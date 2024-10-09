Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Infection Gunfight codes - shooting a zombie
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Infection Gunfight Codes (October 2024)

Unlock some free rewards!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 09:55 am

Defend yourself and your friends from zombies in this fun multiplayer Roblox experience. But hey, what about some free weapon unlocks and rewards? In that case, you want all the latest Infection Gunfight codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can get.

Recommended Videos

Infection Gunfight Codes

Infection Gunfight Codes (Working)

  • CODE001: Minigun weapon to use for seven days

Infection Gunfight Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.
Rewards menu in Infection Gunfight
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Infection Gunfight Codes

It is not very difficult to redeem codes in this zombie-infested shooter. Just follow these simple steps to enjoy your rewards:

  • Launch Infection Gunfight in Roblox.
  • Below the big green Play button, you will find several menu options.
  • Click on the central purple one named Rewards.
  • A quite big Reward menu will open, the code text box can be found in the bottom right.
  • Copy and paste the code you want from our list.
  • Click the Redeem button and enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Infection Gunfight Codes

In order to make sure you won’t lose out on any future codes, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. That’s not all, they also have a Roblox group you can join to avoid missing out on any future updates.

Another great way to make sure you won’t lose out on any codes is, of course, to bookmark this page and check back often, as we will be updating regularly!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the main problem with codes comes in the way of typos. Make sure that you copy and paste them exactly as they are on our list, to avoid problems with typos or unnecessary blank spaces.

If you are sure that you have done all that, and still the code does not want to work, the problem might be that the code has expired. We always recommend redeeming them as soon as you find them.

That’s all we have on Infection Gunfight codes. For more Roblox, check out our Pixel Tower Defense codes, Vision codes, and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got the Sorcery Trello link, a Vision traits tier list, and a Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter