Definitive Path of Exile 2 Mana Guide – Mana Scaling, Archmage, Mana Recovery, & More

Mana is a spell-casting resource in almost every action RPG game out there, but in PoE 2, it’s so much more than that. You can use it as an incredible scaling tool around which you can create OP builds. Find everything you need to develop and improve a Mana-scaling build in our complete Path of Exile 2 Mana guide below.

Author’s note: The following guide is made of two larger sections, with the purpose of it being whole in one place. The first part covers basic concepts and some theory crafting related to Mana stacking in Path of Exile 2 (for beginners mostly). The second part is a complete list of all Gems, Items, Passives, and Item modifiers that increase your Mana and help you sustain it.

What is Mana in Path of Exile 2?

Current and Maximum Mana Current and Maximum Mana Current and Maximum Mana Interface Settings Interface Settings Interface Settings

Mana is a resource you spend to use Skills in Path of Exile 2. However, Mana can also serve as a powerful offensive and defensive scaling tool. You can see your current Maximum Mana in the Character menu (C key) or by hovering over the Orb in the lower-right corner of your screen. You can see your Mana status at all times by enabling that option in Interface Settings.

In PoE 1, Mana-stacking Archmage builds have been absolute meta for a few Leagues now. With their insane DPS and survivability, they can consistently clear possibly the hardest content in the game, deep Delve.

Full Mana and Low Mana Statuses

Some bonuses are active only when you are either full or low on Mana. Full Mana bonuses only apply while you are at 100% of your Mana, while Low Mana bonuses apply while you are below 50% of your Mana. Certain Unique Items can modify both of these thresholds.

Scaling Damage and Defenses With Mana in PoE 2

Certain Gems, Unique Items, and Passives scale based on your Maximum Mana, offering you more Damage and survivability. Out of the many listed further below, these select few stand out:

Archmage : If you put some quality on it, at max level, you will get 8% extra Lightning damage for every 100 Mana you have. If you can manage the increased Mana consumption, your damage can multiply exponentially.

: If you put some quality on it, at max level, you will get 8% extra Lightning damage for every 100 Mana you have. If you can manage the increased Mana consumption, your damage can multiply exponentially. The Everlasting Gaze and Atziri’s Disdain : These are very powerful defensive items. With high enough Mana to scale off of, they can increase your Energy Shield by thousands. However, Atziri’s Disdain should not be used in combination with Chaos Inoculation Keystone.

: These are very powerful defensive items. With high enough Mana to scale off of, they can increase your Energy Shield by thousands. However, Atziri’s Disdain should not be used in combination with Chaos Inoculation Keystone. Force of Will : Arcane Surge buff might seem underwhelming at first. However, it can become a potent buff when you increase its effect. On a low investment, with the buff active, you can easily get 40% More Cast Speed and 80% More Mana Regeneration. The keyword here is “More,” which is a multiplicative modifier.

: Arcane Surge buff might seem underwhelming at first. However, it can become a potent buff when you increase its effect. On a low investment, with the buff active, you can easily get 40% More Cast Speed and 80% More Mana Regeneration. The keyword here is “More,” which is a multiplicative modifier. Arcane Intensity: A Notable Passive that has a similar effect to the Indigon from PoE 1, but permanent and on a much lower scale. Despite that, with enough Mana, it is the Best source of % increased Spell Damage on the whole Skill Tree.

Difference Between Increased and More Modifiers At low levels, they work the same. However, “More” modifiers become much stronger the more you upgrade your build, as they apply after the “Increased” modifiers. For example: Let’s say you increased your Attack Damage by 200% from Passives on the Skill Tree. Combine that with your Base Damage, which is 100%, and you have 300% total Damage. Now, if you increase it by another 100% to a total of 400% Damage, you will boost your Damage by 33%. If you apply a 100% “More” Damage modifier to the 300% you have, it will increase it by 100% at the end of the calculation. So, 300% + 300%, which is 600% Damage in total.



Ascendencies That Can Scale The Most with Mana

Stormweaver has the highest Mana scaling potential in Path of Exile 2. It buffs the effect of Arcane Surge, increases your Lightning Damage, and even allows you to apply double Shocks. Other Ascendencies that can benefit from stacking Mana are:

Hand of Chayula (Monk): Ravenous Doubts and Consuming Questions are a good combo for a permanent Mana sustain. Combine those two with Mind Over Matter, Eldritch Battery, and Chaotic Inoculation, and you have a decent build already. Hand of Wisdom and Action Unique Gloves also seem like a good fit.

