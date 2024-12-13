How to Get More Spirit in Path of Exile 2 – Quests, Passives, Items & Mods

Spirit is one of the essential resources you want to invest in if you want to max out your build in PoE 2. Spirit lets you use Auras, Meta gems, and some Minion skills. If you want to know how to get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2, then follow our guide below.
What is Spirit in Path of Exile 2?
Spirit is a resource that can be reserved so that you can use Auras, Buff Skills, some Minion Skill Gems, and Meta Gems, which you use to trigger other Skills. As such, it plays a very important role in maximizing the DPS and the survivability of your build in Path of Exile 2. You can see how much Spirit you have in the Character menu (C key) or by hovering over your Mana bar.
In Path of Exile, you reserve Mana and Life to use Auras, Heralds, Banners, Aspects, and Mines. With Blasphemy Support, you can even have permanent Curse auras around you. Optimizing the efficiency of Mana and Life reservation is one of the most important things for basically every build in PoE. It’s the same in Path of Exile 2 as well. You just have a dedicated resource for it in the form of Spirit.
How to Get More Spirit in PoE 2
Just like in PoE, there are multiple ways to increase the number of reservation Skills you can use. As there are many sources of Spirit in Path of Exile 2, below is the complete list of every Quest, Passive, Item, and Affix that increases your Spirit.
Quests That Give You Spirit
You get your first Buff Gem at the start of Act 2, but it’s easy to miss the Quest in Act 1 that gives you the Spirit needed to equip it. There are two more Quests later on that give you a similar reward, bringing you to a total of 100 Spirit at the end of the campaign. With that much Spirit, you can use several Buff Skills or even a Meta Gem that lets you trigger socketed abilities under certain conditions.
|Boss
|Location
|How to get the reward
|Reward
|King of the Mists
|Feythorn
(Act 1)
|Complete three Ritual altars in Feythorn and then go to the circular arena at the edge of the map to fight the Boss.
|Gembloom Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit)
|Ignagduk, the Bog Witch
|The Azak Bog (Act 3)
|Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map.
|Gemrot Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit)
|Ignagduk, the Bog Witch
|The Azak Bog (Act 6)
|Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map.
|Gemcrust Skull (+40 to Maximum Spirit)
Ascendancy Passives That Increase Spirit
Some Ascendency Passives in Path of Exile 2 can give you a lot of Spirit if you play around them well enough. Even though they come with disadvantages, they are one of the easier ways to increase your Spirit. The main reason is that you don’t have to invest any Currency into them. When you get better gear later on, you can always just respec your Ascendency Points.
|Passive
|Class
|Ascendancy
|Effect
|Beidat’s Will
|Witch
|Infernalist
|• Reserves 25% of your Life
• +1 to Maximum Spirit per 25 Maximum Life
|Lead me Through Grace…
|Monk
|Invoker
|• Gain 1 Spirit for every 6 Energy Shield on equipped Body Armour
• Gain 1 Spirit for every 15 Evasion Rating on equipped Body Armour
• Cannot gain Spirit from Equipment.
Items With Spirit Modifiers
In Path of Exile, there are various items that increase your Spirit. Item Bases grant Spirit through an Implicit modifier. If you craft them, you can modify them further to get even more Spirit. On the other hand, some Unique items have modifiers specific to them. This allows you to make builds around items like the Threaded Light Focus listed below.
Item Bases
|Item
|Stats
|Requirements
|Affixes
Solar Amulet
|• N/A
|• Level: 30
|+(10−15) to Spirit
Expert Shaman Mantle
|• Armour: 245
• Energy Shield: 84
• Movement Speed: -4%
|• Level: 70
• Strength: 86
• Intelligence: 86
|+(20−30) to Spirit
Corvus Mantle
|• Armour: 245
• Energy Shield: 84
• Movement Speed: -4%
|• Level: 68
• Strength: 86
• Intelligence: 86
|+(20−30) to Spirit
Unique Items
|Item
|Stats
|Requirements
|Affixes
Grand Spectrum, Emerald
|• Limited to: 3
|• N/A
|2% increased Spirit per socketed Grand Spectrum
Liguirum Talisman, Lapis Amulet
|• N/A
|• Level: 35
|+(10−15) to Intelligence
+(30−40) to maximum Energy Shield
+(25−35) to Spirit
+(20−30) to Intelligence
Life Regeneration is applied to Energy Shield instead
Beacon of Azis, Solar Amulet
|• N/A
|• Level: 30
|+(10−15) to Spirit
+(60−100) to maximum Mana
+30 to Spirit
30% increased Light Radius
Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances
Ventor’s Gamble, Gold Ring
|• N/A
|• Level: 64
|(6−15)% increased Rarity of Items found
+(0−80) to maximum Life
+(0−20) to Spirit
(-40−40)% reduced Rarity of Items found
(-40−40)% to Fire Resistance
(-40−40)% to Cold Resistance
(-40−40)% to Lightning Resistance
Alpha’s Howl, Armoured Cap
|• Evasion Rating: (399−444)
|• Level: 65
• Dexterity: 118
|(80−100)% increased Evasion Rating
+100 to Spirit
+(50−75)% to Cold Resistance
Presence Radius is doubled
Pariah’s Embrace, Cloaked Mail
|• Armour: (142−171)
• Evasion Rating: (124−149)
• Movement Speed: -4%
|• Level: 26
• Strength: 31
• Dexterity: 31
|(50−80)% increased Armour and Evasion
+50 to Spirit
(10−15) Life Regeneration per second
20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills
Enfolding Dawn, Pilgrim Vestments
|• Armour: (37−50)
• Energy Shield: (24−32)
• Movement Speed: -4%
|• N/A
|(50−100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
+100 to Spirit
+(5−15)% to all Elemental Resistances
Intelligence provides no inherent bonus to Maximum Mana
Morior Invictus, Grand Regalia
|• Armour: 135
• Evasion Rating: 123
• Energy Shield: 46
• Movement Speed: -4%
|• Level: 65
• Strength: 51
• Dexterity: 51
• Intelligence: 51
|(200−300)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
10% increased Rarity of Items found per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
+10 to Spirit per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
Hidden: Has 4 Rune Sockets
Font of Power, Omen Sceptre
|• Spirit: 100
|• Level: 16
|Grants Skill: Malice
(30−50)% increased Spirit
+(40−60) to maximum Mana
(20−30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
When a Party Member in your Presence Casts a Spell, you
Sacrifice 20% of Mana and they Leech that Mana
Oaksworn Sigil, Crest Shield
|• Block Chance: 25%
• Armour: (30−37)
• Energy Shield: (14−17)
• Movement Speed: -1.5%
|• Level: 7
• Strength: 10
• Intelligence: 10
|Grants Skill: Raise Shield
(40−60)% increased Block chance
(80−120)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
+50 to Spirit
+(17−23)% to Chaos Resistance
Other Spirit-Related Items
|Item
|Stats
|Requirements
|Affixes
Kaom’s Heart, Conqueror Plate
|• Armour: 445
• Movement Speed: -5%
|• Level: 68
• Strength: 157
|(30−40)% increased Stun Threshold
+1000 to maximum Life
You have no Spirit
Matsya, Crescent Quarterstaff
|• Physical Damage: 19-39
• Critical Hit Chance: 10%
• Attacks per Second: (1.73−1.8)
• Weapon Range: 1.3
|• Level: 20
• Dexterity: 37
• Intelligence: 16
|+(3−5)% to Critical Hit Chance
(15−20)% increased Attack Speed
(25−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
Skills reserve 50% less Spirit
Threaded Light, Woven Focus
|• Energy Shield: (22−25)
|• Intelligence: 13
|(50−70)% increased Energy Shield
(30−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
20% increased Light Radius
(8−12)% increased Spell Damage per 10 Spirit
Spirit Runes and Enchants
As a reward from Trial of Chaos, which you access in Act 3, you can get two items that can modify your gear and potentially increase your Spirit. Those are the Soul Core of Azcapa and Vaal Orbs. However, both of them come with a trade-off.
- Soul Core of Azcapa is a higher tier Rune that grants you +15 to Spirit if you socket it into a Martial Weapon. If you can’t get more Spirit in any other way, then feel free to use one of these Runes. However, I would first explore other options because other Runes are way better.
- Vaal Orb alters your item unpredictably, just like the Corruption Altar that you find on your way to the Trial of Sekhemas. When you corrupt a Helmet or a Scepter, you can get an Enchant that gives you more Spirit. Keep in mind that this result isn’t guaranteed. On the contrary, the results of corrupting an item can be very random, and once corrupted, an item can’t be further modified.
Item Affixes With Spirit
You can get Spirit modifiers as Prefixes on certain types of items such as Amulets, Body Armours, and Sceptres. Below is the complete list of available Affixes you can roll when using Orbs that add or reroll Affixes in PoE 2. If you want to buy an item with one of the Affixes below, check out our Path of Exile 2 trade guide to find out how.
|Name
|Type
|Min. iLvL
|Range
|Item Type
|Soul Core of Azcapa
|Implicit (Rune)
|N/A
|+15 to Spirit
|• Martial Weapons
|Corruption enchant
|Enchant
|N/A
|+(20−30) to Spirit
|• Helmet
|Corruption enchant
|Enchant
|N/A
|(15−25)% increased Spirit
|• Scepter
|Lady’s
|Prefix
|16
|+(30−33) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
• Amulets
|Baronness’
|Prefix
|25
|+(33−37) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
• Amulets
|Viscountess’
|Prefix
|34
|+(38−42) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
• Amulets
|Marchioness’
|Prefix
|41
|+(43−46) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
• Amulets
|Countess’
|Prefix
|47
|+(47−50) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
• Amulets
|Duchess’
|Prefix
|55
|+(51−53) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
|Princess’
|Prefix
|66
|+(54−56) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
|
|Queen’s
|Prefix
|78
|+(57−61) to Spirit
|• Body Armours
|Lord’s
|Prefix
|1
|(30−36)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Baron’s
|Prefix
|11
|(27−32)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Viscount’s
|Prefix
|23
|(33−38)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Marquess’
|Prefix
|35
|(39−44)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Count’s
|Prefix
|46
|(45−50)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Duke’s
|Prefix
|60
|(51−55)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Prince’s
|Prefix
|73
|(56−60)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|King’s
|Prefix
|82
|(61−65)% increased Spirit
|• Sceptre
|Advisor’s
|Prefix
|3
|(10−14)% increased Spirit
+(17−20) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Counselor’s
|Prefix
|12
|(15−18)% increased Spirit
+(21−24) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Emissary’s
|Prefix
|28
|(19−22)% increased Spirit
+(25−28) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Minister’s
|Prefix
|39
|(23−26)% increased Spirit
+(29−33) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Envoy’s
|Prefix
|50
|(27−30)% increased Spirit
+(34−37) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Diplomat’s
|Prefix
|62
|(31−34)% increased Spirit
+(38−41) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
|Chancellor’s
|Prefix
|78
|(35−38)% increased Spirit
+(42−45) to maximum Mana
|• Sceptre
Best Ways to Get More Spirit in PoE 2
If you want to stack Spirit for a specific build, or you just want to get one more Buff Gem into your setup, you will want to get more Spirit in an efficient way. So, here is a priority list of what you should focus on:
- Quests: This one doesn’t need an explanation. As you progress and kill a few Bosses, you will get 100 Spirit for free.
- Affixes: If you are crafting an item or if you are searching for it on PoE 2 Trade, you can try to get a good rare item with some Spirit modifiers on it. Keep in mind that the majority of the above Affixes are Prefixes. So, unless you have an infinite budget, you will have to manage without some Life and Mana mods that are also Prefixes.
- Ascendency passives: If you can get around their disadvantages, which are not that big of a deal, they can easily give you a lot of Spirit. However, you could also spend your Ascendency Points on other useful Passives instead.
- Unique Items: Most of the unique items above are just not that good enough to justify the amount of Spirit they give. However, there are two exceptions:
- Beacon of Azis: It gives you around 40 Spirit and your critical strikes ignore elemental resistances of enemies. It’s a good item even without the Spirit on it.
- Ventor’s Gamble: One of the staple items for all Magic find builds in PoE. If it’s well-rolled, it is one of the best rings currently in PoE 2 as well.
- Runes and Enchants: Don’t corrupt or use a Soul Core of Azcapa on an item that is decent as it is. The former just carries a huge risk with it, while the latter gives you only 15 Spirit per Rune.
And that’s it for our Path of Exile 2 Spirit guide. If you want to check out more of our guides, feel free to visit the Guides section of Twinfinite and stay safe, Exile.
