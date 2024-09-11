MW3 and Warzone The Haunting Event – Start Date and Everything We Know

Spooky season has returned to the Call of Duty franchise in the form of The Haunting Event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Activision’s shooter series is no stranger to joining in on the Halloween celebrations and for MW3’s Season 6 update, you can take part in a variety of events in addition to purchasing some iconic horror movie Operators. Without further ado, here’s all the intel on The Haunting event and what it has in store.

MW3 and Warzone The Haunting Event Release Time Countdown

The Haunting event arrives to MW3 and Warzone on September 18, coinciding with the launch of Season 6, the last post-launch season of the MW3 cycle.

Based on the formula followed for the last five seasons of post-launch content, you can load into the action from 10AM PT/6PM BST.

Don’t run. Don’t scream. Don’t lose your head 💀#TheHaunting returns to Call of Duty Season 6 on September 18 👻 pic.twitter.com/p0bsCxctCe — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 10, 2024

MW3 and Warzone The Haunting Event Operators

As part of The Haunting, you can get your hands on some familiar faces from the world of horror movies. Making his return to the franchise is Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, a must-have if you plan on hunting down the opposition with some additional brutality.

The second playable Operator is Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise. You may recognize this particular clown from numerous TikTok memes.

Does The Haunting Event Have Zombies?

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed the trailer for the MW3 and Warzone Haunting event does feature zombies ahead of their return to round-based action when Black Ops 6 launches.

Previous iterations of The Haunting event have featured the Zombie Royale LTM in Warzone where you would transform into an undead foe armed with a wealth of abilities to stop the living from being the last ones standing.

That’s all there is to know about The Haunting event coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 6 so far. As more information on what Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have in store appears, we’ll be sure to update the page with the latest intel.