(Monk): Ravenous Doubts and Consuming Questions are a good combo for a permanent Mana sustain. Combine those two with Mind Over Matter, Eldritch Battery, and Chaotic Inoculation, and you have a decent build already. Unique Gloves also seem like a good fit. Infernalist (Witch): A build around the Pyromantic Pact will basically give you an infinite Mana pool. However, you will have to mitigate the Fire Damage you will constantly receive.

(Witch): A build around the Pyromantic Pact will basically give you an infinite Mana pool. However, you will have to mitigate the Fire Damage you will constantly receive. Gemling Legionnaire (Mercenary): It’s a balanced Ascendancy that increases your DPS by giving extra Levels and Quality to your Skills. Advanced Thaumaturgy can also significantly reduce your Mana Costs.

(Mercenary): It’s a balanced Ascendancy that increases your DPS by giving extra Levels and Quality to your Skills. Advanced Thaumaturgy can also significantly reduce your Mana Costs. Chronomancer (Sorceress): The Rapid River has good defensive potential if you get enough Mana Recoup.

Skill, Spirit, and Support Gems That Scale With Mana

The following Gems can be combined to increase your Damage exponentially. While some, like Sigil of Power, do it at basically no cost, others can drain your whole mana very quickly. To permanently sustain them, increase your Mana recovery and reduce their Costs. Both of these mechanics are covered further in the guide.

Gem Type Details

Mana Tempest Spell

Tier: 9 Creates a storm of arcane energies that Empowers your Mana-costing Spells while you remain inside it. Maintaining the storm constantly drains your Mana, and each Spell you cast causes it to drain faster. The storm will dissipate when you exit it or run out of Mana.



Empowered Spells Gain (40–78)% of damage as Lightning Damage

Buff causes Lightning Spells that cost Mana to Chain an additional time

Buff causes Lightning Spells that cost Mana to also Chain to +(1–3) target when Chaining, but not Chain further from them

Projectiles from Empowered Lightning Spells Fork

30% of Mana Spent while in the storm is

added to this Skill’s Mana Cost per Second



Additional Effects From Quality:

Effects of Mana Tempest linger for (0–1) second after leaving the Tempest

Sigil of Power Spell

Staff Skill Places a Sigil on the ground, providing a powerful Spell Damage Buff to you and Allies while standing in it. The Buff becomes more powerful the more mana you spend while standing in the Sigil.



Minimum 1 second between gaining Stages

Sigil radius is 3 metres

Gains a Stage when you Spend a total of 50% of your Maximum Mana while in Area

Sigil duration is (10–11.9) seconds

Maximum 4 Stages

Buff grants (10–14)% more Spell damage per Stage



Additional Effects From Quality:

Sigil radius is (0–0.8) metres

Archmage Buff

Tier: 14

Reservation: 100 Spirit While active, causes your Non-Channelling Spells to cost additional mana and deal extra Lightning damage, both based on your maximum Mana.



Non-Channelling Spells Gain (3–6)% of Damage as extra Lightning damage for each 100 maximum Mana you have

Non-Channelling Spells cost an additional (5.05–6)% of your maximum Mana



Additional Effects From Quality:

Non-Channelling Spells Gain (0–2)% of Damage as extra Lightning damage for each 100 maximum Mana you have

Arcane Surge Support

Tier: 1 Supports Spells you cast yourself, tracking the mana you spend to cast them. Spending enough mana grants a burst of Mana Regeneration and Cast Speed.



Gain Arcane Surge for 8 seconds after Spending a total of 100% of your Maximum Mana on Supported Skills



Arcane Surge grants you 10% more Cast Speed and 20% Mana Regeneration Rate.

Mana Flare Support

Tier: 2 Supports any Spell that Hits enemies, causing it to trigger a Mana Flare on Critical Hit. The Mana Flare consumes your Mana to deal Fire damage. Cannot support the skills of Minions.



Supported Skills trigger Mana Flare on Critical Hit

Cooldown Time: 1.00 s

Cast Time: 1.00 sec

Critical Hit Chance: 7.00%

Consumes 20% of current Mana to deal that much Fire damage

Burning Inscription Support

Tier: 3 Supported Skills trigger Burning Inscription after their Runic Inscriptions expire

Creates Ignited Ground Igniting Enemies based off a percentage of your Maximum Mana.



