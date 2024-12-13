How to Get More Spirit in Path of Exile 2 – Quests, Passives, Items & Mods

Spirit is one of the essential resources you want to invest in if you want to max out your build in PoE 2. Spirit lets you use Auras, Meta gems, and some Minion skills. If you want to know how to get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2, then follow our guide below.

Recommended Videos

What is Spirit in Path of Exile 2?

Spirit is a resource that can be reserved so that you can use Auras, Buff Skills, some Minion Skill Gems, and Meta Gems, which you use to trigger other Skills. As such, it plays a very important role in maximizing the DPS and the survivability of your build in Path of Exile 2. You can see how much Spirit you have in the Character menu (C key) or by hovering over your Mana bar.

Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar

In Path of Exile, you reserve Mana and Life to use Auras, Heralds, Banners, Aspects, and Mines. With Blasphemy Support, you can even have permanent Curse auras around you. Optimizing the efficiency of Mana and Life reservation is one of the most important things for basically every build in PoE. It’s the same in Path of Exile 2 as well. You just have a dedicated resource for it in the form of Spirit.

How to Get More Spirit in PoE 2

Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit

Just like in PoE, there are multiple ways to increase the number of reservation Skills you can use. As there are many sources of Spirit in Path of Exile 2, below is the complete list of every Quest, Passive, Item, and Affix that increases your Spirit.

Quests That Give You Spirit

Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk

You get your first Buff Gem at the start of Act 2, but it’s easy to miss the Quest in Act 1 that gives you the Spirit needed to equip it. There are two more Quests later on that give you a similar reward, bringing you to a total of 100 Spirit at the end of the campaign. With that much Spirit, you can use several Buff Skills or even a Meta Gem that lets you trigger socketed abilities under certain conditions.

Boss Location How to get the reward Reward King of the Mists Feythorn

(Act 1) Complete three Ritual altars in Feythorn and then go to the circular arena at the edge of the map to fight the Boss. Gembloom Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit) Ignagduk, the Bog Witch The Azak Bog (Act 3) Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map. Gemrot Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit) Ignagduk, the Bog Witch The Azak Bog (Act 6) Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map. Gemcrust Skull (+40 to Maximum Spirit)

Ascendancy Passives That Increase Spirit

Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency

Some Ascendency Passives in Path of Exile 2 can give you a lot of Spirit if you play around them well enough. Even though they come with disadvantages, they are one of the easier ways to increase your Spirit. The main reason is that you don’t have to invest any Currency into them. When you get better gear later on, you can always just respec your Ascendency Points.

Passive Class Ascendancy Effect Beidat’s Will Witch Infernalist • Reserves 25% of your Life

• +1 to Maximum Spirit per 25 Maximum Life Lead me Through Grace… Monk Invoker • Gain 1 Spirit for every 6 Energy Shield on equipped Body Armour

• Gain 1 Spirit for every 15 Evasion Rating on equipped Body Armour

• Cannot gain Spirit from Equipment.

Items With Spirit Modifiers

In Path of Exile, there are various items that increase your Spirit. Item Bases grant Spirit through an Implicit modifier. If you craft them, you can modify them further to get even more Spirit. On the other hand, some Unique items have modifiers specific to them. This allows you to make builds around items like the Threaded Light Focus listed below.

Item Bases

Item Stats Requirements Affixes

Solar Amulet • N/A • Level: 30 +(10−15) to Spirit

Expert Shaman Mantle • Armour: 245

• Energy Shield: 84

• Movement Speed: -4% • Level: 70

• Strength: 86

• Intelligence: 86 +(20−30) to Spirit

Corvus Mantle • Armour: 245

• Energy Shield: 84

• Movement Speed: -4% • Level: 68

• Strength: 86

• Intelligence: 86 +(20−30) to Spirit Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)

Unique Items

Item Stats Requirements Affixes

Grand Spectrum, Emerald • Limited to: 3 • N/A 2% increased Spirit per socketed Grand Spectrum

Liguirum Talisman, Lapis Amulet • N/A • Level: 35 +(10−15) to Intelligence



+(30−40) to maximum Energy Shield

+(25−35) to Spirit

+(20−30) to Intelligence

Life Regeneration is applied to Energy Shield instead

Beacon of Azis, Solar Amulet • N/A • Level: 30 +(10−15) to Spirit



+(60−100) to maximum Mana

+30 to Spirit

30% increased Light Radius

Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances

Ventor’s Gamble, Gold Ring • N/A • Level: 64 (6−15)% increased Rarity of Items found



