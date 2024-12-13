Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Players posing next to a pet in Path of Exile 2
Image by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Get More Spirit in Path of Exile 2 – Quests, Passives, Items & Mods

Get more buffs with more Spirit!
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 02:39 pm

Spirit is one of the essential resources you want to invest in if you want to max out your build in PoE 2. Spirit lets you use Auras, Meta gems, and some Minion skills. If you want to know how to get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2, then follow our guide below.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

What is Spirit in Path of Exile 2?

Spirit is a resource that can be reserved so that you can use Auras, Buff Skills, some Minion Skill Gems, and Meta Gems, which you use to trigger other Skills. As such, it plays a very important role in maximizing the DPS and the survivability of your build in Path of Exile 2. You can see how much Spirit you have in the Character menu (C key) or by hovering over your Mana bar.

Character menu and mana bar where your maximum Spirit is shown in Path of Exile 2
Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar
Character menu and mana bar where your maximum Spirit is shown in Path of Exile 2
Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar
Character menu and mana bar where your maximum Spirit is shown in Path of Exile 2
Maximum Spirit is shown in the Character menu and next to your Mana bar

In Path of Exile, you reserve Mana and Life to use Auras, Heralds, Banners, Aspects, and Mines. With Blasphemy Support, you can even have permanent Curse auras around you. Optimizing the efficiency of Mana and Life reservation is one of the most important things for basically every build in PoE. It’s the same in Path of Exile 2 as well. You just have a dedicated resource for it in the form of Spirit.

How to Get More Spirit in PoE 2

Herald of Ash in Path of Exile 2
Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit
Herald of Ash in Path of Exile 2
Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit
Herald of Ash in Path of Exile 2
Herald of Ash and it’s support gems reserve spirit

Just like in PoE, there are multiple ways to increase the number of reservation Skills you can use. As there are many sources of Spirit in Path of Exile 2, below is the complete list of every Quest, Passive, Item, and Affix that increases your Spirit.

Quests That Give You Spirit

Gemrot Skull in Path of Exile 2
Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk
Gemrot Skull in Path of Exile 2
Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk
Gemrot Skull in Path of Exile 2
Gemrot Skull, a reward for killing Ignagduk

You get your first Buff Gem at the start of Act 2, but it’s easy to miss the Quest in Act 1 that gives you the Spirit needed to equip it. There are two more Quests later on that give you a similar reward, bringing you to a total of 100 Spirit at the end of the campaign. With that much Spirit, you can use several Buff Skills or even a Meta Gem that lets you trigger socketed abilities under certain conditions.

BossLocationHow to get the rewardReward
King of the MistsFeythorn
(Act 1)		Complete three Ritual altars in Feythorn and then go to the circular arena at the edge of the map to fight the Boss.Gembloom Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit)
Ignagduk, the Bog WitchThe Azak Bog (Act 3)Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map.Gemrot Skull (+30 to Maximum Spirit)
Ignagduk, the Bog WitchThe Azak Bog (Act 6)Kill the Boss, which is located in a secluded arena at the edge of the map.Gemcrust Skull (+40 to Maximum Spirit)

Ascendancy Passives That Increase Spirit

Preview of the Lead me Through Grace, one of the Invokers Ascendency passives
Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency
Preview of the Lead me Through Grace, one of the Invokers Ascendency passives
Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency
Preview of the Lead me Through Grace, one of the Invokers Ascendency passives
Lead Me Through Grace, Invoker Ascendency

Some Ascendency Passives in Path of Exile 2 can give you a lot of Spirit if you play around them well enough. Even though they come with disadvantages, they are one of the easier ways to increase your Spirit. The main reason is that you don’t have to invest any Currency into them. When you get better gear later on, you can always just respec your Ascendency Points.

PassiveClassAscendancyEffect
Beidat’s WillWitchInfernalist• Reserves 25% of your Life
+1 to Maximum Spirit per 25 Maximum Life
Lead me Through Grace…MonkInvoker• Gain 1 Spirit for every 6 Energy Shield on equipped Body Armour
• Gain 1 Spirit for every 15 Evasion Rating on equipped Body Armour
Cannot gain Spirit from Equipment.

Items With Spirit Modifiers

In Path of Exile, there are various items that increase your Spirit. Item Bases grant Spirit through an Implicit modifier. If you craft them, you can modify them further to get even more Spirit. On the other hand, some Unique items have modifiers specific to them. This allows you to make builds around items like the Threaded Light Focus listed below.

