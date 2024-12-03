Pixel Allstar Codes (December 2024)

Are you looking for some Pixel Allstars codes? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered. Pixel Allstars is a fun mobile game all about hiring your favorite heroes and leveling them up to take into glorious combat. Strategy is essential to achieving victory, but it’s not everything. Getting ahead in Pixel Allstars requires you to have the resources to buff up your lineup of heroes, so grab all of these codes!

Recommended Videos

All Pixel Allstars Codes

Pixel Allstars Codes (Working)

XSYZC888

PL666

PL777

PL888

Pixel Allstars Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Pixel Allstars.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Pixel Allstars Codes

Redeeming your Pixel Allstars codes is as straightforward as it gets. Simply follow the steps below:

Boot up Pixel Allstar on your mobile device.

on your mobile device. Head to the Settings section.

section. Navigate to the Redeem Code button and press it.

button and press it. Enter your currently available Pixel Allstars Code into the prompt box.

into the prompt box. Click Confirm.

And just like that, you’ll get your Pixel Allstars freebies immediately.

How to Get More Pixel Allstars Codes

If you’re looking to get more Pixel Allstars Codes, you’re going to want to follow them on their Facebook page where the developers post new codes whenever they come out. Besides that, you can be sure that we’ll update this page each time new codes for Pixel Allstars come out.

That’s all you need to know about getting and redeeming the latest Pixel Allstars Codes. For more freebies in other fun mobile games, check out the latest Tacticus Codes and Summoner’s War Chronicles codes. Fans of Roblox can also get their freebie fix from the many code lists in our Roblox section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy