What Does Bullet Velocity Do in Black Ops 6?

Black Ops 6 has many different ways to customize your weapons in multiplayer. Different builds affect how your guns operate, with one modifier being the Bullet Velocity. Here’s what Bullet Velocity does in Black Ops 6.

What is Bullet Velocity in BO6 Multiplayer?

In BO6, bullet velocity is one of the many statistics for weapons that can affect their performance. It falls under the category of Firepower, meaning that altering bullet velocity will make your weapons more or less powerful. Higher bullet velocity means weapons will lose less damage over longer distances.

The best way to understand bullet velocity is to think of it as literally as possible. It represents how fast the bullet travels once it leaves the muzzle of the gun, which carries it further toward enemies more quickly. The faster it goes, the more damage it does from a further range.

How to Improve Bullet Velocity in Black Ops 6

There are multiple ways to improve your weapons’ bullet velocity. Attachments are key to improving this stat, with barrels being the main focus. Changing the barrel of any weapon will affect how the bullet leaves the muzzle, meaning it can affect the power of its impact on a target.

Here are the attachments that will affect the bullet velocity stat:

Gain-Twist Barrel

Reinforced Barrel

5.56 NATO Overpressured Rounds

While the above three attachments will increase the bullet velocity of your weapons, it can also be reduced. Equipping the Rapid Fire rounds will drop your bullet velocity in exchange for a higher rate of fire. The tradeoff is fair, but depending on your accuracy it could be detrimental.

Bullet velocity can be a valuable stat to focus on for Black Ops 6 players looking to improve their damage at longer ranges. However, ensuring that your weapons are balanced in a way that works for your playstyle is the key to success, rather than focusing on a single stat. These changes can be made to all sorts of weapons as well, not just assault rifles or marksman rifles.

That’s all there is to know regarding bullet velocity in Black Ops 6. If you’re looking to complete some daily challenges and are having trouble, check out some of our other guides like how to get point-blank kills in BO6.

