Roblox: How to Get Robux Fast

Robux is the main currency when you’re playing Roblox, and as such, you’re likely going to spend a lot of time trying to find out how to get it as quickly as possible. Here are a few quick ways to get Robux so that you can play and design without having to worry about the constant need for cash.

Best Ways to Get Robux Fast in Roblox

There are currently several different ways to obtain Robux, and we’ll outline all the methods down below.

Roblox Premium

Roblox Premium replaced the Builders Club back in 2019, and even though it’s very similar to its predecessor, it’s largely a lot easier to understand. Essentially, it’s a paid membership system which players can subscribe to in order to acquire a handful of handy perks.

There are three specific tiers that you can subscribe to:

Premium 450 — Costs $4.99 per month, and gets you 450 Robux each month

— Costs $4.99 per month, and gets you 450 Robux each month Premium 1000 — Costs $9.99 per month, and gets you 1,000 Robux each month

— Costs $9.99 per month, and gets you 1,000 Robux each month Premium 2200 — Costs $19.99 per month, and gets you 2,200 Robux each month

Once you purchase a membership tier, you’ll be charged once a month going forward until you cancel your Roblox Premium subscription. Your Robux stipend will be added once every month to your Robux balance.

What’s really cool about Roblox Premium are some of the additional benefits on top of the monthly Robux stipend. Not only do you net yourself a 10% discount when you buy more Robux, but you’ll also unlock the ability to trade items, along with access to the exclusive Avatar store where you can get more discounts, too.

While value is largely in the eye of the beholder, we’d say that Roblox Premium is quite good value for money, as the cost for a month’s subscription is approximately the same as the cost of purchasing the Robux outright. In other words, buying 400 Robux typically costs around $4.99, which is the same cost of a month of Roblox Premium 450. Thus, purchasing a month of Roblox Premium 450 would give you more Robux and the aforementioned additional benefits to boot.

Selling or Trading Clothes

Another way of earning Robux is by designing cosmetic items in-game and selling them to other players for a small fee. You can also trade your Roblox items and sell them to other players as well. However, it’s important to note that you need to be subscribed to Roblox Premium in order to sell or trade clothes or cosmetic items.

Earn Robux By Creating Games

Additionally, you can also obtain Robux by developing and publishing games or experiences on the Roblox platform. As a developer, there are a few different ways to monetise your game.

For starters, you can create and sell avatar and cosmetic items, offer in-experience purchases like boosts or upgrades, and you can also get paid for how engaging your game is. Lastly, you can also earn Robux by selling Studio plugins to other developers.

Purchasing Robux

Finally, you can get more cash simply by purchasing them from the Roblox page, here. It’s not the best way to get them, as you’ll have to spend real-life cash, but if you’re struggling to get the amount you need, this is a quick fix to the problem.

And, there you have it. We hope this answered your query about how to get Robux fast. For more, here’s why you should play Roblox with your kids. Otherwise, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage down below.