Unique Item Modifiers That Scale With Mana

Items below have unique modifiers that scale off of your Mana in some way. They can easily become an essential part of your build, as some of them offer a lot of DPS and survivability to it.

Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers

The Everlasting Gaze Azure Amulet Unique Amulet



(20–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate



+50 to maximum Mana

50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Gain (20–30)% of Maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield

Atziri’s Disdain Gold Circlet Unique Helmet

Energy Shield: 58

Requires Level 40, 74 Int



+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(10–20)% increased Rarity of Items found

(20–25)% of Damage taken bypasses Energy Shield

Gain (25–30)% of Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield

Icetomb Mail Vestments Unique Body Armour

Armour: 67

Energy Shield: 28

Requires Level 16, 20 Str, 20 Int



+(20–30) to Strength

+(20–30) to Intelligence

+(30–40)% to Cold Resistance

Freeze as though dealing Cold damage equal to 10% of your maximum Mana when Hit

Melting Maelstrom Ultimate Mana Flask Unique Flask

Requires Level 60

Recovers 310 Mana over 9.10 Seconds

Consumes 10 of 75 Charges on use



Effect is not removed when Unreserved Mana is Filled

(200–250)% increased Duration

Every 3 seconds during Effect, deal 50% of Mana spent in those seconds as Chaos Damage to Enemies within 3 metres

Recover all Mana when Used

Deals 25% of current Mana as Chaos Damage to you when Effect ends

Idle Hands Sectioned Bracers Unique Gloves

Evasion Rating: (72–83)

Requires Level 28, 46 Dex



(40–60)% increased Evasion Rating

+(60–100) to Accuracy Rating

+(5–10) to Intelligence

25% increased Attack Speed while on Full Mana

Passives That Scale With Mana

Some of the following Ascendancy Passives are a must-have if you decide to stack Mana on your build. You can even make builds around Passives like the Pyromantic Pact. The Notables below are always worth going for as they offer a huge DPS increase, so try to path towards them if you can.

Passive Type Effect Force of Will Ascendancy

Sorceress

Stormweaver 1% increased Effect of Arcane Surge on you per 15 maximum Mana Beidat’s Gaze Ascendancy

Witch

Infernalist Reserves 25% of Life

+1 to Maximum Mana per 6 Maximum Life Pyromantic Pact Ascendancy

Witch

Infernalist Maximum Mana is replaced by Maximum Infernal Flame

Gain Infernal Flame instead of spending Mana for Skill costs

Take maximum Life and Energy Shield as Fire Damage when Infernal Flame reaches maximum

Lose all Infernal Flame on reaching maximum Infernal Flame

10% of Infernal Flame lost per second if none was gained in the past 2 seconds Arcane Intensity Notable 3% increased Spell Damage per 100 maximum Mana Overload Notable Damage Penetrates 10% Lightning Resistance if on Low Mana

Damage Penetrates 15% Lightning Resistance

Mind over Matter, Eldritch Battery, and Chaos Inoculation

Locations of MoM, EB, and CI on the Skill Tree Locations of MoM, EB, and CI on the Skill Tree Locations of MoM, EB, and CI on the Skill Tree

Mind Over Matter, Eldritch Battery, and Chaos Inoculation are three passives with an insane synergy. They are all allocated on the top side of the Skill Tree, which makes them easy to path toward. With all three, your Maximum Life becomes 1, and you have no Energy Shield, but you get immunity to Chaos Damage and a huge pool of Mana that can keep you alive.

Passive Type Effect Mind Over Matter Keystone All Damage is taken from Mana before Life

50% less Mana Recovery Rate Eldritch Battery Keystone Converts all Energy Shield to Mana Chaos Inoculation Keystone Maximum Life becomes 1, Immune to Chaos Damage

There is a unique interaction at the moment that might be unintentional. It has to do with the “Gain (#–#)% of Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield” modifier found on certain Unique Items. If you have Eldritch Battery allocated and this modifier on one of your Items, you will get a huge pool of Energy Shield back. This can basically double your survivability.