+(0−80) to maximum Life

+(0−20) to Spirit

(-40−40)% reduced Rarity of Items found

(-40−40)% to Fire Resistance

(-40−40)% to Cold Resistance

(-40−40)% to Lightning Resistance

Alpha’s Howl, Armoured Cap • Evasion Rating: (399−444) • Level: 65

• Dexterity: 118 (80−100)% increased Evasion Rating

+100 to Spirit

+(50−75)% to Cold Resistance

Presence Radius is doubled

Pariah’s Embrace, Cloaked Mail • Armour: (142−171)

• Evasion Rating: (124−149)

• Movement Speed: -4% • Level: 26

• Strength: 31

• Dexterity: 31 (50−80)% increased Armour and Evasion

+50 to Spirit

(10−15) Life Regeneration per second

20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills

Enfolding Dawn, Pilgrim Vestments • Armour: (37−50)

• Energy Shield: (24−32)

• Movement Speed: -4% • N/A (50−100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield

+100 to Spirit

+(5−15)% to all Elemental Resistances

Intelligence provides no inherent bonus to Maximum Mana

Morior Invictus, Grand Regalia • Armour: 135

• Evasion Rating: 123

• Energy Shield: 46

• Movement Speed: -4% • Level: 65

• Strength: 51

• Dexterity: 51

• Intelligence: 51 (200−300)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield

10% increased Rarity of Items found per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

+10 to Spirit per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

Hidden: Has 4 Rune Sockets

Font of Power, Omen Sceptre • Spirit: 100 • Level: 16 Grants Skill: Malice



(30−50)% increased Spirit

+(40−60) to maximum Mana

(20−30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

When a Party Member in your Presence Casts a Spell, you

Sacrifice 20% of Mana and they Leech that Mana

Oaksworn Sigil, Crest Shield • Block Chance: 25%

• Armour: (30−37)

• Energy Shield: (14−17)

• Movement Speed: -1.5% • Level: 7

• Strength: 10

• Intelligence: 10 Grants Skill: Raise Shield



(40−60)% increased Block chance

(80−120)% increased Armour and Energy Shield

+50 to Spirit

+(17−23)% to Chaos Resistance Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)

Other Spirit-Related Items

Item Stats Requirements Affixes

Kaom’s Heart, Conqueror Plate • Armour: 445

• Movement Speed: -5% • Level: 68

• Strength: 157 (30−40)% increased Stun Threshold



+1000 to maximum Life

You have no Spirit

Matsya, Crescent Quarterstaff • Physical Damage: 19-39

• Critical Hit Chance: 10%

• Attacks per Second: (1.73−1.8)

• Weapon Range: 1.3 • Level: 20

• Dexterity: 37

• Intelligence: 16 +(3−5)% to Critical Hit Chance

(15−20)% increased Attack Speed

(25−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Skills reserve 50% less Spirit

Threaded Light, Woven Focus • Energy Shield: (22−25) • Intelligence: 13 (50−70)% increased Energy Shield

(30−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

20% increased Light Radius

(8−12)% increased Spell Damage per 10 Spirit Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)

Spirit Runes and Enchants

PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant

As a reward from Trial of Chaos, which you access in Act 3, you can get two items that can modify your gear and potentially increase your Spirit. Those are the Soul Core of Azcapa and Vaal Orbs. However, both of them come with a trade-off.

Soul Core of Azcapa is a higher tier Rune that grants you +15 to Spirit if you socket it into a Martial Weapon. If you can’t get more Spirit in any other way, then feel free to use one of these Runes. However, I would first explore other options because other Runes are way better.

is a higher tier Rune that grants you if you socket it into a Martial Weapon. If you can’t get more Spirit in any other way, then feel free to use one of these Runes. However, I would first explore other options because other Runes are way better. Vaal Orb alters your item unpredictably, just like the Corruption Altar that you find on your way to the Trial of Sekhemas. When you corrupt a Helmet or a Scepter, you can get an Enchant that gives you more Spirit. Keep in mind that this result isn’t guaranteed. On the contrary, the results of corrupting an item can be very random, and once corrupted, an item can’t be further modified.

