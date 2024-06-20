RE: XL Codes – Free Mastery & Class Change (June 2024)

Updated: June 20, 2024 We found codes!

Carving your path through countless enemies to become the strongest in the game is one way you can go about your RE: XL journey. However, there are easier, more convenient methods of getting resources. Here is everything you need to know about working RE: XL codes and how to redeem them in-game.

All Active RE: XL Codes

XLRELEASE : 15-minute Double Mastery Boost (New)

: 15-minute Double Mastery Boost FREECODE1: Free Class Change (New)

Expired RE: XL Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in RE: XL

Open RE: XL on Roblox. Click on Settings on the left. Type your code into the input field on the right. If the code is correct, it will be claimed automatically, showing the rewards on the top.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, chances are it’s because of one of these three things:

Spelling error : Codes in RE: XL are redeemed automatically, and if you misspell it, you’ll get absolutely no feedback. So, the best thing you can do is copy-paste them. That way, you’ll know they are spelled correctly.

: Codes in RE: XL are redeemed automatically, and if you misspell it, you’ll get absolutely no feedback. So, the best thing you can do is copy-paste them. That way, you’ll know they are spelled correctly. Expired code : Devs can disable codes all of a sudden, and that means you won’t be able to claim them anymore. So, unless you really want to save that Double Mastery boost for later, it’s better you redeem it right as you find it.

: Devs can disable codes all of a sudden, and that means you won’t be able to claim them anymore. So, unless you really want to save that Double Mastery boost for later, it’s better you redeem it right as you find it. Already claimed code: You’ll actually get a notification if you input a code that has already been redeemed on your profile. So, there will be no need for you to double-check codes or whatnot.

How to Get More RE: XL Codes

The best place to look for codes is the official RE: XL Discord server. There, you’ll also find sneak peeks, announcements, patch notes, and other useful information. You can check the developer’s X profile as well, but it’s very outdated.

Whatever you decide to do, it’s bound to take up more time than it did for you to find this list. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. We check for codes regularly, and if you take advantage of that, you’ll have more time left to grind in-game.

I hope these codes helped you out in RE: XL and that your journey to becoming the strongest in-game is a bit easier. If you need codes for other experiences, too, visit the Roblox section on Twinfinite.

Also, if you enjoy experiences with anime-themed combat, I recommend you check out Jujutsu Shenanigans. It has all of the coolest JJK characters already, and beating others in PvP is one of the most satisfying things you’ll ever get to experience in Roblox.