Important things to note:

For Chaotic Inoculation : You have to get Passives on the Skill Tree that give you a percentage of your Energy Shield as an additional Stun Threshold. If you don’t, you will easily get stunned because you only have 1 Life. Also, do not use Atziri’s Disdain, as anything would kill you if you run out of Mana.

: You have to get Passives on the Skill Tree that give you a percentage of your Energy Shield as an additional Stun Threshold. If you don’t, you will easily get stunned because you only have 1 Life. Also, do not use Atziri’s Disdain, as anything would kill you if you run out of Mana. For Eldritch Battery : Eldritch Battery only scales with Energy Shield on your gear, so there is no “double dipping” into it.

: Eldritch Battery only scales with Energy Shield on your gear, so there is no “double dipping” into it. For Items like The Everlasting Gaze: The Energy Shield that you get back by equipping Items like The Everlasting Gaze can be further increased through Passives on the Skill Tree.

Stacking and Sustaining Mana in Path of Exile 2

At the moment, you are very limited with how much you can increase your Mana from the Passive Skill Tree. So, take only the nodes that are close to other passives you are going toward. Most of your Mana will come from Rare items that you find, craft, or buy. Look for high-tier normal and hybrid modifiers that give you Mana, Intelligence, and Energy Shield (If you allocated Eldritch Battery).

How you decide to sustain your Mana consumption will largely depend on the type of your build. Each Mana recovery mechanic is explained further in the guide under its relevant section.

Intelligence Stacking

Each point of Intelligence gives you +2 to Maximum Mana, which piles up if you get enough of it from the Skill Tree and your Items. Also, you can use Intelligence to scale your DPS through the Pure Power Passive, which is located at the top of the Skill Tree. It increases your Lightning Damage by 2% per 10 Intelligence.

Maximizing Mana Through Gear in Path of Exile 2

Flat Mana and % increased Mana modifiers can be found as Prefixes on most Rare Items. Combine them with Hybrid mods that give you a bit more, and you are golden. If you allocated Eldritch Battery, try to get as much Energy Shield as you can.

Search on PoE 2 Trade for a Helmet with Mana, Intelligence, Energy Shield, and Resistances Search on PoE 2 Trade for a Helmet with Mana, Intelligence, Energy Shield, and Resistances Search on PoE 2 Trade for a Helmet with Mana, Intelligence, Energy Shield, and Resistances

ES and Mana will fill out Prefixes on most of your items. So, try and look for some Resistances and Intelligence as Suffixes to round out your build. If you can fit them, look for other modifiers that increase your Cast/Attack Speed, Spell/Attack Damage, Critical Chance, Critical Damage, and Elemental Damage. Any other modifier that increased the DPS and survivability of your build works as well.

Navigating The Second Part of The Guide Below are listed all sources of Mana, Mana recovery, and ways to reduce the Mana Costs of your Skills. They are split up depending on whether they can be found on: Item Bases and Unique Items

Passives on the Skill Tree

Skill, Buff, or Support Gems

Or as modifiers on Non-Unique Items in the form of Runes, Enchants, Prefixes, and Suffixes. Hybrid modifiers can be rolled along with the regular ones to maximize the stat you are looking for. For example, with Zaffre and Lich’s modifiers on a Staff, you can get up to +296 to Maximum Mana.

Complete List of All Mana Sources in PoE 2

Most Unique Items offer too little Mana to justify putting them into your build. So, focus on stacking Mana through Rare Items and Passives on the Skill Tree. The exceptions are Dream Fragments and Morior Invictus because of their % increased Mana mods. Some Uniques are useful because of other modifiers they have, like the Midnight Braid, which gives you a huge amount of Mana Recoup.

Items With Flat Mana Modifiers

Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers

Lazuli Ring Ring

Requirements: Variable



+(20–30) to maximum Mana

Doedre’s Damning Lazuli Ring Unique Ring



+(20–30) to maximum Mana



+(5–15)% to all Elemental Resistances

Gain (1–10) Mana per Enemy Killed

You can apply an additional Curse

Polcirkeln Sapphire Ring Unique Ring

Requires Level 12



+(20–30)% to Cold Resistance



(20–30)% increased Cold Damage

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

+(10–15) to Strength

Enemies Chilled by your Hits can be Shattered as though Frozen

Glowswarm Lazuli Ring Unique Ring



+(20–30) to maximum Mana



+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(20–30)% increased Flask Mana Recovery rate

Mana Flasks gain (0.17–0.25) charges per Second

Perandus Seal Gold Ring Unique Ring

Requires Level 40



(6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found



+(30–50) to maximum Mana

+(5–10) to all Attributes

(10–15)% increased Quantity of Gold Dropped by Slain Enemies

Levinstone Topaz Ring Unique Ring

Requires Level 16



+(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance



+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(10–20)% increased chance to Shock

+1 to Level of all Lightning Skills

Beacon of Azis Solar Amulet Unique Amulet

Requires Level 30



+(10–15) to Spirit



+(60–100) to maximum Mana

+30 to Spirit

30% increased Light Radius

Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances

Ungil’s Harmony Azure Amulet Unique Amulet



(20–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate



+(30–50) to maximum Life

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

100% increased Critical Hit Chance

+(60–100) to Stun Threshold

Your Critical Hits do not deal extra Damage

Midnight Braid Rawhide Belt Unique Belt

Charm Slots: 1



(20–30)% increased Life Recovery from Flasks



+(30–50) to maximum Mana

+(5–10)% to all Elemental Resistances

50% of Damage taken Recouped as Mana

Brynabas Wide Belt Unique Belt

Charm Slots: 1

Requires Level 14



(20–30)% increased Flask Charges gained



+(40–60) to maximum Mana

+(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

(7–12) Life Regeneration per second

Cannot be Shocked

Leer Cast Hooded Mask Unique Helmet

Evasion Rating: 37

Energy Shield: 19

Requires Level 16, 18 Dex, 18 Int



+(30–50) to maximum Life

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

Allies in your Presence deal 50% increased Damage

25% reduced Damage

Ironride Visored Helm Unique Helmet

Armour: (70–79)

Evasion Rating: (59–66)

Requires Level 16, 18 Str, 18 Dex



(60–80)% increased Armour and Evasion

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

+(10–15)% to Lightning Resistance

You have no Accuracy Penalty at Distance

Wandering Reliquary Steel Plate Unique Body Armour

Armour: (265–354)

Requires Level 27, 57 Str



(50–100)% increased Armour

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

+(10–20) to Strength

50% of Physical Damage prevented Recouped as Life

Bitterbloom Feathered Robe Unique Body Armour

Energy Shield: (52–70)

Requires Level 5, 13 Int



(50–100)% increased Energy Shield

+(50–100) to maximum Mana

50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate

Energy Shield Recharge starts when you use a Mana Flask

Necromantle Bone Raiment Unique Body Armour

Energy Shield: 52

Requires Level 16, 34 Int



+(40–60) to maximum Life

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

Minions gain (20–30)% of their Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield

Minions Revive 50% faster

Redflare Conduit Anchorite Garb Unique Body Armour

Evasion Rating: 101

Energy Shield: 43

Requires Level 33, 39 Dex, 39 Int



+(50–70) to maximum Mana

+(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

20% chance to gain a Power Charge on Hit

Lose all Power Charges on reaching maximum Power Charges

Shocks you when you reach maximum Power Charges

Kingsguard Full Plate Unique Body Armour

Armour: 208

Requires Level 33, 68 Str



+(60–80) to maximum Life

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

+(5–10)% to all Elemental Resistances

25% reduced Endurance Charge Duration

Recover 5% of Life for each Endurance Charge consumed

Ghostmarch Threaded Shoes Unique Boots

Evasion Rating: (56–70)

Energy Shield: (28–35)

Requires Level 16, 17 Dex, 17 Int



(100–150)% increased Evasion and Energy Shield

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

+(17–23)% to Chaos Resistance

Dodge Roll passes through Enemies

Bones of Ullr Lattice Sandals Unique Boots

Energy Shield: (35–40)

Requires Level 16, 29 Int



(40–60)% increased Energy Shield

+25 to maximum Life

+25 to maximum Mana

Undead Minions have 20% reduced Reservation

Font of Power Omen Sceptre Unique Sceptre

Spirit: 100

Requires [Variable Level, Str, Int]



Grants Skill: Level # Malice



(30–50)% increased Spirit

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(20–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

When a Party Member in your Presence Casts a Spell, you Sacrifice 20% of Mana and they Leech that Mana

