There’s nothing more frustrating than encountering lag in Call of Duty. which is where knowing how to stop packet burst in Black Ops 6 makes all the difference. With the beta for Treyarch’s sixth entry into the Black Ops series preparing to enter its second week, several players loading into the maps have encountered uncontrollable stuttering. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can attempt to fix the issue.

How to Fix Packet Burst in Black Ops 6

The first step to take is to see if the Black Ops 6 servers are experiencing issues. This is an extremely straightforward process. Simply head to the Activision support page or the Call of Duty Updates X profile, which often shares if anything is causing problems.

If there are server-wide issues affecting Black Ops 6, the only thing players can do is wait for the developers to fix them. This is frustrating but if your equipment is fine, there’s not much else you can do.

If the servers are working as intended, then there are a number of things players can do in order to stop Black Ops 6 packet burst ruining the fun. The quickest fix is to reset the shader preload which can be done by following these steps below:

Enter the Black Ops 6 settings

Select the Graphics tab

Head to the Display category and look for the Restart Shaders Pre-Loading option

Press this option then restart the game

Resetting Shader Cache

Performing this action will reset the shader cache and stop Black Ops 6 packet burst from appearing during matches. For console players, this fix won’t work as it’s exclusive to PC players. Never fear, there are still plenty of other fixes to try for those on Xbox and PlayStation.

Using Wired Connection

Another way to prevent packet burst is to switch to a wired connection. Using wi-fi can encounter interference from other devices while a wired connection guarantees consistent speeds at all times. It also increases the download speed, which is always useful when playing online.

Disabling Crossplay

Having the ability to play with players using any platform is great but not when it’s causing Black Ops 6 packet burst. Switching it off can result in smoother gameplay and the process is extremely straightforward:

Open the Call of Duty HQ

Load into Black Ops 6

Select the Settings cog icon

Find the Account & Network section

Select the Crossplay option then switch Crossplay Communication to Off

The downside of disabling crossplay means players can no longer play with friends on other platforms but it should stop any stuttering from taking place.

Play the Waiting Game

If none of the fixes above stop Black Ops 6 packet burst in its tracks, the last resort is to wait for Treyarch to address the issue. If several players are experiencing stutters, the possibility of it being a server-side issue is high.

The second beta weekend begins on September 6, so we’ll see if the devs have managed to rectify the issue then.

Black Ops 6 Packet Burst Explained

Black Ops 6 packet burst occurs when data sent between the device playing the game doesn’t reach the server. This results in small stuttering and input delay. The most extreme instances of packet burst sometimes see players kicked from the match, which is hugely frustrating for those closing in on the coveted Nuke.

That’s all there is to know about Black Ops 6 packet burst and how to fix the issue. Be sure to check back if any other surefire solutions are uncovered. For now, these will ensure lag stops.

