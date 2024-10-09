Infection Gunfight Codes (October 2024)

Defend yourself and your friends from zombies in this fun multiplayer Roblox experience. But hey, what about some free weapon unlocks and rewards? In that case, you want all the latest Infection Gunfight codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can get.

Infection Gunfight Codes

Infection Gunfight Codes (Working)

CODE001: Minigun weapon to use for seven days

Infection Gunfight Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Infection Gunfight Codes

It is not very difficult to redeem codes in this zombie-infested shooter. Just follow these simple steps to enjoy your rewards:

Launch Infection Gunfight in Roblox.

Below the big green Play button, you will find several menu options.

Click on the central purple one named Rewards.

A quite big Reward menu will open, the code text box can be found in the bottom right.

Copy and paste the code you want from our list.

Click the Redeem button and enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Infection Gunfight Codes

In order to make sure you won’t lose out on any future codes, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. That’s not all, they also have a Roblox group you can join to avoid missing out on any future updates.

Another great way to make sure you won’t lose out on any codes is, of course, to bookmark this page and check back often, as we will be updating regularly!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the main problem with codes comes in the way of typos. Make sure that you copy and paste them exactly as they are on our list, to avoid problems with typos or unnecessary blank spaces.

If you are sure that you have done all that, and still the code does not want to work, the problem might be that the code has expired. We always recommend redeeming them as soon as you find them.

