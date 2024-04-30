There’s nothing worse than struggling to get a consistent frame rate in a game, so you’ll need to know how to improve FPS in Gray Zone Warfare. This new hardcore shooter contains huge open maps and plenty of players alongside you, so some players are reporting stuttering and FPS drops when they dive into combat. Here are some pointers on how to solve the problem.

Gray Zone Warfare FPS Fixes

The first thing we recommend is turning on the FSR option in the game’s settings menu. This will sacrifice some of the graphical detail, but you get a much smoother frame rate as a result. Known as FidelityFX Super Resolution, this upscales performance to eke out extra frames, even if other graphical elements may suffer.

If you’ve turned on FSR but still aren’t happy with the FPS in Gray Zone Warfare, there are other settings you can tweak. Reddit user RTronic9797 recommends changing the DLSS to Quality mode. This will help the FPS but also have less of a detrimental impact on graphics quality than FSR.

Image Source: Madfinger Games

Then, play around with other options to see whether any make a substantial difference. You should definitely toggle the draw distance, texture quality, and any other graphics quality settings you can. In theory, this should allow your PC’s processing power to focus on landing a stable frame rate instead.

Lastly, don’t forget that Gray Zone Warfare is in the very first stages of its early access launch. The entire game can only improve in the months and perhaps even years until its full release. If players frequently mention frame rate issues and stuttering, it’s bound to be top of Madfinger Games’ list of things to fix as a priority.

