Bro Rescue Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Oh, no! Your bros are in trouble! The only way you’re saving them in Bro Rescue Simulator is to start doing push-ups and pumping iron. You need to be strong enough to punch through the walls that stand between you and your friends.
We won’t tell anyone if you use these performance-enhanced Bro Rescue Simulator codes, though.
All Available Codes in Bro Rescue Simulator
Bro Rescue Simulator comes packed with free items, bonuses, and boosts you can collect, provided you redeem them in enough time:
- BZ107DY: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion
- BZ116DY: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion
- BZ123DY: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion
- GJU66: Free pet
- JK36DY: x1000 Strength
- JK43DY: x1000 Strength
- JK44DY: x1000 Strength
- JK45DY: x1000 Strength
- JK46DY: x1000 Strength
- JK47DY: x1000 Strength
- JK48DY: x1000 Strength
- JK49DY: x1000 Strength
- JK50DY: x1000 Strength
- JK51DY: x1000 Strength
- JK52DY: x1000 Strength
- JK53DY: x1000 Strength
- JK58DY: x1000 Strength
- JK59DY: x1000 Strength
- JK60DY: x1000 Strength
- JK61DY: x1000 Strength
- JK62DY: x1000 Strength
- JK63DY: x1000 Strength
- JK64DY: x1000 Strength
- JK65DY: x1000 Strength
- JK66DY: x1000 Strength
- JK67DY: x1000 Strength
- JK68DY: x1000 Strength
- JZ90DY: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion
- JZ94DY: x1 10-min Double Muscle Potion
- KKK: Free pet
- OH_OH: x1,000 Strength
- UYO563: x2000 Strength
- WX62FK: x10 Wins
- WX63FK: x11 Wins
- WX88FO: x113 Wins
- WX91FO: x116 Wins
- WX92FO: x117 Wins
- WX93FO: x118 Wins
Every Expired Code in Bro Rescue Simulator
Bro Rescue Simulator has a bunch of codes that have yet to expire. However, the game has been around for nearly a year, so there’s a good chance there will be a massive exodus soon. Redeem your codes while you still can!
- No codes have expired yet.
How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game
Redeeming Roblox codes in Bro Rescue Simulator is actually quite straightforward. It’ll only take a few moments:
- After launching Roblox and joining Bro Rescue Simulator, select the Codes button on the right-hand side.
- Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive!
- Select ‘CLAIM’ and profit!
Other Ways to Earn Free Rewards in Bro Rescue Simulator
Outside of using codes, there are a myriad of ways to earn free rewards in Bro Rescue Simulator, just by simply playing the game. While in-game, look to the right-hand side and you’ll find:
- A daily reward system
- Free spin (it’s on a timer)
- 15% Boost for inviting friends
- A free gift you can collect (every couple minutes)
Additionally, you get free rewards for joining up with the OH_OH Roblox group. In doing so, there’s a chest in the main lobby that you can loot every now and then.
That’s everything you need to know about the latest Bro Rescue Simulator codes, folks. If it’s more free codes you’re after, you’ll find them using the links below or searching Twinfinite. Also consider checking out the best Roblox games!