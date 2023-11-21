Bro Rescue Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Oh, no! Your bros are in trouble! The only way you’re saving them in Bro Rescue Simulator is to start doing push-ups and pumping iron. You need to be strong enough to punch through the walls that stand between you and your friends.

We won’t tell anyone if you use these performance-enhanced Bro Rescue Simulator codes, though.

All Available Codes in Bro Rescue Simulator

Bro Rescue Simulator comes packed with free items, bonuses, and boosts you can collect, provided you redeem them in enough time:

BZ107DY : x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion

: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion BZ116DY : x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion

: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion BZ123DY : x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion

: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion GJU66 : Free pet

: Free pet JK36DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK43DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK44DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK45DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK46DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK47DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK48DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK49DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK50DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK51DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK52DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK53DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK58DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK59DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK60DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK61DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK62DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK63DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK64DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK65DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK66DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK67DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JK68DY : x1000 Strength

: x1000 Strength JZ90DY : x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion

: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion JZ94DY : x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion

: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion KKK : Free pet

: Free pet OH_OH : x1,000 Strength

: x1,000 Strength UYO563 : x2000 Strength

: x2000 Strength WX62FK : x10 Wins

: x10 Wins WX63FK : x11 Wins

: x11 Wins WX88FO : x113 Wins

: x113 Wins WX91FO : x116 Wins

: x116 Wins WX92FO : x117 Wins

: x117 Wins WX93FO: x118 Wins

Every Expired Code in Bro Rescue Simulator

Bro Rescue Simulator has a bunch of codes that have yet to expire. However, the game has been around for nearly a year, so there’s a good chance there will be a massive exodus soon. Redeem your codes while you still can!

No codes have expired yet.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming Roblox codes in Bro Rescue Simulator is actually quite straightforward. It’ll only take a few moments:

After launching Roblox and joining Bro Rescue Simulator, select the Codes button on the right-hand side. Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive! Select ‘CLAIM’ and profit!

Other Ways to Earn Free Rewards in Bro Rescue Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Outside of using codes, there are a myriad of ways to earn free rewards in Bro Rescue Simulator, just by simply playing the game. While in-game, look to the right-hand side and you’ll find:

A daily reward system

Free spin (it’s on a timer)

15% Boost for inviting friends

A free gift you can collect (every couple minutes)

Additionally, you get free rewards for joining up with the OH_OH Roblox group. In doing so, there’s a chest in the main lobby that you can loot every now and then.

That’s everything you need to know about the latest Bro Rescue Simulator codes, folks. If it’s more free codes you’re after, you’ll find them using the links below or searching Twinfinite. Also consider checking out the best Roblox games!