Item Bases

ItemStatsRequirementsAffixes
Solar Amulet from Path of Exile 2
Solar Amulet		• N/A• Level: 30+(10−15) to Spirit
Expert Shaman Mantle from Path of Exile 2
Expert Shaman Mantle		• Armour: 245
• Energy Shield: 84
• Movement Speed: -4%		• Level: 70
• Strength: 86
• Intelligence: 86		+(20−30) to Spirit
Corvus Mantle from Path of Exile 2
Corvus Mantle		• Armour: 245
• Energy Shield: 84
• Movement Speed: -4%		• Level: 68
• Strength: 86
• Intelligence: 86		+(20−30) to Spirit
Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)

Unique Items

ItemStatsRequirementsAffixes
Grand Spectrum Emerald from Path of Exile 2
Grand Spectrum, Emerald		• Limited to: 3• N/A2% increased Spirit per socketed Grand Spectrum
Ligurium Talisman Lapis Amulet from Path of Exile 2
Liguirum Talisman, Lapis Amulet		• N/A• Level: 35+(10−15) to Intelligence

+(30−40) to maximum Energy Shield
+(25−35) to Spirit
+(20−30) to Intelligence
Life Regeneration is applied to Energy Shield instead
Beacon of Azis Solar Amulet from Path of Exile 2
Beacon of Azis, Solar Amulet		• N/A• Level: 30+(10−15) to Spirit

+(60−100) to maximum Mana
+30 to Spirit
30% increased Light Radius
Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances
Ventor's Gamble Gold Ring from Path of Exile 2
Ventor’s Gamble, Gold Ring		• N/A• Level: 64(6−15)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(0−80) to maximum Life
+(0−20) to Spirit
(-40−40)% reduced Rarity of Items found
(-40−40)% to Fire Resistance
(-40−40)% to Cold Resistance
(-40−40)% to Lightning Resistance
Alpha's Howl Armoured Cap from Path of Exile 2
Alpha’s Howl, Armoured Cap		• Evasion Rating: (399−444)• Level: 65
• Dexterity: 118		(80−100)% increased Evasion Rating
+100 to Spirit
+(50−75)% to Cold Resistance
Presence Radius is doubled
Pariah's Embrace Cloaked Mail from Path of Exile 2
Pariah’s Embrace, Cloaked Mail		• Armour: (142−171)
• Evasion Rating: (124−149)
• Movement Speed: -4%		• Level: 26
• Strength: 31
• Dexterity: 31		(50−80)% increased Armour and Evasion
+50 to Spirit
(10−15) Life Regeneration per second
20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills
Enfolding Dawn Pilgrim Vestments from Path of Exile 2
Enfolding Dawn, Pilgrim Vestments		• Armour: (37−50)
• Energy Shield: (24−32)
• Movement Speed: -4%		• N/A(50−100)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
+100 to Spirit
+(5−15)% to all Elemental Resistances
Intelligence provides no inherent bonus to Maximum Mana
Morior Invictus Grand Regalia from Path of Exile 2
Morior Invictus, Grand Regalia		• Armour: 135
• Evasion Rating: 123
• Energy Shield: 46
• Movement Speed: -4%		• Level: 65
• Strength: 51
• Dexterity: 51
• Intelligence: 51		(200−300)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield
10% increased Rarity of Items found per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
+10 to Spirit per Socketed Rune or Soul Core
Hidden: Has 4 Rune Sockets
Font of Power Omen Sceptre from Path of Exile 2
Font of Power, Omen Sceptre		• Spirit: 100• Level: 16Grants Skill: Malice

(30−50)% increased Spirit
+(40−60) to maximum Mana
(20−30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
When a Party Member in your Presence Casts a Spell, you
Sacrifice 20% of Mana and they Leech that Mana
Oaksworn Sigil Crest Shield from Path of Exile 2
Oaksworn Sigil, Crest Shield		• Block Chance: 25%
• Armour: (30−37)
• Energy Shield: (14−17)
• Movement Speed: -1.5%		• Level: 7
• Strength: 10
• Intelligence: 10		Grants Skill: Raise Shield

(40−60)% increased Block chance
(80−120)% increased Armour and Energy Shield
+50 to Spirit
+(17−23)% to Chaos Resistance
Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)
ItemStatsRequirementsAffixes
Kaom's Heart Conqueror Plate from Path of Exile 2
Kaom’s Heart, Conqueror Plate		• Armour: 445
• Movement Speed: -5%		• Level: 68
• Strength: 157		(30−40)% increased Stun Threshold

+1000 to maximum Life
You have no Spirit
Matsya Crescent Quarterstaff from Path of Exile 2
Matsya, Crescent Quarterstaff		• Physical Damage: 19-39
• Critical Hit Chance: 10%
• Attacks per Second: (1.73−1.8)
• Weapon Range: 1.3		• Level: 20
• Dexterity: 37
• Intelligence: 16		+(3−5)% to Critical Hit Chance
(15−20)% increased Attack Speed
(25−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
Skills reserve 50% less Spirit
Threaded Light Woven Focus from Path of Exile 2
Threaded Light, Woven Focus		• Energy Shield: (22−25)• Intelligence: 13(50−70)% increased Energy Shield
(30−40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
20% increased Light Radius
(8−12)% increased Spell Damage per 10 Spirit
Images via Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile 2 Trade)

Spirit Runes and Enchants

PoE 2 Trade search for items that have Spirit as an Enchant
PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant
PoE 2 Trade search for items that have Spirit as an Enchant
PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant
PoE 2 Trade search for items that have Spirit as an Enchant
PoE 2 Trade search for unique items with increased Spirit Enchant

As a reward from Trial of Chaos, which you access in Act 3, you can get two items that can modify your gear and potentially increase your Spirit. Those are the Soul Core of Azcapa and Vaal Orbs. However, both of them come with a trade-off.