Item Affixes With Spirit

PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them

You can get Spirit modifiers as Prefixes on certain types of items such as Amulets, Body Armours, and Sceptres. Below is the complete list of available Affixes you can roll when using Orbs that add or reroll Affixes in PoE 2. If you want to buy an item with one of the Affixes below, check out our Path of Exile 2 trade guide to find out how.

Name Type Min. iLvL Range Item Type Soul Core of Azcapa Implicit (Rune) N/A +15 to Spirit • Martial Weapons Corruption enchant Enchant N/A +(20−30) to Spirit • Helmet Corruption enchant Enchant N/A (15−25)% increased Spirit • Scepter Lady’s Prefix 16 +(30−33) to Spirit • Body Armours

• Amulets Baronness’ Prefix 25 +(33−37) to Spirit • Body Armours

• Amulets Viscountess’ Prefix 34 +(38−42) to Spirit • Body Armours

• Amulets Marchioness’ Prefix 41 +(43−46) to Spirit • Body Armours

• Amulets Countess’ Prefix 47 +(47−50) to Spirit • Body Armours

• Amulets Duchess’ Prefix 55 +(51−53) to Spirit • Body Armours Princess’ Prefix 66 +(54−56) to Spirit • Body Armours Queen’s Prefix 78 +(57−61) to Spirit • Body Armours Lord’s Prefix 1 (30−36)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Baron’s Prefix 11 (27−32)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Viscount’s Prefix 23 (33−38)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Marquess’ Prefix 35 (39−44)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Count’s Prefix 46 (45−50)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Duke’s Prefix 60 (51−55)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Prince’s Prefix 73 (56−60)% increased Spirit • Sceptre King’s Prefix 82 (61−65)% increased Spirit • Sceptre Advisor’s Prefix 3 (10−14)% increased Spirit

+(17−20) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Counselor’s Prefix 12 (15−18)% increased Spirit

+(21−24) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Emissary’s Prefix 28 (19−22)% increased Spirit

+(25−28) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Minister’s Prefix 39 (23−26)% increased Spirit

+(29−33) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Envoy’s Prefix 50 (27−30)% increased Spirit

+(34−37) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Diplomat’s Prefix 62 (31−34)% increased Spirit

+(38−41) to maximum Mana • Sceptre Chancellor’s Prefix 78 (35−38)% increased Spirit

+(42−45) to maximum Mana • Sceptre

Best Ways to Get More Spirit in PoE 2

If you want to stack Spirit for a specific build, or you just want to get one more Buff Gem into your setup, you will want to get more Spirit in an efficient way. So, here is a priority list of what you should focus on:

Quests: This one doesn’t need an explanation. As you progress and kill a few Bosses, you will get 100 Spirit for free. Affixes: If you are crafting an item or if you are searching for it on PoE 2 Trade, you can try to get a good rare item with some Spirit modifiers on it. Keep in mind that the majority of the above Affixes are Prefixes. So, unless you have an infinite budget, you will have to manage without some Life and Mana mods that are also Prefixes. Ascendency passives: If you can get around their disadvantages, which are not that big of a deal, they can easily give you a lot of Spirit. However, you could also spend your Ascendency Points on other useful Passives instead. Unique Items: Most of the unique items above are just not that good enough to justify the amount of Spirit they give. However, there are two exceptions: Beacon of Azis: It gives you around 40 Spirit and your critical strikes ignore elemental resistances of enemies. It’s a good item even without the Spirit on it.

It gives you around 40 Spirit and your critical strikes ignore elemental resistances of enemies. It’s a good item even without the Spirit on it. Ventor’s Gamble: One of the staple items for all Magic find builds in PoE. If it’s well-rolled, it is one of the best rings currently in PoE 2 as well. Runes and Enchants: Don’t corrupt or use a Soul Core of Azcapa on an item that is decent as it is. The former just carries a huge risk with it, while the latter gives you only 15 Spirit per Rune.

And that’s it for our Path of Exile 2 Spirit guide. If you want to check out more of our guides, feel free to visit the Guides section of Twinfinite and stay safe, Exile.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy