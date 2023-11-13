All Roblox RInspired Codes

You can find just about any kind of game recreated in Roblox, from roleplaying to fighting. Let’s say you were looking for something like Super Smash Bros. Well, you could hop into Roblox RInspired, which also happens to have quite a few codes to redeem in-game!

All Working Roblox RInspired Codes

RInspired has a bunch of cosmetic codes to redeem this time around. Freebies like these tend not to last, so redeem them as soon as you can. As of Nov. 13, 2023, these codes are still working:

amogus : Sus gunner skin

: Sus gunner skin antipathy : Hank swordie skin

: Hank swordie skin baller : Baller nooby skin

: Baller nooby skin Beep : GnW nooby skin

: GnW nooby skin gunma : Gmario gunner skin

: Gmario gunner skin megalo : Sans gunner skin

: Sans gunner skin Minceraft : Steven nooby skin

: Steven nooby skin moyai : Moyai gunner skin

: Moyai gunner skin stunroa: Clairen swordie skin

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed a few codes appear misspelled, such as the “amogus” and “Minceraft” code. These are NOT typos; that’s the exact spelling of the code.

All Expired Codes in Roblox RInspired

It doesn’t matter which Roblox games you play; their codes eventually expire. You can miss out on a lot of cool stuff if you aren’t vigilant. You can’t use any of these codes in-game:

No expired codes… yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Collecting your freebies in Roblox RInspired isn’t hard, per say, but you’ll definitely go crazy trying to look for the darn thing. It’s pretty well hidden, so if you were just as stumped as I was, you’re in the right place.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Go to the main menu for Roblox RInspired and open the Cosmetics menu, located at the bottom. Now, you see the “Switch” button? Selecting that will cycle through the various character categories. Keep selecting it until you come to the Codes menu. To redeem a code, make sure it’s spelled correctly and also keep in mind codes are case-sensitive.

If you use the Roblox RInspired codes correctly, you’ll automatically receive your rewards. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation that you did it right, so you’ll have to manually check your cosmetics to ensure they went through. At any rate, for more related content, you’ll find more Roblox code lists down below!