  • Soul Core of Azcapa is a higher tier Rune that grants you +15 to Spirit if you socket it into a Martial Weapon. If you can’t get more Spirit in any other way, then feel free to use one of these Runes. However, I would first explore other options because other Runes are way better.
  • Vaal Orb alters your item unpredictably, just like the Corruption Altar that you find on your way to the Trial of Sekhemas. When you corrupt a Helmet or a Scepter, you can get an Enchant that gives you more Spirit. Keep in mind that this result isn’t guaranteed. On the contrary, the results of corrupting an item can be very random, and once corrupted, an item can’t be further modified.

Item Affixes With Spirit

PoE 2 Trade search result for items with Spirit on them as an afix
PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them
PoE 2 Trade search result for items with Spirit on them as an afix
PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them
PoE 2 Trade search result for items with Spirit on them as an afix
PoE 2 Trade search for items with the #% increased Spirit affix on them

You can get Spirit modifiers as Prefixes on certain types of items such as Amulets, Body Armours, and Sceptres. Below is the complete list of available Affixes you can roll when using Orbs that add or reroll Affixes in PoE 2. If you want to buy an item with one of the Affixes below, check out our Path of Exile 2 trade guide to find out how.

NameTypeMin. iLvLRangeItem Type
Soul Core of AzcapaImplicit (Rune)N/A+15 to Spirit• Martial Weapons
Corruption enchantEnchantN/A+(20−30) to Spirit• Helmet
Corruption enchantEnchantN/A(15−25)% increased Spirit• Scepter
Lady’sPrefix16+(30−33) to Spirit• Body Armours
• Amulets
Baronness’Prefix25+(33−37) to Spirit• Body Armours
• Amulets
Viscountess’Prefix34+(38−42) to Spirit• Body Armours
• Amulets
Marchioness’Prefix41+(43−46) to Spirit• Body Armours
• Amulets
Countess’Prefix47+(47−50) to Spirit• Body Armours
• Amulets
Duchess’Prefix55+(51−53) to Spirit• Body Armours
Princess’Prefix66+(54−56) to Spirit• Body Armours
Queen’sPrefix78+(57−61) to Spirit• Body Armours
Lord’sPrefix1(30−36)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Baron’sPrefix11(27−32)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Viscount’sPrefix23(33−38)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Marquess’Prefix35(39−44)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Count’sPrefix46(45−50)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Duke’sPrefix60(51−55)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Prince’sPrefix73(56−60)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
King’sPrefix82(61−65)% increased Spirit• Sceptre
Advisor’sPrefix3(10−14)% increased Spirit
+(17−20) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Counselor’sPrefix12(15−18)% increased Spirit
+(21−24) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Emissary’sPrefix28(19−22)% increased Spirit
+(25−28) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Minister’sPrefix39(23−26)% increased Spirit
+(29−33) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Envoy’sPrefix50(27−30)% increased Spirit
+(34−37) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Diplomat’sPrefix62(31−34)% increased Spirit
+(38−41) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre
Chancellor’sPrefix78(35−38)% increased Spirit
+(42−45) to maximum Mana		• Sceptre

Best Ways to Get More Spirit in PoE 2

If you want to stack Spirit for a specific build, or you just want to get one more Buff Gem into your setup, you will want to get more Spirit in an efficient way. So, here is a priority list of what you should focus on:

  1. Quests: This one doesn’t need an explanation. As you progress and kill a few Bosses, you will get 100 Spirit for free.
  2. Affixes: If you are crafting an item or if you are searching for it on PoE 2 Trade, you can try to get a good rare item with some Spirit modifiers on it. Keep in mind that the majority of the above Affixes are Prefixes. So, unless you have an infinite budget, you will have to manage without some Life and Mana mods that are also Prefixes.
  3. Ascendency passives: If you can get around their disadvantages, which are not that big of a deal, they can easily give you a lot of Spirit. However, you could also spend your Ascendency Points on other useful Passives instead.
  4. Unique Items: Most of the unique items above are just not that good enough to justify the amount of Spirit they give. However, there are two exceptions:
    • Beacon of Azis: It gives you around 40 Spirit and your critical strikes ignore elemental resistances of enemies. It’s a good item even without the Spirit on it.
    • Ventor’s Gamble: One of the staple items for all Magic find builds in PoE. If it’s well-rolled, it is one of the best rings currently in PoE 2 as well.
  5. Runes and Enchants: Don’t corrupt or use a Soul Core of Azcapa on an item that is decent as it is. The former just carries a huge risk with it, while the latter gives you only 15 Spirit per Rune.

And that’s it for our Path of Exile 2 Spirit guide. If you want to check out more of our guides, feel free to visit the Guides section of Twinfinite and stay safe, Exile.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content