these exclusive rewards. The game will receive two codes once it reaches 50k likes, which will likely happen soon at the rate it’s going.

Players can follow the TDX Twitter account to view more content about the title, as well as its Discord server.

Although the game is still in its beta phase, there’s more than enough to do with the chaotic Tower Warfare that has taken over the lands, skies, and sea. It’s up to you and your team to stand your ground using suitable defenses around the base. Players can also take on the role of various characters, such as the Ranger, Missile Trooper, and Patrol Boat.

Other than the Tower Defense X codes, you can claim daily rewards and earn valuables from achievements. But if you want an abundance of materials, you can purchase goods with Robux, like any standard Roblox game.

How to Enter Codes in Tower Defense X

To enter codes in Tower Defense X, select the speaker icon on the right side of the screen:

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Once you plug it in, the code should provide you with Gold or other resources, and you may get the chance to get some more from a participating influencer.

That covers everything you need to know about all the available Tower Defense X codes. For more Roblox content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on Bro Rescue Simulator codes.