Lifesprig Attuned Wand Unique Wand

Requirements: Variable



Grants Skill: Level # Mana Drain



+(10–20) to maximum Mana

+(1–3) to Level of all Spell Skills

(5–10)% increased Cast Speed

Leeches 1% of maximum Life when you Cast a Spell

Blackgleam Fire Quiver Unique Quiver

Requires Level 8



Adds 3 to 5 Fire damage to Attacks



+(30–50) to maximum Mana

50% increased chance to Ignite

Projectiles Pierce all Ignited enemies

Attacks Gain (5–10)% of Damage as Extra Fire Damage

Serpent’s Lesson Tonal Focus Unique Focus

Energy Shield: 25

Requires Level 22, 42 Int



+(60–100) to maximum Life

+(60–100) to maximum Mana

You count as on Low Life while at 35% of maximum Mana or below

You count as on Low Mana while at 35% of maximum Life or below

Alkem Eira Blazon Crest Shield Unique Shield

Block chance: 25%

Armour: (13–15)

Energy Shield: (7–9)



Grants Skill: Raise Shield



(30–40)% increased Block chance

(30–50)% increased Armour and Energy Shield

+(15–30) to maximum Mana

Damage Blocked is Recouped as Mana

Chober Chaber Leaden Greathammer Unique Two Hand Mace

Physical Damage: (104–128) to (140–172)

Critical Hit Chance: 5%

Attacks per Second: 1.1

Weapon Range: 1.3

Requires Level 33, 76 Str, 100 Int



+100 Intelligence Requirement

(80–120)% increased Physical Damage

+(80–100) to maximum Mana

+5% to Critical Hit Chance

Items With Increased Mana Modifiers

Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers Item Stats, Requirements

and Modifiers

Dream Fragments Sapphire Ring Ring

Requires Level 12



+(20–30)% to Cold Resistance



20% increased maximum Mana

(30–50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

You cannot be Chilled or Frozen

Morior Invictus Grand Regalia Body Armour

Armour: 135

Evasion Rating: 123

Energy Shield: 46

Requires Level 65, 51 Str, 51 Dex, 51 Int



(200–300)% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield

2 Random per Socketed Rune or Soul Core modifiers (Possible: 5% increased Maximum Mana per Socketed Rune or Soul Core)

Passives That Increase Mana

Passive Type Effect Calibration Notable 30% increased maximum Energy Shield

4% increased maximum Mana Eldritch Will Notable 3% increased maximum Life, Mana and Energy Shield

Gain 20% of maximum Energy Shield as additional Stun Threshold Rattled Notable +20 to maximum Mana

50% increased Shock Duration Sturdy Mind Notable +30 to maximum Mana

14% increased Mana Regeneration Rate Mana Blessing Notable +20 to maximum Mana

5% increased maximum Mana Raw Mana Notable 12% increased maximum Mana

10% increased Mana Cost of Skills

Affixes That Increase Mana

Affix iLvl Range Stat Type Available On Soul Core of Zalatl 1 2% increased Maximum Mana Rune All Armour Mind Rune 1 +20 to Maximum Mana Rune All Armour Corruption enchant 1 +(20–25) to Maximum Mana Enchant Quivers

Focuses

Rings Beryl

Cobalt

Azure

Teal

Cerulean

Aqua

Opalescent

Gentian

Chalybeous

Mazarine

Blue

Zaffre 1

6

12

19

25

31

36

43

53

63

69

77 +(10–14)

+(15–24)

+(25–34)

+(35–54)

+(55–64)

+(65–79)

+(80–89)

+(90–104)

+(105–124)

+(125–149)

+(150–164)

+(165–179) to Maximum Mana Prefix Rings

Amulets

Belts

Helmets

Gloves

Boots

Focuses

Scepters

Wands Ultramarine 82 +(180–189) to Maximum Mana Prefix Rings

Amulets Beryl

Cobalt

Azure

Sapphire

Cerulean

Aqua

Opalescent

Gentian

Chalybeous

Mazarine

Blue

Zaffre 1

6

12

19

25

31

36

43

53

63

69

77 +(14–20)

+(21–34)

+(35–48)

+(49–76)

+(77–90)

+(91–111)

+(112–125)

+(126–146)

+(147–174)

+(175–209)

+(210–230)

+(231–251) to Maximum Mana Prefix Staffs Cognizant

Perceptive

Mnemonic 35

60

79 (5–6)%

(7–8)%

Hybrid Mods That Increase Mana