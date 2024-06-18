Gojo is probably the most versatile character in Jujutsu Shenanigans right now, and a bunch of players are taking advantage of that. Some have even managed to devise “infinite combos.” If you want to do that, too, scroll down for our ultimate guide to the best Gojo combos in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

All the Best Gojo Combos in Jujutsu Shenanigans

The main advantage Gojo has over other Jujutsu Shenanigans characters is that, basically, all of his skills go through the enemy’s block. So, if you get a chance to close the gap and exhaust their dash, they will have nothing left to do but wait for you to mess up your combo, which isn’t difficult. So, you’ll need a lot of practice. Anyway, here is the list of the best combos:

Evasion Exhaust Combo

This combo relies on you baiting out their rag-doll escape right after your first four M1s. You’ll have to time this perfectly, or you can say goodbye to the whole sequence. Here is the full combo:

4M1 – Wait for the enemy to use their cancel – 4M1 – Rapid Punches – Dash + 4M1 – Twofold Kick – Lapse Blue – R + Reversal Red

Downslam Extended Combo

The most complex combo for Gojo in JJS that the enemy can easily escape from, even if you make the smallest mistake. Still, it is technically the longest uninterrupted sequence of moves you can pull off. Here it is (FYI: Downslam is Space + M1 while you’re mid-air):

4M1 – Lapse Blue – R + Twofold Kick – 3M1 + Downslam – Reversal Red – Dash + 3M1 – Rapid Punches – 3M1 + Downslam – Lapse Blue – R + 4M1

Quick Burst Combo

This is a quick burst combo for the lazy Gojo enthusiast:

3M1 – Rapid Punches – Dash – Twofold Kick – Lapse Blue – R + Reversal Red

Fast Downslam Combo

A fast Downslam combo that is a much simpler version of the extended one above:

4M1 – Lapse Blue – R + Reversal Red + 3M1 + Downslam – Twofold Kick – Rapid Punches

Downslam Opener Combo

Another short version of the Extended Downslam combo, though this time, you’re using it in the opening. There is a much higher chance that the enemy will use their cancel right after your slam, and that’s why the second move is Lapse Blue. Everything after that is pretty standard. Here is the combo:

3M1 + Downslam – Lapse Blue – R + Reversal Red – 3M1 – Rapid Punches – 3 M1 – Twofold Kick – R + Lapse Blue

Infinite Gojo Combo

Since Gojo can effectively combo others while they’re rag-dolled, the only thing you need to do is to Dash + M1 as they try to get up. This will stun them again, allowing you to extend the combo. However, do note that because of cooldowns, you will eventually run out of gas. Therefore, it won’t allow for a truly infinite combo sequence.

How to Counter Gojo Combos in Jujutsu Shenanigans

The most frequent mistake players make when facing Gojo in JJS is to rag-doll escape too soon, most often right before Lapse Blue. Good Gojo players will try to bait that by starting the combo with 4 M1s. So, what you should do instead is wait for their second or third skill and only then cancel.

That way, even if they Dash + M1 you, they probably won’t have all the cooldowns to pull off a good combo, leaving you time to retaliate. Plus, if you time it right and get to buffer your own combo starter, there is virtually nothing they can do to counter it.

That does it for our rundown of the best Gojo combos in Jujutsu Shenanigans. If you need info on other experiences, such as codes, tier lists, etc., visit the Roblox section on Twinfinite.

Also, if you enjoy JJK-inspired experiences, I recommend you check out Jujutsu Chronicles. It is action-packed as much as JJS is, though there are more RPG elements in it.

