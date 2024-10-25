Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus Easter Egg Walkthrough

Black Ops 6 Zombies has players fending off hordes of zombies and completing objectives. Whether you play solo or in a squad, this is a tough round-based mode! If you are struggling to find everything you need, just read on for a comprehensive Terminus easter egg walkthrough.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus Easter Egg

Starting off on the second floor in the Guard Room, the first objective is to switch on the AMP unit and defend it against the oncoming swarm of the undead. Activating the machine costs 500 Points and triggers another horde of zombies. Stay alive and defend the machine! An orange icon and black star mark the location of each of the main AMP objectives. Players must switch on all three to restore power to the facility.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can find the next AMP machine down the steps in the Living Quarters. To get here you need to proceed down a few flights of steps and head to the building to the right. Unlock the door using 1,250 Points, and find the AMP unit inside. Once activated, the next round of zombies will appear. Defend the machine for another 30 seconds before moving onto the next round.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The final AMP unit is in the Bio Lab. You can get to it by following the orange objective icon, fighting through the zombie hordes, along a bridge, and through tunnels to the lab. Turn on the machine and fight off the swarm for 30 seconds until the round is cleared.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Next, you or a squad mate should jump from the ledge into the water and activate the unit on the platform. This will bring up the Pack-A-Punch machine which, when activated, will boost your firepower immensely!

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once the elevator is activated to reach the surface level, the Pack-A-Punch machine will be available for all to use at any point during the rest of the rounds.

Music Easter Egg Locations

The Terminus map contains three interactive easter eggs in the form of rabbit-eared headphones. Activate each of these to discover a piece of bonus music! The headphones are found in these areas:

On a wooden table among some barrels to the right as you descend the first lot of steps;

On top of a barrel in the tunnels just before the tunnel forks in two;

In the office within the bio lab, beneath the screens.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players can use the traps and machines around the map once all three AMP units are powered up. Open your mini-map to find the locations of the armory, traps, and perks. Watch out for any high level zombies who may drop loot keys. The higher the rarity of the key, the better the loot you can grab from the armory!

That’s all we know so far about the easter eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies Terminus. For more Black Ops 6 Zombies tips, check out our Liberty Falls walkthrough.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy